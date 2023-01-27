ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

KISS 106

Famous Traveling Cookie Food Truck Coming To Owensboro For One Day Only

If you love sweets y'all are going to absolutely love the food truck rolling into Owensboro today. It has everything to do with cookies!. I Heart Cookie Co. formerly Crumble and Cream is pulling into Owensboro for the very first time ever. They are giving the community an opportunity to get ahold of their delicious gourmet deep-dish cookies in a variety of flavors.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

A Once Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville’s Eastland Mall

Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

The Most Romantic Restaurants in the Evansville – Owensboro Area

The most romantic day of the year is just days away, and if you have been hit with Cupid's arrow, you might be in search of some ideas on how to celebrate with your significant other. There any many places in the tristate to help make the lovey-dovey holiday memorable and fun. Break out the heart-shaped box of chocolates, and your bouquet of red roses and discover what the tristate has to offer for your Valentine's Day.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Indiana High School Goes Viral With Video of Metalhead Percussionist on the Cymbals

This kid is definitely going places. I personally was never in band in high school, but I had friends who were, and I know how seriously high school bands take their craft. I played trumpet for a short time period in 6th grade, and that was the extent of my "band" endeavors. I had many friends that played in my high school's band though, and I remember they spent a lot of time at band practice and fundraising. None of my friends however were nearly as cool as this band kid that has now gone viral.
PETERSBURG, IN
KISS 106

Kentucky Church Ministry Offering Free Food Boxes For Families In Need

Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Reptile and Exotics Show Coming to Evansville in March

If you're a fan of reptiles and exotics, this is the event for you!. There is quite a community of reptile enthusiasts in the Evansville area, and if you are a reptile enthusiast there is a reptile and exotics show heading to Evansville in March. If you aren't familiar with reptile shows, basically they're a way to meet other reptile enthusiasts, find new animals, and find resources for your own reptiles. However, if you aren't a reptile owner, but you just find them cool, a reptile show is great for you too!
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Save the Date! Exciting Plans for PorchFest 2023 in Owensboro, KY

It's coming back! PorchFest OBKY is returning to Griffith Avenue in Owensboro this June. Now, in case you've never had the chance to attend PorchFest before, you're going to love it. Live music takes place on multiple porches along Griffith Avenue here in town. Griffith is, without a doubt, one of our most scenic and inviting sections of town. And PorchFest features over three dozen singers and bands.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

The University of Evansville is Hosting a FREE Concert with Legendary A Cappella Group Take 6

Take 6 is the most awarded a cappella group in history, and they are coming to Evansville, and you can see them for FREE!. When you talk about a cappella vocal groups, most people probably think of Pentatonix first, they have certainly been the most visible in the last decade. But, before there was Pentatonix or a Straight No Chaser, there was Take 6. The six-member a cappella group has been entertaining crowds for over 40 years, and now you have the opportunity to see them in concert, perhaps for the first time.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Wesselman Woods Hosting Free Days the Last Saturday of Every Month in 2023

Wesselman Woods wants to make sure nature is accessible to everyone in 2023!. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem to have located in the middle of Evansville. As the city seems to continue to grow (which we love to see), it's nice to get to have a place in the heart of the city like Wesselman Woods, where we can go to take a minute to pause and reconnect with nature.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky

A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
HENDERSON, KY
KISS 106

Eerie Footage Inside Abandoned Indiana Hospital Surfaces Online

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There's something about abandoned places that fascinate me. I'm not really sure why, I think it's just so interesting to see what got left behind when everyone moved on. It's almost like the abandoned places, and what was left behind can kind of tell its own story. They're a time capsule of a place that sits frozen in time.
TELL CITY, IN
KISS 106

