Read full article on original website
Related
conceptcarz.com
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launches ID. Buzz Augmented Reality experience
• Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' all-electric ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo are now available to view virtually with Augmented Reality experience. •New and innovative tool allows customers to explore a life-size 3D model of the ID. Buzz range in all colourways. •Customers can access the tool from the comfort of...
conceptcarz.com
'No limits' for award-winning MG dealerships
• MG's Dealer Conference recognises outstanding achievements in 2022, as the brand gears up for its next phase of growth. • Eleven awards given to the best-performing dealerships – including 'Rising Star', 'MG4 Champion' and 'Most Improved Dealer of the Year'. • MG also gives thanks for a stellar...
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
California woman shows restaurant receipt where she was charged an extra 5% for "employee health" in viral TikTok video
Whenever you go out to eat, you may want to start taking a closer look at your receipt. You may find that you've been charged a little something extra to go towards restaurant employee health care costs.
conceptcarz.com
DS Automobiles is demonstrating performance at the Rétromobile Show
• DS Automobiles is showing four models under the banner of performance during the 2023 Rétromobile Show in Paris. •On the L'Aventure DS stand, DS E-TENSE PERFORMANCE and DS 9 E-TENSE 4x4 360 join the SM PROTOTYPE (1973) and DS 21 INJECTION ÉLECTRONIQUE (1970) •Clubs devoted to the...
conceptcarz.com
Barrett-Jackson Surpasses $150 Million Milestone in Total Dollars Raised for Charity to Date
Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, surpassed the $150 million milestone in total dollars raised for charity to date. With 100 percent of the hammer price going directly to charity, the milestone was achieved with the sale of a 2021 Shelby Super Snake Count's Kustoms Edition (Lot #3000) that sold for $350,000 on Friday afternoon to benefit Camp Freedom, Inc. during the 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
Comments / 0