ABT CUPRA XE's 2023 season is on: new livery and Klara Andersson joins Nasser Al-Attiyah behind the wheel. • CÚPRA reinforces its commitment to electric racing as it confirms its participation in Extreme E 2023. •Rising star Klara Andersson joins the ABT CÚPRA XE team as a full-time member,...

2 DAYS AGO