Democrat wants to expand House of Representatives by 150 seats to create smaller voting districts
A House Democrat says there aren't enough House members to represent a growing U.S. population, and is proposing the addition of 150 more lawmakers to the House chamber.
Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without fiscal reforms
Nearly half of the Senate Republican Conference has signed on to a letter to President Biden warning they will not vote for any bill to raise the nation’s debt limit unless it’s connected to spending cuts to address the nation’s $31 trillion debt. The letter, led by conservative Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Ted…
McConnell defends Senate’s ‘reasonable’ push for info on Biden classified documents
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday urged the Department of Justice to cooperate with his Senate colleagues who have called for detailed information about the classified documents found at President Biden’s Delaware home and former office in Washington. McConnell emphasized that Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.),…
Manchin sees himself as shuttle diplomat from Democrats to McCarthy
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is seeking to carve out a new role for himself now that he’s no longer the power broker that he was in last year’s 50-50 Senate. Manchin now envisions himself as a shuttle diplomat working to bridge the partisan divide between Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Kevin…
McCarthy blasts Biden, Schumer over omnibus: They're saying 'there's no waste in government spending'?
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sounded off on "Life, Liberty & Levin" about Democrats and the group of Republicans who pushed through the omnibus spending bill.
Evangelicals to Franklin Graham: "You're Fired" if You Continue to Support Donald Trump.
Almost 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for evangelical pastor Franklin Graham to be fired for his support of former President Trump following the deadly Capitol riot. The petition was drawn up by the Christian organization Faith America, which criticizes Graham’s “idolatry” of the former president.
Trump breaks silence on McCarthy and House speaker drama
Former president and 2024 presidential contender Donald Trump weighed in on the House speakership election, voicing support for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ahead of a second day of voting Wednesday.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Daily Beast
Merrick Garland Is Letting Trump ‘Get Away’ With Jan. 6
Merrick Garland is a failure, at least in the eyes of The Nation’s Elie Mystal and The New Abnormal politics podcast co-host Danielle Moodie, who dedicate this episode to talking through all the ways Garland has majorly screwed up. Garland is the one responsible for bringing charges against former...
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Paul Ryan will be deposed in Dominion's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over election conspiracy theories
Dominion Voting Systems alleges Fox News pushed false conspiracy theories about the technology company's role in the 2020 presidential election.
Conservatives worry GOP will go soft on Big Tech after Jim Jordan’s surprise committee decision
Jim Jordan's appointment of Thomas Massie to lead the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee over Ken Buck is leading to worries about reining in Big Tech.
Russia warns United States: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine.
As Biden Steals The Limelight Away From Trump – His Popularity Declines
Over the past few years, President Joe Biden's political status has tremendously profited from his successor Donald Trump's refusal to relinquish the spotlight. It's one of the reasons. Notwithstanding the president's low support rating, Biden's Democratic Party had one of the finest midterm elections last autumn for a party that owned the White House.
Health Care — Biden moves to toss out Trump contraception restriction
You may have heard of the face on Mars, now get ready for the bear on Mars! Last month, a NASA orbiter made out what appears to be the face of a cartoon-ish bear on the surface of the red planet. Today in health, the Biden administration took another step to improve access to contraception,…
House Judiciary chair Jim Jordan pushes narrative the FBI is being 'weaponized'
Rep. Jim Jordan, the head of the Judiciary Committee, argued Sunday that federal agencies were handling President Joe Biden's and former President Donald Trump's classified documents cases differently. In an interview with Chuck Todd on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Jordan, R-Ohio, suggested that there was a double standard between...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Reaffirms Her Devotion to Trump: “He Is Fired Up… He Is Going To Win”
On January 28, as the one-term former president Donald Trump embarked upon a series of campaign events in New Hampshire and South Carolina, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene used the opportunity to remind her followers on Twitter just how loyal she is to Trump's cause. She gave her assessment of Trump's state of mind, and was enthusiastic to say the least:
