Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
February 2023 Weather Pattern Forecast For The Southwestern United States ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
coloradoboulevard.net
PUSD and Pasadena Playhouse: We Need More of This!
This past weekend, students from Pasadena high schools had the rare opportunity to perform the Stephen Sondheim musical, “Into the Woods” to a sold-out Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The production was a collaboration between the Pasadena Playhouse and the Pasadena Unified School District, and was the kickoff to the Playhouse’s celebration in commemoration of Mr. Sondheim, who died last year. The show was a roaring success and exemplified exactly the type of projects we should see more of in Pasadena.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Unanimously Adopts 100% Clean Power Goal
On Monday, January 30th the Pasadena City Council set a policy goal of 100% carbon-free power. One of the most coal dependent communities in California – in 2021 Pasadena procured over 47% of its power from the dirty fossil fuel – Pasadena took a big step forward Monday evening, when the Pasadena City Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring a climate emergency and adopting a goal of 100% carbon-free power by the end of 2023.
coloradoboulevard.net
Winners of Pasadena Cheeseburger Week
1,464 voters chose their favorites in 12 categories. Not everyone voted in each category and in some categories, there were fewer entries. Pasadena celebrated all things cheeseburger during Cheeseburger Week, January 22nd to 28th. Visitors enjoyed food created especially for the event, took advantage of great deals and meals, followed cheeseburger crawls and voted in the 2023 Cheeseburger Challenge.
coloradoboulevard.net
Sierra Madre ONE BOOK ONE CITY Events
The Sierra Madre Public Library has announced the 2023 selection of One Book One City; Flying Free: my victory over fear to become the first Latina pilot on the US Aerobatic Team by Cecilia Aragon. One Book One City is a community reading program that invites everyone in Sierra Madre...
coloradoboulevard.net
Kathryn Barger Honored With Power of One Award
Friends of the Children – Los Angeles presented L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger with the “Power of One” award at their inaugural Women’s Leadership Breakfast held on Friday, Jan. 27, at The California Club. Supervisor Kathryn Barger was selected to receive this award for her work and dedication to supporting and safeguarding children in Los Angeles County, especially those within the foster care system.
signalscv.com
County upholds appeal, denies proposed Stevenson Ranch cell tower
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to uphold an appeal by Stevenson Ranch residents and deny a proposed 75-foot wireless communications tower after residents spoke against the project during a scheduled public hearing. “I voted to oppose this cell tower project in response to the concerns...
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
Natural gas bill rising in California, mayor to start relief fund
Natural gas prices are up all across the state. According to utility companies, its due to soaring global price increases. The post Natural gas bill rising in California, mayor to start relief fund appeared first on KYMA.
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
Skateboarder Struck by SUV, Rushed to Trauma Center
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A skateboarder was rushed to a trauma center in unknown condition after an SUV slammed into him shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Valley Center Drive and Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. The skateboarder’s condition remains unknown. Austin Dave, Video...
orangejuiceblog.com
Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.
When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine
A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Alhambra to honor man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from the Monterey Park mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar...
