Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Related
A fight over light? Roundabout near Ann Arbor sparks lawsuit, light pollution concerns
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Roundabouts may be a divisive topic for Michigan drivers, but what about what they look like at night?. In Washtenaw County, complaints over street lights at a new roundabout outside Ann Arbor snowballed into a lawsuit alleging they have turned the landscape around a neighboring home “dystopian.”
Metro Detroit 2023 major road projects: What to know
Many Michiganders joke that the orange barrel should be the state mascot, with the state Department of Transportation struggling to keep up with road repairs. According to the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, the 2023 budget for the Highway Program includes $522 million for trunkline modernization, $589 million for bridge replacement and $1.6 billion for road preservation.
HometownLife.com
Trade school plans expansion into Wayne County with Westland campus
WESTLAND — A large trade school plans to expand into Wayne County with a new learning facility. The Southeast Michigan Construction Academy, based in Madison Heights, purchased the building at 35600 Central City Parkway, next to U.S. Ice, and plans to open a new Westland academy this fall. The campus will be SEMCA's second school.
WNEM
Sheriff: Body recovered from Genesee Co. dam
RICHFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A body was recovered from a Genesee County dam around midnight. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his deputies were called to the Holloway Reservoirs in Richfield Township for a body that was lodged in the intake port of the dam. The body, which belonged...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit serial arsonist accused of torching Macomb County work van
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man who prosecutors described as a serial arsonist is accused of torching a Macomb County work van over the weekend. Jesse Young, 36, allegedly lit the van on fire while it was parked in the structure connected to the Administration Building in Macomb County’s Central Campus in Mt. Clemens around 2 a.m. Sunday. The van was destroyed, and the structure was potentially damaged, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shelter in place notice lifted for Riverview residents, police say
RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Police called for a shelter in place for residents of Riverview early Sunday afternoon. The Riverview police department posted on Facebook that there was a police situation on Huntington Street. Officials have said that the situation ended peacefully and that the notice is lifted. There is...
Fuel, debris scattered on I-96 in Oakland County caused overnight freeway closure after semi crash: MSP
A crash between two semis in Oakland County caused a total freeway closure for several hours on I-96 after debris and fuel was strewn about the roadway on Monday evening.
HometownLife.com
5 things to know about the 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival
Grab your mittens and bundle up the kids. The 41st Plymouth Ice Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday in downtown Plymouth. This year, the sculptures will once again be distributed in front of merchants and restaurants throughout downtown Plymouth. “At the beginning of COVID, we looked at what...
I-96 & I-69 east reopen after crashes in mid-Michigan
According to the traffic map from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in Ionia County on I-96 eastbound.
thesalinepost.com
1075 W Bemis Rd, Saline
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Great Listing! First floor living is possible in this over 3,500 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath, + 3 1/2 car attached garage. From the garage you enter into a large mudroom attached to the generous sized laundry room with folding area and extra storage. Into the breakfast room where you can enjoy meals next to the large sliding door facing the morning sun. The kitchen is stunning, it was remodeled with hand rubbed custom cherry by Riegsecker Cabinets (Amish Built and installed) with full HD pull-out drawers and innovative solutions to kitchen storage. In the kitchen there is also a large walk-in pantry for your food wishes. The kitchen leads to the formal dinning room or the front foyer. Downstairs there is a walkout lower level leading to the expansive back yard where large garden plots await your spring plantings. Call Todd Lands for a private showing, $520,000. 734-Mi-LANDS (645-2637)
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
candgnews.com
Crash in Oakland Township leaves one dead, another in ‘serious’ condition
A 61-year-old man died Jan. 26 after reportedly driving into oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle head-on in Oakland Township. According to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road, near south Addison Circle. The man reportedly crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that was driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
Voice News
Marine City’s Fire, Ice and Spice to feature chili cook-off, performances, more
Marine City’s third annual Fire, Ice and Spice festival, sponsored by the Marine City Area Chamber of Commerce, will feature skating and fire performances, a chili cook-off, music and more. This year’s event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at Marine City’s historic city...
Detroit News
Judge dismisses Detroit auto chop shop charges after cop brings unseen evidence to hearing
Detroit — Charges against two men accused of operating a chop shop and marijuana-growing operation in Detroit have been dismissed because a police officer showed up the date of the preliminary exam with a box of unseen evidence, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors will be investigating why the evidence was...
Voice News
Police Beat: Clay Township
While on patrol on Jan. 17, Clay Township police observed a vehicle in the area of Marsh Road and Mill Street that was unable to maintain its lane of travel, according to a police report. Officers witnessed the vehicle cross the fog line a number of times before performing a traffic stop for the lane violations. Officers made contact with the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. She said she was going to a friend’s house in Algonac. While speaking with the driver, officers noted a strong odor of intoxicants coming from her person and asked if she had been drinking. She admitted to drinking one drink about an hour prior. The officer had her step from the vehicle and sobriety evaluations were administered, which she failed. She was subsequently taken into custody for operating while intoxicated. She was taken to the Clay Township Police Department for processing and later released.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
Ann Arbor liquor store reopens after months-long remodel
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor liquor store has reopened after several months of an unexpected closure. Falsetta’s Market, 2200 Pittsfield Boulevard, Ann Arbor, closed in late November 2022 for “unforeseen remodeling,” Wally Mulki, owner of the market, wrote in an email to MLive/The Ann Arbor News.
Michigan, plastics company reach PFAS settlement
(The Center Square) – Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc., has signed a consent decree with the Michigan attorney general’s office. The Monday announcement outlines what is required of Asahi to remediate soil, groundwater, and surface water exposed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl contamination at the company’s former Brighton site. The decree was filed with the Livingston County Circuit Court. PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are widely used,...
lansingcitypulse.com
COVID-positive Democrat cast votes at Michigan Capitol, despite protocols
LANSING — A Michigan Democratic lawmaker voted from the State Capitol Building last week after testing positive for COVID-19, an arrangement approved by House Speaker Joe Tate despite state House isolation protocols. Rep. Natalie Price, D-Berkley, was allowed to cast her vote from the gallery above the House floor...
Comments / 0