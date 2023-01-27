ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Power Shortage

The Boston Red Sox and their fanbase have been desperately hoping first baseman Bobby Dalbec could reach his potential by slugging 25-to-30 home runs -- making up for his propensity to striking out. Instead, the Red Sox could add Ex-New York Yankees first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit. The...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Jeff McNeil awaits car from Francisco Lindor as he savors Mets contract

Jeff McNeil officially received his contract extension from the Mets on Tuesday, but now awaits an important accessory that would complete his offseason. Promised a car by teammate Francisco Lindor if McNeil won the batting title last season, the Mets second baseman still hasn’t received his prize after leading the National League with a .326 batting average in 2022. McNeil recently sent Lindor a video of cars that had caught his attention and received acknowledgment from the shortstop. “He said they were nice cars,” McNeil said at a Citi Field press conference. “They were one brand of a very nice [car].” McNeil’s car may...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Ex-New York Mets, Yankees Reliever Retires From MLB

"It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. "As a lightly recruited high school player, to a college walk-on, to an undrafted free agent, to a non prospect entering pro ball, I am extremely proud of playing with the best players in the world for so long."
Yardbarker

Mets set on 'insane' Shohei Ohtani offer in 2023 free agency?

With the MLB offseason nearing an end, teams are turning their attention to the start of spring training. Some are also looking ahead to next year’s free-agent crop that should feature a frenzy not seen in decades. Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will become the biggest free agent since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Yankees, INF Gleyber Torres agree to $9.95M, 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees agreed to a $9.95 million, one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the infielder by reaching a deal at the midpoint of proposed salaries. The team announced the deal on Sunday. The 26-year-old Torres hit .257 with 24...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Reportedly Still In ‘Market’ For Infielders

The Boston Red Sox and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might not be done with their offseason additions just yet. With Boston just months removed from its last-place finish in the American League East to close the door on 2022, the offseason has been among the most interesting for the Red Sox in recent years. They lost a trio of fan favorites — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi — and simultaneously addressed their need for depth in the lineup, starting rotation and bullpen to weather the storm of said losses.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox trade Matt Barnes to Marlins for left-handed reliever

The Boston Red Sox will get something in return for Matt Barnes after designating the veteran reliever for assignment last week. Barnes was traded to the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for left-handed reliever Richard Bleier, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The Miami Herald's Craig Mish adds that the Red Sox also are sending roughly $1 million in cash considerations in the deal.
BOSTON, MA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Afternoon News: Something Amazin’ Awaits

The Mets are running an ad for the Super Bowl on Fox 5 New York. The Mets are relying on David Peterson and Tylor Megill to be key rotation depth this season. “If we have five starters make every single start all year they will be in the bullpen at some point, but that rarely ever happens. We need those guys. To do the things we want to as a team we need them to be the studs that they are,” said pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

