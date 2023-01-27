ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yale, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK

Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
NORMAN, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Jan. 17-25

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 17-25 include:. Martha Mae Allen, 41, Blackwell, possession of a controlled substance. Don Atchinson, 38, eluding police. Jennifer Eden Baker, 51, public intoxication. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, Red Rock, domestic abuse charges.
KAY COUNTY, OK
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
Axios NW Arkansas

3 must-do road trips 4 hours from Northwest Arkansas

Now's the time to make travel plans for 2023, so let's dive into three prime locations to plan a weekend getaway. 1. Kansas City Photo: Adam Lacy/Getty ImagesKnown for great barbecue and its two-time Super Bowl champion football team, Kansas City is a lively metropolis about 3.5 hours from Fayetteville. Here's how to spend the perfect weekend in the heart of America. Stay: Spacious shipping container Airbnb with a rooftop deck for $90+ per night. Book here.Do:Kick off the summer at the largest free Memorial Day weekend event in the Midwest — Celebration at the Station. This year's bash will be Sunday,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Family argument leads to deadly shooting

Police say an argument between family members led to a deadly shooting. Police say an argument between family members led to a deadly shooting. Fire crews battle apartment fire in freezing temps. Some residents are displaced after an apartment fire. Child injured after gunfight in Oklahoma City. A child was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

