Georgia State

Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
4d ago

My tax dollars support the leftist propaganda outlet imitating a news network ? God help us the USA is sinking faster than the Titanic !

Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing

Gov. Brian Kemp is on a mission to make Georgia the undisputed electric vehicle capital of the nation. The Republican governor’s ambitious plan doesn’t seem too far-fetched after the significant strides made by the state on the economic development front in the last two years, which includes four multibillion-dollar investments into building electric vehicles and the batteries that keep them running.
Trump investigations: Georgia prosecutor ups anticipation

Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by a prosecutor, but the warning didn't come from anyone at the Justice Department. It was from a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe. In trying to block the release of a special grand jury's report, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued in court last week that decisions in the case were "imminent" and that the report's publication could jeopardize the rights of "future defendants."
Georgia Senate bill aims to regulate third-party food delivery industry

ATLANTA — Legislation establishing regulations for the fast-growing third-party food delivery industry in Georgia has been introduced in the General Assembly. Senate Bill 34 is an outgrowth of a Senate study committee chaired by Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, that held several meetings last summer and fall to talk about an industry that has no federal oversight and only patchwork state and local regulations.
Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is asking the United States Forest Service to support two fiscal 2024 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) projects in Georgia. The proposed Dugdown Mountain Corridor project would build on a multi-state effort to connect the Paulding/Sheffield Forest areas northwest of Atlanta to the Talladega National Forest in Alabama.
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare

Albany organization provides preventable drug overdose resources. Cordele senator explains what he’s focusing on in the Georgia Senate. Cordele senator explains what he’s focusing on in the Georgia Senate. Berrien Co. family still mourning death of 15-year-old boy. Updated: 6 hours ago. It was a regular weekend gone...
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

