Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Chef Lance’s ‘The Big Bison Burger’
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Is Sioux Falls A Great Place to Get Married?
As of May 22, 2022, there were over 108,000 cities in the U.S.! That is a lot of cities where people could and do get married. But what makes a city a "best place" to get married?. For an answer to that question, we'll once again turn to those scientific,...
Huether Family Match Pointe Announces Big Expansion
There are so many more tennis options in the Sioux Falls area than a decade ago and one of the biggest contributing factors to that is the Huether Family Match Pointe on the Sanford Sports Complex. Even though they currently have numerous indoor courts, they are at capacity for a...
Beloved Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society Dissolves After 35 Years
One of the biggest music festivals in Sioux Falls was The Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Festival – JazzFest. The Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society hosted the giant music weekend along with other events including The Jazz Diversity Project, The All-City Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Camp, and scholarship programs.
Burger Battle Review: Ode to Food’s ‘Hoppy Loafing Around Burger’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 29th
RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is taking place at The Monument and the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. Today’s activities include Jackpot Team Roping at 9 a.m. Mountain Time, a Western Arts Show & Sale at 10 a.m. and the South Dakota Auctioneers Association Bid-Calling Contest at 2 p.m. The Stock Show runs through February 4th.
KELOLAND TV
Recycle that pizza box! The recycling rules have changed
Who doesn’t want a greener world? With the climate crisis nearing an all-time peak year after year, there has never been a better time to boost recycling. And no, we’re not talking about your grandma rinsing out pop cans. Marissa Begley is from Millennium Recycling in Sioux Falls....
Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?
A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
Sioux Falls Lincoln High School Student to Perform at Carnegie Hall
Heaven knows South Dakota has turned out some highly talented folks throughout the years. If you have any doubts, you need to look no further than people like Tom Brokaw, Adam Vinatieri, Mary Hart, Bob Barker, Myron Floren, January Jones, Becky Hammon, Mike Miller, Cheryl Ladd, Gary Owens, Mamie Van Doren, Chad Greenway, Sparky Anderson, Brock Lesnar, I mean the list just goes on and on and on.
Vermillion South Dakota ‘Safe Ride’ Bus Involved in Accident
Apparently, even the Safe Ride bus isn't completely safe from accidents these days. Just ask the folks down in Vermillion, South Dakota. One of their city's Safe Ride busses was involved in a hit-and-run accident during the early morning hours of Saturday, (January 28). Dakota News Now is reporting that...
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
dakotanewsnow.com
Missing Bemidji man last seen in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 41-year-old man last known to be in Sioux Falls. Aaron Pearson was reported missing on Jan. 26. His family last had contact with him in October of 2022. Aaron was last known to be in the Sioux Falls area in early January.
KELOLAND TV
A look at KELOLAND’s Cow Cam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s calving season in KELOLAND. You don’t need to live on a farm to experience it — thanks to the KELOLAND Cow Cam. Viewers can get a live look into the calving process — no matter where they live.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln County Baptist Church makes bags for the homeless
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, about ten people filled bags with much needed items for the homeless in Sioux Falls at Lincoln Baptist Church. They collected the items throughout the months of November and December and included essential items such as body wash, lotion, toothbrushes, razors, socks and even some snacks. They also wrote encouraging notes for the recipients.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect attempts to rob Sioux Falls bank
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect attempted to rob a local bank. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 5 p.m. in central Sioux Falls, a suspect walked into a bank and told the clerk that he wanted cash. The clerk was able to step away and sound an alarm. The suspect then left without any cash.
Snowboard outing may have prevented tragedy at roof collapse near Inwood
Insurance adjusters are in Inwood, Iowa, Monday assessing the the damage after part of the roof collapsed at the Community Center over the weekend.
kelo.com
It’s wind chill advisory cold outside
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory on Monday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for the Sioux Falls area. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected in for portions of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
KELOLAND TV
Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
