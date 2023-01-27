ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Texas locations make Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants of 2023

By Julianna Russ
 4 days ago
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Yelp released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the United States, and of course, some Texas locations made the cut.

Here’s where each Texas restaurant ranked on the list:

15. Vietwich in Stafford

Yelp said the owner, who has competed on a TV show called “America’s Next Great Restaurant,” has worked hard to create the perfect balance of ingredients while crafting world-class banh mi (Vietnamese sandwiches) at a strip mall storefront.

16. Crumbville in Houston

According to the platform, this bakery is a community hub where anyone and everyone is welcome to pull up a chair and chat over cookies and cupcakes.

22. 1618 Asian Fusion in Austin

According to Yelp, between the “impeccable” service and creative dishes at 1618 Asian Fusion, it’s no wonder Austin notables like Elon Musk and the city’s mayor Kirk Watson have been spotted in the dining room.

1618 Asian Fusion said it offered diners a taste of Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese, Singaporean and Southeast Asian food in its own fusion style.

47. burger-chan in Houston

The platform said this build-your-own burger joint has a lot of options, and fan feedback led the owners to expand the menu.

“This place is not your average burger joint but is THE BEST burger joint in Houston. You won’t see anything like burger-chan anywhere else, and [they] have a pretty serious and loyal cult following,” one Yelper said.

58. Sunny Thai in Arlington

Yelp said Like the fictional bar from the TV show Cheers, Sunny Thai staff “make it a point to learn customers’ names, orders, and even provide recommendations based on their favorites,” says Remy Sisavath, general manager at the Arlington eatery.

62. Fattoush Mediterranean Kitchen in Pantego

According to the platform, this hidden gem had dozens of reviewers saying it served the best Mediterranean food they have ever had. Yelp said the lamb and chicken dishes were by far the most popular, but reviewers also gave praise to the sides and desserts too.

86. Ricky’s Hot Chicken in Richardson

According to Yelp, this restaurant comes with a caution warning not to play with the heat unless you’re willing to get burned.

Yelp said the spiciest option, named the A-Bomb, blends jalapeño, habanero, ghost and scorpion peppers with the Carolina Reaper, but the menu also includes many crowd-pleasers to fulfill the craving for crunchy, less-spicy Nashville-style fried chicken in Texas.

99. Kiin Di in Austin

The platform said at the all-female, Asian-owned location, three of the four owners are from Thailand with restaurant veterans among them.

Kiin Di said it embraced using original cooking techniques from Thailand combined with Austin culture to create its unique Thai dishes.

“The flavor of our food will be the same as in Thailand, but presented in different, fun ways,” co-owner Panyada Chaikantha said.

