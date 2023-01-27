ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Colby Stevenson golden again at Winter X Games

On a snowy Saturday in Aspen, Colorado, Park City freeskier Colby Stevenson added another X Games gold medal in slopestyle to his collection. Stevenson put together two stellar runs and held on for first place, beating fellow American Mac Forehand and Norway’s Ferdinand Dahl for the gold medal. It’s Stevenson’s third X Games gold medal, and his second in slopestyle. His other gold medal was in knuckle huck, in which he came in third this year.
ASPEN, CO
ksl.com

Wild West meets ski racing in Skijoring Utah competition

HEBER CITY — More than 300 skiers and snowboarders wearing cowboy outfits, animal onesies and neon snowsuits raced while being pulled by horse riders through a slalom course in Heber City on Friday and Saturday. "I love how the horse goes quick and you're just able to feel what...
HEBER CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Is Utah’s $67 Million Brine Shrimp Industry in Peril?

The Great Salt Lake has been receiving national headlines in the past year due to its shrinking to half of its regular capacity and the real possibility of it drying up. Stories point out the potential ecological disaster a Salt Lake City without the lake might cause. One aspect that hasn’t been much discussed is its massive brine shrimp industry. If you weren’t even aware this industry existed, nor even knew there were fishermen on the Great Salt Lake, you are not alone.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TownLift

Welcome Home: Woodland estate

WOODLAND, Utah — If living off the grid without sacrificing one ounce of luxury sounds like your perfect world, this stunning alpine hideaway estate delivers. Ideally situated on the edge […]
PARK CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

The Uncertain Future of New Maylower Mountain Resort

Even in four-wheel drive, the worn all-season tires on my truck struggled for traction. A wet, heavy snowstorm, the first of the season, had plagued the drive for 230 miles since heading up Douglas Pass along Colorado State Highway 139. Finally, approaching Park City on US-40, the sun shone through a fleeting break in the clouds. Out the driver’s side window, was the future site of Mayflower Mountain Resort, and also the first place bare ground without a fresh blanket of snow was visible in roughly four hours.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

New restaurant emblematic of West Valley City's multicultural richness

WEST VALLEY CITY — The first time Spencer Langi tried a Colombian empanada as an adult, he immediately questioned why he had never had one before. He's had similar experiences with foods from a variety of cultures over the years, ranging from Mexican birria tacos to Vietnamese lemongrass pork and chicken. Now he's hoping to share those flavors with Utahns at his new restaurant, Cafe Limon, in West Valley City.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Park Record

Emergency feeding of deer begins in Summit County

Heavy snow this winter is making it hard for deer to find enough to eat in parts of Summit and Rich counties and causing elk searching for food to wander down the mountains to the mouth of Parleys Canyon, including a herd that delayed traffic on Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

