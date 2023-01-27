ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

McConnell defends Senate’s ‘reasonable’ push for info on Biden classified documents

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday urged the Department of Justice to cooperate with his Senate colleagues who have called for detailed information about the classified documents found at President Biden’s Delaware home and former office in Washington. McConnell emphasized that Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.),…
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Merrick Garland Is Letting Trump ‘Get Away’ With Jan. 6

Merrick Garland is a failure, at least in the eyes of The Nation’s Elie Mystal and The New Abnormal politics podcast co-host Danielle Moodie, who dedicate this episode to talking through all the ways Garland has majorly screwed up. Garland is the one responsible for bringing charges against former...
As Biden Steals The Limelight Away From Trump – His Popularity Declines

Over the past few years, President Joe Biden's political status has tremendously profited from his successor Donald Trump's refusal to relinquish the spotlight. It's one of the reasons. Notwithstanding the president's low support rating, Biden's Democratic Party had one of the finest midterm elections last autumn for a party that owned the White House.
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable.          Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Reaffirms Her Devotion to Trump: “He Is Fired Up… He Is Going To Win”

On January 28, as the one-term former president Donald Trump embarked upon a series of campaign events in New Hampshire and South Carolina, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene used the opportunity to remind her followers on Twitter just how loyal she is to Trump's cause. She gave her assessment of Trump's state of mind, and was enthusiastic to say the least:
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

