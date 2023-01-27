Read full article on original website
Bulls' Patrick Williams Starting to Meet Teammates' Expectations
Williams starting to meet teammates' expectations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s a play from the Chicago Bulls’ road victory over the Orlando Magic that’s making the social media rounds. Zach LaVine drives and kicks to an open Patrick Williams, who eschews an open corner 3-pointer...
Blackhawks All-Time Leading Goal Scorer Bobby Hull Dies at 84
Hawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull dies at 84 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull has died, according to the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84. Hull spent 15 of his 16 NHL seasons in Chicago, where he ranks first in goals...
Report: Broncos Finalize Deal With Saints for Sean Payton
Report: Broncos finalize deal with Saints for Sean Payton originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Denver Broncos reportedly have reeled in the biggest fish of the 2023 coaching cycle. Sean Payton will be the Broncos' next head coach after the franchise agreed to a trade with the New Orleans...
49ers' Trent Williams, Eagles' K'Von Wallace Ejected After NFC Championship Game Brawl
Trent Williams, K’Von Wallace ejected after 49ers-Eagles brawl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The NFC Championship came to blows on Sunday, with the game well out of contention. Down 24 with just under four minutes remaining in the game, 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams slung Eagles safety K’Von...
Rick Spielman on Bears' Offseason: ‘It's Rare and It's Exciting'
Ex-NFL GM on Bears offseason: 'It's rare and it's exciting' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have the most desirable war chest heading into the upcoming 2023 offseason. Stocked with the No. 1 pick in the draft and the league's most cap space (~$93 million), the front office will be tasked with a litany of decisions.
Who Are the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Coaches?
Who are the coaches for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Manning brothers will revive old conference rivalries at this week's first ever Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. Eli will be coaching the NFC against his older brother Peyton, who will oversee the...
NFL Playoffs: Championship Sunday Live Updates
The cast for Super Bowl LVII is set. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup chock full of intrigue and history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce -- both marquee players for their respective teams...
Ex-Players Rip NFL Over Protocol for Team Carrying Third Quarterback
Ex-players rip NFL over protocol for team carrying third QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers found themselves in a nightmare situation during the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the 49ers’ first possession...
Jeff Joniak Sees Important Weekend for Bears at Senior Bowl
Bears commentator previews Bears' trip to Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Saturday, the Chicago Bears will be present and alert at the 2023 Senior Bowl, scouting out potential players to bring to their roster for the next NFL season. Luke Getsy, the Bears' offensive coordinator, is...
Why White Sox Believe Prospect Oscar Colás Can Play in MLB ‘Soon'
Why White Sox believe Oscar Colás can play in MLB 'soon' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since most of the White Sox top prospects from the past five years have been promoted to the big leagues or traded away already, 2022 international signee Oscar Colás has quickly become one of the most anticipated talents in the organization. Over the past several months, talk has gotten louder and louder that Colás could make his MLB debut sooner rather than later. That thinking was bolstered on Tuesday when assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz addressed the media to share his thoughts on Colás raw talent, and his potential timeline.
Bears Receiver Velus Jones Jr. Present at 2023 Senior Bowl
Velus Jones Jr. present at 2023 Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have made their presence known at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Bears receiver Velus Jones Jr. is present at this year's bowl. Jones played in the 2022 Senior Bowl and recorded four catches for...
Why Coaching Senior Bowl Is ‘Huge Advantage' for Bears, Luke Getsy
Why coaching Senior Bowl is 'huge advantage' for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is down at the Senior Bowl, serving as the head coach of the American Team. The Senior Bowl is a game between outgoing college seniors, ahead of the NFL...
Eagles Did Something Only '85 Bears and '88 49ers Have in NFL Playoffs
Eagles did something only '85 Bears and '88 49ers have originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Philadelphia Eagles won the 2023 NFC Championship and are headed to Super Bowl LVII. En route to the Super Bowl, the Eagles blew out the New York Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round...
