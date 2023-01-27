Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, surpassed the $150 million milestone in total dollars raised for charity to date. With 100 percent of the hammer price going directly to charity, the milestone was achieved with the sale of a 2021 Shelby Super Snake Count's Kustoms Edition (Lot #3000) that sold for $350,000 on Friday afternoon to benefit Camp Freedom, Inc. during the 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO