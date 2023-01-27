Read full article on original website
Park Record
Colby Stevenson golden again at Winter X Games
On a snowy Saturday in Aspen, Colorado, Park City freeskier Colby Stevenson added another X Games gold medal in slopestyle to his collection. Stevenson put together two stellar runs and held on for first place, beating fellow American Mac Forehand and Norway’s Ferdinand Dahl for the gold medal. It’s Stevenson’s third X Games gold medal, and his second in slopestyle. His other gold medal was in knuckle huck, in which he came in third this year.
ksl.com
Wild West meets ski racing in Skijoring Utah competition
HEBER CITY — More than 300 skiers and snowboarders wearing cowboy outfits, animal onesies and neon snowsuits raced while being pulled by horse riders through a slalom course in Heber City on Friday and Saturday. "I love how the horse goes quick and you're just able to feel what...
utahstories.com
Is Utah’s $67 Million Brine Shrimp Industry in Peril?
The Great Salt Lake has been receiving national headlines in the past year due to its shrinking to half of its regular capacity and the real possibility of it drying up. Stories point out the potential ecological disaster a Salt Lake City without the lake might cause. One aspect that hasn’t been much discussed is its massive brine shrimp industry. If you weren’t even aware this industry existed, nor even knew there were fishermen on the Great Salt Lake, you are not alone.
Utah sees some of the coldest temperatures in years across the state
Utah saw some of the coldest conditions in years this morning, as Peter Sinks in Cache County recorded a temperature of negative 60 degrees.
Utah swimming pools must follow a new safety rule — or close
Salt Lake County health officials are planning to close more than 160 indoor pools that have not updated their chemical systems to comply with a new state safety rule. What's happening: Pools now must have chemical dispensers wired so they automatically stop if water isn't pumping through the circulation system.
Welcome Home: Woodland estate
WOODLAND, Utah — If living off the grid without sacrificing one ounce of luxury sounds like your perfect world, this stunning alpine hideaway estate delivers. Ideally situated on the edge […]
ksl.com
'A culinary movement': 11 Utah restaurants, chefs named James Beard semifinalists
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah historically hasn't been revered as a culinary hotbed, but the tides may be changing. The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced that 11 Utah restaurants and chefs have been named semifinalists for prestigious awards. Chefs at five Utah restaurants were named semifinalists for "best...
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps stay low all day; coldest spot in country recorded in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A weekend snowstorm heralded the coldest day of 2023 so far, and the 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day as the wind chill pummeled the state into what felt like arctic conditions. The bitter cold was made even more harsh as...
saltlakemagazine.com
The Uncertain Future of New Maylower Mountain Resort
Even in four-wheel drive, the worn all-season tires on my truck struggled for traction. A wet, heavy snowstorm, the first of the season, had plagued the drive for 230 miles since heading up Douglas Pass along Colorado State Highway 139. Finally, approaching Park City on US-40, the sun shone through a fleeting break in the clouds. Out the driver’s side window, was the future site of Mayflower Mountain Resort, and also the first place bare ground without a fresh blanket of snow was visible in roughly four hours.
Opinion: Mia Love’s ‘Qualified’ — an open look at her life
Former Congresswoman Mia Love says the content of our character makes us qualified. Read more about her new book here.
Founders of Namify in Springville called as mission presidents in Ecuador
On Jan. 6, the newsroom of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced Springville residents and entrepreneurs Jenny and Bryan Welton as the new presidents of the Quito, Ecuador, mission. Starting July 1, they will leave behind their home and business to preside over the mission’s 200 emissaries for the next three years.
ksl.com
New restaurant emblematic of West Valley City's multicultural richness
WEST VALLEY CITY — The first time Spencer Langi tried a Colombian empanada as an adult, he immediately questioned why he had never had one before. He's had similar experiences with foods from a variety of cultures over the years, ranging from Mexican birria tacos to Vietnamese lemongrass pork and chicken. Now he's hoping to share those flavors with Utahns at his new restaurant, Cafe Limon, in West Valley City.
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
Park City councilman lists home for sale amid feud with White Pine Touring
Rubell listed his Thaynes Canyon home for sale last week. Summit County records indicate he owns other property in Park City. City council members are required to live in city limits. Rubell didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday. In recent months he and White Pine Touring have...
ABC 4
Dozens of public swimming pools set to close in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) is about to crack down on public swimming pools that do not meet new safety requirements set by the State of Utah. The new safety requirements go into effect on Feb. 1, 2023, after the State of...
Opinion: What are the chances free fares will come to Utah transit?
Utah Transit Authority would need about $35 million to make up for the loss of fare collections. Past free-fare periods have been successful. When will transit riders see permanent free fares?
Park Record
Emergency feeding of deer begins in Summit County
Heavy snow this winter is making it hard for deer to find enough to eat in parts of Summit and Rich counties and causing elk searching for food to wander down the mountains to the mouth of Parleys Canyon, including a herd that delayed traffic on Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City.
Partially fenced off for now, Jordan River Nature Center making major expansion
A new fence around a former South Salt Lake park is blocking visitors and dog owners from getting to the Jordan River, but the nature center assures it’s about expansion, not exclusion.
Farmers take extra precautions as extreme wind chill hits Utah
A Wind Chill Warning is in effect in Tooele County until Monday at noon, with wind chills as low as 30 below. It’s weather that a normal farm animal can handle with the help of some shelter and hay.
Major changes coming to Salt Lake City's West High School
After a century, West High will likely be rebuilt or renovated under four options presented during a recent "feasibility meeting."
