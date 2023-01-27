Read full article on original website
Related
New York Mets have so much money they’re running a Super Bowl commercial
The New York Mets are pulling the ultimate sports crossover during Super Bowl LVII, running an ad for the upcoming baseball season. Leave it to Mets owner Steve Cohen to find a way to keep the spotlight on his franchise, even when the biggest game of the NFL season will be unfolding.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Power Shortage
The Boston Red Sox and their fanbase have been desperately hoping first baseman Bobby Dalbec could reach his potential by slugging 25-to-30 home runs -- making up for his propensity to striking out. Instead, the Red Sox could add Ex-New York Yankees first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit. The...
CBS Sports
Mets' Justin Verlander, Marlins' Sandy Alcantara receive Cy Young Award plaques with spelling mistake
Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 Cy Young Award winners, were recognized for their seasons on Saturday night at the Baseball Writers' Association of America dinner. There, the two received their respective Cy Young Awards, both of which featured a rather embarrassing misspelling. Both award plaques that were given...
Jeff McNeil awaits car from Francisco Lindor as he savors Mets contract
Jeff McNeil officially received his contract extension from the Mets on Tuesday, but now awaits an important accessory that would complete his offseason. Promised a car by teammate Francisco Lindor if McNeil won the batting title last season, the Mets second baseman still hasn’t received his prize after leading the National League with a .326 batting average in 2022. McNeil recently sent Lindor a video of cars that had caught his attention and received acknowledgment from the shortstop. “He said they were nice cars,” McNeil said at a Citi Field press conference. “They were one brand of a very nice [car].” McNeil’s car may...
Yardbarker
Ex-New York Mets, Yankees Reliever Retires From MLB
"It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. "As a lightly recruited high school player, to a college walk-on, to an undrafted free agent, to a non prospect entering pro ball, I am extremely proud of playing with the best players in the world for so long."
Yardbarker
Mets set on 'insane' Shohei Ohtani offer in 2023 free agency?
With the MLB offseason nearing an end, teams are turning their attention to the start of spring training. Some are also looking ahead to next year’s free-agent crop that should feature a frenzy not seen in decades. Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will become the biggest free agent since...
FOX Sports
Yankees, INF Gleyber Torres agree to $9.95M, 1-year contract
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees agreed to a $9.95 million, one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the infielder by reaching a deal at the midpoint of proposed salaries. The team announced the deal on Sunday. The 26-year-old Torres hit .257 with 24...
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Reportedly Still In ‘Market’ For Infielders
The Boston Red Sox and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might not be done with their offseason additions just yet. With Boston just months removed from its last-place finish in the American League East to close the door on 2022, the offseason has been among the most interesting for the Red Sox in recent years. They lost a trio of fan favorites — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi — and simultaneously addressed their need for depth in the lineup, starting rotation and bullpen to weather the storm of said losses.
Mets sign 1B Dariel Gomez to minor-league deal
Gomez, 26, spent last year in the Mariners system at High-A Everett, where he slashed .222/.321/.472 with a Northwest League-leading 26 home runs, 65 RBI, and 163 strikeouts in 113 games.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox trade Matt Barnes to Marlins for left-handed reliever
The Boston Red Sox will get something in return for Matt Barnes after designating the veteran reliever for assignment last week. Barnes was traded to the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for left-handed reliever Richard Bleier, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The Miami Herald's Craig Mish adds that the Red Sox also are sending roughly $1 million in cash considerations in the deal.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Afternoon News: Something Amazin’ Awaits
The Mets are running an ad for the Super Bowl on Fox 5 New York. The Mets are relying on David Peterson and Tylor Megill to be key rotation depth this season. “If we have five starters make every single start all year they will be in the bullpen at some point, but that rarely ever happens. We need those guys. To do the things we want to as a team we need them to be the studs that they are,” said pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
Free agent Josh Harrison, Phillies agree to one-year deal
Veteran infielder Josh Harrison and Philadelphia have reached agreement on a one-year deal, his MSM Sports agency announced Sunday.
Comments / 0