School delay gives girl chance to help Georgetown police
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Georgetown Police Department received a helping hand from a big fan Tuesday morning. Amelia, 4, had a 2-hour weather delay for school, and she chose to spend that time with her dad Cpt. Josh Nash at the Georgetown Police Department. “I got to...
LexArts seeking artists for slave memorial at Henry Clay Estate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate and LexArts are putting out a nationwide call to artists to create a memorial for the more than 100 men and women enslaved on the plantation. Recently, tourists at the estate have inquired about forced labor on the property during the...
Chief Weathers talks with WKYT about policing in Lexington in wake of Tyre Nichols video release
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More protests are expected following the release of police video showing the violent encounter between Memphis officers and Tyre Nichols. Over the weekend, protesters took to the streets in cities across the country after Memphis police released video of the brutal beating that led to the 29-year-old’s death three days later.
Lexington firefighters rescue puppy after crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An eight-week-old puppy is safe thanks to some Lexington firefighters. The fire department says an SUV overturned at the intersection of Georgetown Road at Capstone Drive over the weekend. No one was hurt, but a puppy named Arlo was stuck under the brake pedal. Firefighters were...
Freezing precipitation makes its way through Kentucky
FOX 56's Tyler Melito checks on road conditions Tuesday morning after a round of freezing precipitation made its way through the area. Freezing precipitation makes its way through Kentucky. FOX 56's Tyler Melito checks on road conditions Tuesday morning after a round of freezing precipitation made its way through the...
Eviction cases dismissed for Lexington tenants coming out of unlivable conditions
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington renters, who were flooded out of their apartments the week of Christmas, got big wins inside a courtroom Tuesday. About 16 eviction cases were presented in District Court Tuesday, involving tenants of the Veridian Apartments who were represented by the Lexington Fair Housing Council. The complex experienced massive water damage and loss the week of Christmas, when an arctic blast passed through Kentucky, busting pipes and causing unlivable conditions.
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
Fayette Co. Public Schools among dozens of districts closed Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Public School District joined dozens of others across Kentucky canceling class Tuesday, Jan. 31. School Board Chair Tyler Murphy shared the news on Facebook. The district is operating on an NTI Day. Other districts closed include Scott, Woodford, Bourbon, Jessamine and Madison Counties.
Teen missing in Laurel County
Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road.
Suburban school worker charged with stealing $1.5M worth of chicken wings from district
The food service director for an impoverished south suburban school district is accused of stealing $1.5M worth of food – mainly chicken wings – according to court documents reviewed by WGN Investigates.
Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
WATCH | Movie directed by Ethan Hawke being filmed in Frankfort
WATCH | Movie directed by Ethan Hawke being filmed in Frankfort

WATCH | Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. leaves office after 14 years. Blevins decided to retire from the position last month, three weeks after he won re-election to the seat.
Lexington police release photos of subject who tried to run over officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police have given Crime Stoppers the first look at two people they’re trying to identify in a Jan. 22 incident at an apartment complex on Polo Club Boulevard. The investigation has stalled in the search for two men who tried to drive...
Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as 49-year-old Anna Cummins of Perryville. On January 20, KSP was contacted for the discovery of possible human remains. Human skeletal...
1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott County
According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, one passenger has been pronounced dead at the scene and another is suffering from critical injuries.
Lil Wayne bringing tour to Rupp Arena this year
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lil Wayne is pulling into Kentucky this spring on his new tour. The rap superstar announced his "Welcome to the Carter Tour" on Tuesday, and he's coming to Lexington. Weezy F Baby will be performing at Rupp Arena on Sunday, April 30. Tickets for the show...
Felony mediation being used to move homicide cases along in Fayette Co.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While many homicide cases go to trial, some get resolved behind closed doors. Fayette County Commonwealth Attorney Kimberly Baird says only recently is that happening more in Fayette County, because of felony mediation. “Nobodys been resistant because, at the end of the day, we’re not...
Woman indicted in connection with theft of millions in federal funds meant for Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Texas woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds from the City of Lexington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 24-year-old Shimea Maret McDonald, of Houston, Texas, is facing charges of conspiracy to...
Excitement grows for pro soccer in Lexington as stadium plans, team take shape
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Their professional team hasn’t had its first practice yet. But Lexington Sporting Club got a big win Thursday night. On the third time of asking, the club can finally move ahead with plans for a stadium to house that team. The LFUCG Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a zone change request and conditional use permit that would allow a stadium along Athens Boonesboro Road.
