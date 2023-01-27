Read full article on original website
Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ARLP earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
Zacks.com
Webster Financial (WBS) Gains 8.2% Despite Q4 Earnings Miss
WBS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The reported figure excluded items such as charges related to merger and strategic optimization. A rise in expenses and higher provisions affected Webster's results. However, higher net interest income...
Motley Fool
Here's Why SoFi Stock Surged Today
The company's losses are shrinking, and management says profits are in sight. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com
AXIS Capital (AXS) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
AXS - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2022 operating income of $1.95 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by about 14.7% and beat our estimate of $1.55. The bottom line dropped 8.5% year over year. The insurer’s results reflected higher net premiums earned, partially offset by a decrease in...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
3 REITs With Shockingly High Dividend Yields
Industry experts predict the real estate sector will register slowed economic growth in 2023 amid higher-than-average inflation levels and growing recession fears. And real estate investment trusts (REITs) have historically remained well-positioned to weather economic uncertainties. Even though rental rates have been cooling over the past couple of months, they...
Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.
These high-yield energy stocks, which average a jaw-dropping 8.51% yield, can seriously pad your wallet.
Motley Fool
Why Silvergate Capital's Stock Dropped 11.4% on Friday
Silvergate Capital is suspending a preferred dividend payment. This is another sign that the company's balance sheet is in bad shape. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Toronto-Dominion Bank Can Keep Raising Its Dividend
Toronto-Dominion is one of the largest banks in Canada's highly protected banking market. The company has a sizable position in the fragmented U.S. market. Toronto-Dominion is growing its business, and dividend-paying ability, with acquisitions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
investing.com
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%
Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
coinjournal.net
Is Silvergate stock a ‘buy’ after it suspended preferred stock dividend?
Silvergate Capital Corp suspends dividend on its preferred stock. Wedbush Securities analyst reiterates his neutral rating on “SI”. Silvergate stock is currently down over 85% since mid-August. Silvergate Capital Corp ended 5.0% down on Friday after the crypto bank suspended dividend on its preferred stock. Silvergate is trying...
Motley Fool
Will Truist Spin Off its Large Insurance Unit?
Truist operates the fifth-largest insurance brokerage in the U.S. But on its own, Truist's insurance arm would likely get a higher valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CoinTelegraph
Silvergate suspends dividends to preserve ‘highly liquid balance sheet’
California-based crypto bank Silvergate has suspended dividend payouts to preserve its “highly liquid balance sheet.”. In a Jan. 27 announcement, the firm stated that it is halting “the payment of dividends on its 5.375% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, in order to preserve capital.”. The...
Multiple Analysts Downgraded These 3 REITs
While January has seen a number of improving analyst calls on real estate investment trusts (REITs), there have also been some downgrades. Take a look at three REITs that have recently received multiple analyst downgrades but still managed to show positive results this month:. Crown Castle Inc. CCI is a...
Ethan Allen Reports Net Sales Drop, Net Income Increase for Q2
The second quarter of fiscal 2022 delivered a mixed bag for home furnishings stalwart Ethan Allen. The company reported a 2.4 percent drop in consolidated net sales but a 15.5 percent increase in net income for the quarter, which ended on Dec. 31, 2022. Consolidated net sales came in at $203.2 million, down from $208.1 million during the same quarter in 2021. However, that number marked a 3 percent increase over the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. “Our consolidated net sales of $203.2 million were helped by strong backlog pricing actions taking and the positive effects of product mix, partially offset by...
monitordaily.com
Loeb Provides $6.8MM in Term Loans in Q4/22
Loeb provided $6.8 million in machinery and equipment loans in Q4/22. These loans will help the four businesses continue to operate smoothly by extracting working capital from their existing M&E. Loan Details. $3 million to a hauling company to support its existing fleet. $1.6 million for a foreign client to...
parktelegraph.com
An Evaluation Of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) Prospects
After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.01, or -0.02%, to $65.71. The Devon Energy Corporation has recorded 104,028 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Devon Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.
