Nevada State

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launches ID. Buzz Augmented Reality experience

• Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' all-electric ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo are now available to view virtually with Augmented Reality experience. •New and innovative tool allows customers to explore a life-size 3D model of the ID. Buzz range in all colourways. •Customers can access the tool from the comfort of...
'No limits' for award-winning MG dealerships

• MG's Dealer Conference recognises outstanding achievements in 2022, as the brand gears up for its next phase of growth. • Eleven awards given to the best-performing dealerships – including 'Rising Star', 'MG4 Champion' and 'Most Improved Dealer of the Year'. • MG also gives thanks for a stellar...
DS Automobiles is demonstrating performance at the Rétromobile Show

• DS Automobiles is showing four models under the banner of performance during the 2023 Rétromobile Show in Paris. •On the L'Aventure DS stand, DS E-TENSE PERFORMANCE and DS 9 E-TENSE 4x4 360 join the SM PROTOTYPE (1973) and DS 21 INJECTION ÉLECTRONIQUE (1970) •Clubs devoted to the...
Barrett-Jackson Surpasses $150 Million Milestone in Total Dollars Raised for Charity to Date

Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, surpassed the $150 million milestone in total dollars raised for charity to date. With 100 percent of the hammer price going directly to charity, the milestone was achieved with the sale of a 2021 Shelby Super Snake Count's Kustoms Edition (Lot #3000) that sold for $350,000 on Friday afternoon to benefit Camp Freedom, Inc. during the 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

