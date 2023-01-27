ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

School delay gives girl chance to help Georgetown police

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Georgetown Police Department received a helping hand from a big fan Tuesday morning. Amelia, 4, had a 2-hour weather delay for school, and she chose to spend that time with her dad Cpt. Josh Nash at the Georgetown Police Department. “I got to...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

LexArts seeking artists for slave memorial at Henry Clay Estate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate and LexArts are putting out a nationwide call to artists to create a memorial for the more than 100 men and women enslaved on the plantation. Recently, tourists at the estate have inquired about forced labor on the property during the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington firefighters rescue puppy after crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An eight-week-old puppy is safe thanks to some Lexington firefighters. The fire department says an SUV overturned at the intersection of Georgetown Road at Capstone Drive over the weekend. No one was hurt, but a puppy named Arlo was stuck under the brake pedal. Firefighters were...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Freezing precipitation makes its way through Kentucky

FOX 56's Tyler Melito checks on road conditions Tuesday morning after a round of freezing precipitation made its way through the area. Freezing precipitation makes its way through Kentucky. FOX 56's Tyler Melito checks on road conditions Tuesday morning after a round of freezing precipitation made its way through the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Eviction cases dismissed for Lexington tenants coming out of unlivable conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington renters, who were flooded out of their apartments the week of Christmas, got big wins inside a courtroom Tuesday. About 16 eviction cases were presented in District Court Tuesday, involving tenants of the Veridian Apartments who were represented by the Lexington Fair Housing Council. The complex experienced massive water damage and loss the week of Christmas, when an arctic blast passed through Kentucky, busting pipes and causing unlivable conditions.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fayette Co. Public Schools among dozens of districts closed Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Public School District joined dozens of others across Kentucky canceling class Tuesday, Jan. 31. School Board Chair Tyler Murphy shared the news on Facebook. The district is operating on an NTI Day. Other districts closed include Scott, Woodford, Bourbon, Jessamine and Madison Counties.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Teen missing in Laurel County

Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Classic Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Justin’s 3 Ingredient …. Meal Time Monday with Brigitte Prather. Registration open for University of Kentucky’s Citizens …. Learn what...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Movie directed by Ethan Hawke being filmed in Frankfort

WATCH | Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. leaves office after 14 years. Blevins decided to retire from the position last month, three weeks after he won re-election to the seat. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 20 hours ago. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Light Mix Maker Tonight.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as 49-year-old Anna Cummins of Perryville. On January 20, KSP was contacted for the discovery of possible human remains. Human skeletal...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott County

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, one passenger has been pronounced dead at the scene and another is suffering from critical injuries. 1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott …. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, one passenger has been pronounced dead at...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Lil Wayne bringing tour to Rupp Arena this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lil Wayne is pulling into Kentucky this spring on his new tour. The rap superstar announced his "Welcome to the Carter Tour" on Tuesday, and he's coming to Lexington. Weezy F Baby will be performing at Rupp Arena on Sunday, April 30. Tickets for the show...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Excitement grows for pro soccer in Lexington as stadium plans, team take shape

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Their professional team hasn’t had its first practice yet. But Lexington Sporting Club got a big win Thursday night. On the third time of asking, the club can finally move ahead with plans for a stadium to house that team. The LFUCG Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a zone change request and conditional use permit that would allow a stadium along Athens Boonesboro Road.
LEXINGTON, KY

