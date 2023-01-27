Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Police Make Arrest in 2010 Cold Case Kidnapping, Murder in Hartford
Police have arrested a man that allegedly kidnapped and killed a man in Hartford a dozen years ago. The Division of Criminal Justice said a joint investigation by several agencies resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Shawn Milner, of Hartford. Authorities said Milner allegedly kidnapping and shot Waqas "Victor" Rehman...
New Haven Independent
Shelton Police Arrest Man On Drug And Weapon Charges
SHELTON – A traffic stop on Jan. 23 led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Matthew Seno, of Shelton, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, along with several motor vehicle charges.
Hartford man charged in 2010 cold case murder and kidnapping: DCJ
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin announced on Tuesday that a Hartford man has been charged with kidnapping and killing a Farmington man on Dec. 1, 2010. The arrest follows a joint investigation by several law enforcement agencies including the Cold Case Unit of the Chief State’s Attorney, the Hartford […]
New Haven man sentenced to 120 years for cold case double killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 120 years in prison for killing a Hamden father and son in 1987, according to officials. Police found the bodies of Fred Harris, 59, and his son, 23-year-old Greg Harris, bound and with their throats slashed in an upstairs bedroom. Decades later, a cold […]
Woman in Meriden charged with carrrying butcher knife
police arrested Caley Haas, 31, on Lewis Avenue. Police determined Haas went to the victim’s residence multiple times demanding property and displaying a large butcher knife.
New Haven killer gets twin 60-year sentences
Convicted New Haven double killer Willie McFarland receives twin 60-year sentences for the cold-case 1987 torture killings of a father and son
Man Accused Of Multiple Drug ODs In Milford Arrested: Police
Police arrested a 44-year-old man accused of selling drugs and contributing to the overdoses of multiple people in and around Milford, authorities said. Joel Santiago-Galve, aka Primo, of Marlborough, was captured on Friday, Jan. 27, and charged with multiple drug offenses. Investigators allege he is responsible for multiple drug overdoses.
darientimes.com
Waterbury woman is sixth person charged in connection with Elmer's Diner shooting in Danbury
DANBURY — A 27-year-old city woman has been arrested in connection with last year’s shooting at Elmer’s Diner. Waterbury resident Shanice Taylor Cole is facing carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit, accessory to illegal discharge of a firearm and other charges stemming from the July 2022 incident.
Arrested Officer Fired For Harassment
City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Monique Moore from her job as a New Haven patrol officer — more than a year after the now-ex-cop was arrested on charges related to domestic violence and computer crimes. Commissioners took that vote on Thursday during a special meeting of the...
Police: Teen found with gun at Manchester High
Manchester police say they’ve arrested a 16-year-old boy after he was found in the Manchester High School parking lot carrying a loaded handgun. Officers say the arrest stems from an investigation into an incident Friday night of a serious assault.
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot During Dispute at House in New Haven
New Haven Police are investigating a daytime shooting that left a man injured in New Haven. Authorities said the shooting happened on Bassett Street near Sherman Avenue at about 4 p.m. Investigators said a dispute happened inside a home in the area. Responding officers found a 34-year-old man who was...
darientimes.com
Meriden police charge man they say shot at woman near her home
MERIDEN — A man was charged after police say he shot at a woman he knew Friday evening. Meriden Police arrested Jose Estevez as he was turning onto the woman's street Saturday. Officers found a loaded, stolen firearm nearby, the police department said in a Facebook post Sunday. The...
New Haven police searching for serial cash register thieves
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within the span of four days, two suspects have stolen three cash registers and five bags of stolen goods from six businesses. Police now say the suspects are a man and a woman who is staying at area hotels. Chris Gaudreau, who owns Racquet Koop on Whaley Avenue, arrived at […]
NBC Connecticut
23-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Deadly Holyoke Mall Shooting
A 23-year-old man was charged with murder Monday morning in the deadly shooting at a shopping mall in Holyoke, Massachusetts, according to prosecutors in Hampden County, who also identified the man who died. Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez, who is from Springfield, was also charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigation Underway in Bethel
A police investigation is underway in Bethel on Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a home on Reservoir Street late Tuesday night after getting a report of a disturbance. When police arrived to the house, they said they found two people in the home in need of medical care. Investigators...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport CT–Yuery’s Market Robbery
#Bridgeport CT– On January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:30 pm, two suspects entered Yuery’s Market located at 1141 East Main Street, brandished a firearm, and took cash from the business. The suspect armed with the handgun is described as a Black male wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and blue medical gloves. The second suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black & white shirt, black pants, black jacket, and a black facemask. Both suspects were last seen fleeing the area on foot headed westbound on Jane Street.
Eyewitness News
One shot, one stabbed multiple times in 30-40 person street brawl
STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was shot and another was stabbed multiple times after a street brawl in Stamford. Police say the incident took place at around 2:09 a.m. in the area of lower Summer Street. When officers arrived they observed 30 to 40 people arguing and physically fighting...
6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Six high school students were arrested Monday in connection to a fight at Crosby High School, according to police. The teenagers have all been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday after hearing about the fight, according to police. No one was injured, […]
Mass. mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught
A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in western Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said.
Man critically injured in Capitol Ave. shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was critically injured in a shooting on Capitol Avenue Tuesday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded to the incident just before 2 a.m., when they were alerted to the area of Capitol Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation. Once at the scene, police found a victim suffering a gunshot […]
