Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Louisiana special session to tackle insurance crisis begins
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As insurers in Louisiana flee the state and residents face exorbitant, and in some cases unaffordable, property insurance costs lawmakers returned to the Capitol Monday for a special legislative session to address the ongoing crisis. In a state decimated by hurricanes in 2020 and...
KTBS
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the...
KTBS
Louisiana has 8 of the worst water-polluting refineries in the country, study says
NEW ORLEANS - With roaring flares and stacks that billow clouds of smoke and vapor, it’s no secret that oil refineries harm the air. But the toxic chemicals spilling out of refineries as wastewater also pose environmental risks, especially in Louisiana, where eight facilities ranked among the top oil operations that pollute public waterways, according to a nationwide study.
KTBS
Another study links poverty to poor results at Louisiana schools
A recent state analysis of Louisiana schools reflects what numerous other studies across the country have found: Poverty has a significant impact on student performance. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an informational brief Wednesday in response to a request from lawmakers for data on the demographics of the state’s public charter schools. Waguespack expanded the scope of the analysis to include all Louisiana schools – public and private.
KTBS
‘Underdog’ Sharon Hewitt, former engineer, hopes her path leads to governor’s office
Louisiana State Sen. Sharon Hewitt listens to testimony at a committee hearing on Aug. 20, 2020. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Sharon Hewitt said the impact she made with her local parent-teacher association in Slidell inspired her to enter politics in 2015, but she was far from just another mother active in her children’s school. In an interview with the Illuminator, Hewitt said her unique background makes her the best choice for Louisiana’s next governor.
KTBS
WK Northwood Medical Plaza opens Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willis-Knighton Health System opens its latest suburban health clinic in north Caddo Parish on Wednesday with the addition of WK Northwood Medical Plaza at 5621 North Market just north of Interstate 49 in Shreveport. The medical plaza is the latest in a new healthcare model by Willis-Knighton...
KTBS
Arkansas Governor Sanders declares state of emergency for severe weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders has called for a state of emergency as the severe winter weather settled in over the region. Tuesday morning, major highways in north central Arkansas were covered in ice. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends drivers slow down in wintry...
KTBS
Louisiana lawmakers seek to tackle insurance incentive fund in special session
(The Center Square) — An extraordinary session of the Louisiana Legislature convenes this week to appropriate funds for the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund, which was resurrected during the last session in an attempt to attract insurance companies to the state. Gov. John Bel Edwards last week issued a proclamation...
KTBS
Arkansas state offices to close on Tuesday in weather affected areas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Due to poor road conditions in many areas of the state, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has closed state office buildings on Tuesday except for critical operations. State employees who can telework should do so, and agencies may implement liberal leave policies for their employees who...
KTBS
Sandbags offered in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, Webster parishes
SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Commission, city of Shreveport, Bossier City, Bossier Police Jury and DeSoto Parish Police Jury are offering sandbags at various locations. The Caddo Commission is handing out sandbags at Caddo Parish Fleet Services at 1701 Monty Street from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A...
KTBS
Ask the Trooper: Staying safe in icy conditions
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving in icy conditions. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask...
KTBS
Higher ed tenure task force will not meet; sponsor plans legislation
A Louisiana lawmaker staunchly opposed to permanent tenure for college professors said he will not call a meeting of the policy review panel he created. Instead, he said he intends to introduce legislation but won’t elaborate on its objective. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue) A Louisiana lawmaker staunchly opposed to...
KTBS
Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program doubled record of captures
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program announced it doubled its record of captures from 2021 to 2022, the highest since its inception in 1993. DPS also gave out the highest amount of reward money totaling $88,000 paid in anonymous tips. There were a total of 72...
KTBS
Wintry weather and flooding rains possible through Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Wintry weather and flooding are possibilities for Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon. First, the wintry weather: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until noon on Wednesday for Upshur, Camp, Morris, Franklin, Titus and Red River counties in northeast Texas...McCurtain county in Oklahoma...Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Columbia and Union counties in Arkansas according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
KTBS
Webster, Claiborne schools, others closing or planning late starts Wednesday
MINDEN, La. -- Webster Parish schools will be closed Wednesday. Superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr. said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following multiple discussions with the National Weather Service and Office of Homeland Security. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. "This...
KTBS
Insurance aid bill clears first hurdle; key vote Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. - After more than three hours of discussion, a bill that would offer insurance firms $45 million to write property insurance policies in hurricane-battered Louisiana cleared its first hurdle Tuesday. The legislation, House Bill 1, won approval in the House Appropriations Committee without a dissenting vote. The...
KTBS
ACLU reaches settlement with Shreveport police over man's arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. – The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana on Monday announced a settlement on behalf of a Shreveport man reportedly beat by Shreveport police after speaking out against the Black Lives Matter movement. Details of the settlement were not released. The ACLU said Brandon Kennedy, 37, was...
KTBS
Louisiana refineries are among the top U.S. water polluters, report finds
The Citgo Lake Charles refinery was one of multiple facilities in Louisiana mentioned in an Environmental Integrity Project report as a significant water polluter. (Photo courtesy of Citgo) Water contamination linked to oil and gas refineries is just as bad as the air pollution they produce, according to a new...
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? The Cottonwood Manor
SHREVEPORT, La. - Located just 15 minutes from downtown Shreveport in Dixie, Louisiana, this newly renovated wedding venue is a bridal couple’s dream. Touring this 6500 square foot property reveals a number of luxury spaces and amenities. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe checked it out for this week Where in...
Comments / 0