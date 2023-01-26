While on patrol on Jan. 17, Clay Township police observed a vehicle in the area of Marsh Road and Mill Street that was unable to maintain its lane of travel, according to a police report. Officers witnessed the vehicle cross the fog line a number of times before performing a traffic stop for the lane violations. Officers made contact with the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. She said she was going to a friend’s house in Algonac. While speaking with the driver, officers noted a strong odor of intoxicants coming from her person and asked if she had been drinking. She admitted to drinking one drink about an hour prior. The officer had her step from the vehicle and sobriety evaluations were administered, which she failed. She was subsequently taken into custody for operating while intoxicated. She was taken to the Clay Township Police Department for processing and later released.

CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO