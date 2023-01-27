ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coloradoboulevard.net

PUSD and Pasadena Playhouse: We Need More of This!

This past weekend, students from Pasadena high schools had the rare opportunity to perform the Stephen Sondheim musical, “Into the Woods” to a sold-out Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The production was a collaboration between the Pasadena Playhouse and the Pasadena Unified School District, and was the kickoff to the Playhouse’s celebration in commemoration of Mr. Sondheim, who died last year. The show was a roaring success and exemplified exactly the type of projects we should see more of in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Unanimously Adopts 100% Clean Power Goal

On Monday, January 30th the Pasadena City Council set a policy goal of 100% carbon-free power. One of the most coal dependent communities in California – in 2021 Pasadena procured over 47% of its power from the dirty fossil fuel – Pasadena took a big step forward Monday evening, when the Pasadena City Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring a climate emergency and adopting a goal of 100% carbon-free power by the end of 2023.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Winners of Pasadena Cheeseburger Week

1,464 voters chose their favorites in 12 categories. Not everyone voted in each category and in some categories, there were fewer entries. Pasadena celebrated all things cheeseburger during Cheeseburger Week, January 22nd to 28th. Visitors enjoyed food created especially for the event, took advantage of great deals and meals, followed cheeseburger crawls and voted in the 2023 Cheeseburger Challenge.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Sierra Madre ONE BOOK ONE CITY Events

The Sierra Madre Public Library has announced the 2023 selection of One Book One City; Flying Free: my victory over fear to become the first Latina pilot on the US Aerobatic Team by Cecilia Aragon. One Book One City is a community reading program that invites everyone in Sierra Madre...
SIERRA MADRE, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Kathryn Barger Honored With Power of One Award

Friends of the Children – Los Angeles presented L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger with the “Power of One” award at their inaugural Women’s Leadership Breakfast held on Friday, Jan. 27, at The California Club. Supervisor Kathryn Barger was selected to receive this award for her work and dedication to supporting and safeguarding children in Los Angeles County, especially those within the foster care system.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

County upholds appeal, denies proposed Stevenson Ranch cell tower

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to uphold an appeal by Stevenson Ranch residents and deny a proposed 75-foot wireless communications tower after residents spoke against the project during a scheduled public hearing. “I voted to oppose this cell tower project in response to the concerns...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners

New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.

When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
SANTA ANA, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.

Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LOS ANGELES, CA

