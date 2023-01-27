ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCCI.com

Frigid temperatures throughout Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — After another biting old day, we’ve got one more very frigid night and early morning ahead. Tonight lows will drop below zero in Central Iowa. Wind chills by tomorrow morning will be between -20 and -30 across the Northern Tier of our state. Air...
IOWA STATE
14news.com

Alert Day Monday and Tuesday for possible ice accumulation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert today and tomorrow for possible freezing rain and wintry mix. We are starting this morning with some patchy fog or drizzle as well as a few spotty showers. A light glazing of ice is possible, mainly in Illinois. Morning temperatures are in the mid 30s, which will likely be our high for the day. We will slowly dip into the upper 20s to low 30s this afternoon.
ILLINOIS STATE
KTLO

Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
ARKANSAS STATE
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque Opens Warming Centers To Combat Frigid Temps

According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, due to the cold weather conditions expected, they have established daytime warming centers for Today, January 30th, through Friday, February 3rd. Warming centers are at the following locations:. Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m....
DUBUQUE, IA
kyoutv.com

A brutally cold end to the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a chilly morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the teens and single digits and wind chills in the teens and single digits below zero. There are still a few partly covered roads from yesterday and last night’s snow, so you’ll still want to be cautious as you head out the door. However, on the bright side there is some sunshine outside the window this morning. While we’ll continue to see some sunshine this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will still be very cold with highs today in the teens and single digits. Wind chills will stay in the single digits below zero this afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will be very cold in the single digits and single digits below zero.
IOWA STATE
abc17news.org

Tracking a drastic shift in temperatures for the week

TONIGHT: Our area will experience winds of 12-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 as a cold front moves in. Along with this, Columbia could start seeing light showers late tonight, which will shift into freezing rain and snow later in the night. As for totals and affects, I'm not expecting much, as total freezing rain accumulation is less than 1/10th of an inch. If we see any snow, it'll be a light dusting, but still make sure to drive careful tomorrow morning.
COLUMBIA, MO
WGN TV

Snow storms continue, winter warning in effect

It’s a cloudy Saturday with accumulating light snow throughout the day. Light mixed precipitation more south later to come with northwest wind gusts up to 10-15 mph. A SEVERE Winter Storm Warning is in effect for McHenry and Lake counties until 3:00 a.m. Sunday. Gust winds could cause blowing...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 am on Saturday until 3 am on Sunday

RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 pm and will last until 3 am on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Winter Weather Advisory affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth counties.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Western Iowa Today

Road Conditions as of 6:00 a.m.

(Area) Roads in Iowa are partially (blue) to completely (pink) covered in snow this morning. At this time, southwest Iowa is not under any winter weather advisories or warnings with the exception of Harrison County that is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. Harrison and Shelby Counties are also under a Wind Chill Advisory from 6:00 p.m. this evening to Noon Sunday. For the latest road conditions, visit 511ia.org.
IOWA STATE
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa.

