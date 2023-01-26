ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Orion, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Metro Detroit 2023 major road projects: What to know

Many Michiganders joke that the orange barrel should be the state mascot, with the state Department of Transportation struggling to keep up with road repairs. According to the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, the 2023 budget for the Highway Program includes $522 million for trunkline modernization, $589 million for bridge replacement and $1.6 billion for road preservation.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Trade school plans expansion into Wayne County with Westland campus

WESTLAND — A large trade school plans to expand into Wayne County with a new learning facility. The Southeast Michigan Construction Academy, based in Madison Heights, purchased the building at 35600 Central City Parkway, next to U.S. Ice, and plans to open a new Westland academy this fall. The campus will be SEMCA's second school.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Body recovered from Genesee Co. dam

RICHFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A body was recovered from a Genesee County dam around midnight. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his deputies were called to the Holloway Reservoirs in Richfield Township for a body that was lodged in the intake port of the dam. The body, which belonged...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit serial arsonist accused of torching Macomb County work van

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man who prosecutors described as a serial arsonist is accused of torching a Macomb County work van over the weekend. Jesse Young, 36, allegedly lit the van on fire while it was parked in the structure connected to the Administration Building in Macomb County’s Central Campus in Mt. Clemens around 2 a.m. Sunday. The van was destroyed, and the structure was potentially damaged, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shelter in place notice lifted for Riverview residents, police say

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Police called for a shelter in place for residents of Riverview early Sunday afternoon. The Riverview police department posted on Facebook that there was a police situation on Huntington Street. Officials have said that the situation ended peacefully and that the notice is lifted. There is...
RIVERVIEW, MI
HometownLife.com

5 things to know about the 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival

Grab your mittens and bundle up the kids. The 41st Plymouth Ice Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday in downtown Plymouth. This year, the sculptures will once again be distributed in front of merchants and restaurants throughout downtown Plymouth. “At the beginning of COVID, we looked at what...
PLYMOUTH, MI
thesalinepost.com

1075 W Bemis Rd, Saline

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Great Listing! First floor living is possible in this over 3,500 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath, + 3 1/2 car attached garage. From the garage you enter into a large mudroom attached to the generous sized laundry room with folding area and extra storage. Into the breakfast room where you can enjoy meals next to the large sliding door facing the morning sun. The kitchen is stunning, it was remodeled with hand rubbed custom cherry by Riegsecker Cabinets (Amish Built and installed) with full HD pull-out drawers and innovative solutions to kitchen storage. In the kitchen there is also a large walk-in pantry for your food wishes. The kitchen leads to the formal dinning room or the front foyer. Downstairs there is a walkout lower level leading to the expansive back yard where large garden plots await your spring plantings. Call Todd Lands for a private showing, $520,000. 734-Mi-LANDS (645-2637)
SALINE, MI
candgnews.com

Crash in Oakland Township leaves one dead, another in ‘serious’ condition

A 61-year-old man died Jan. 26 after reportedly driving into oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle head-on in Oakland Township. According to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road, near south Addison Circle. The man reportedly crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that was driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.
OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Voice News

Police Beat: Clay Township

While on patrol on Jan. 17, Clay Township police observed a vehicle in the area of Marsh Road and Mill Street that was unable to maintain its lane of travel, according to a police report. Officers witnessed the vehicle cross the fog line a number of times before performing a traffic stop for the lane violations. Officers made contact with the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. She said she was going to a friend’s house in Algonac. While speaking with the driver, officers noted a strong odor of intoxicants coming from her person and asked if she had been drinking. She admitted to drinking one drink about an hour prior. The officer had her step from the vehicle and sobriety evaluations were administered, which she failed. She was subsequently taken into custody for operating while intoxicated. She was taken to the Clay Township Police Department for processing and later released.
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Center Square

Michigan, plastics company reach PFAS settlement

(The Center Square) – Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc., has signed a consent decree with the Michigan attorney general’s office. The Monday announcement outlines what is required of Asahi to remediate soil, groundwater, and surface water exposed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl contamination at the company’s former Brighton site. The decree was filed with the Livingston County Circuit Court. PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are widely used,...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

COVID-positive Democrat cast votes at Michigan Capitol, despite protocols

LANSING — A Michigan Democratic lawmaker voted from the State Capitol Building last week after testing positive for COVID-19, an arrangement approved by House Speaker Joe Tate despite state House isolation protocols. Rep. Natalie Price, D-Berkley, was allowed to cast her vote from the gallery above the House floor...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy