Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK
Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
Oklahoma sculptor restoring iconic statue honoring Native ballerina
Oklahoma is home of some the world's most renowned sculptors and Native ballerina's.
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billions
Tulsa's people are among the most generous in the United States. Last week I wrote about Lynn Schusterman, the richest woman in Tulsa who made the Forbes Top 25 most generous philanthropists list.
Oklahoma Adds Local Legacy From Carl Albert High School
Reed DeQuasie announced he'll be the latest DeQuasie to don the Crimson and Cream next season.
Hundreds of Oklahoma students attend ‘Colonial Day’ at state capitol
Nearly 500 students from districts all over, got the chance to travel back in time and meet history face to face Friday as part of the state's 19th “Colonial Day”.
KOCO
Oklahomans spread message, condemn officers involved in death of Tyre Nichols
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans spread their message and condemned the officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols. They stand in solidarity with communities across the country, including Memphis. "End police brutality, Justice for Tyre. What happened in Memphis is devastating news. I watched the video, and I was...
Timeline: Athena Brownfield case plays out in Oklahoma court
Following a series of interviews and court documents, we're getting a more complete picture of what happened to a little girl who is presumed dead.
OKC community forum on police violence planned for Sun, Jan. 29
Leaders and activists have planned a community forum on the topic of police violence on Sunday, January 29. The post OKC community forum on police violence planned for Sun, Jan. 29 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why RB Kalib Hicks Gives OU a 'Tremendous Amount of Ability'
Thanks to competition from a talented older brother and playing against some of the best high schoolers in America, the Sooners' newest running back may be ready to play now.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Jan. 17-25
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 17-25 include:. Martha Mae Allen, 41, Blackwell, possession of a controlled substance. Don Atchinson, 38, eluding police. Jennifer Eden Baker, 51, public intoxication. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, Red Rock, domestic abuse charges.
Oklahoma Lands Commit from In-State Linebacker Taylor Heim
Heim showed versatility as he put up numbers on both side of the ball Bethany this past season while also standing out on the track.
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Child injured after gunfight in Oklahoma City
Authorities say a child was injured in a gunfight in Oklahoma City on Saturday night.
3 must-do road trips 4 hours from Northwest Arkansas
Now's the time to make travel plans for 2023, so let's dive into three prime locations to plan a weekend getaway. 1. Kansas City Photo: Adam Lacy/Getty ImagesKnown for great barbecue and its two-time Super Bowl champion football team, Kansas City is a lively metropolis about 3.5 hours from Fayetteville. Here's how to spend the perfect weekend in the heart of America. Stay: Spacious shipping container Airbnb with a rooftop deck for $90+ per night. Book here.Do:Kick off the summer at the largest free Memorial Day weekend event in the Midwest — Celebration at the Station. This year's bash will be Sunday,...
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa. Expressing frustration with what its executive director called a dysfunctional contracting system in a press conference Friday.
OKC Police statement condemns beating death of Tyre Nichols
A statement on the Okla City Police Dept's official Facebook page condemns the actions of Memphis police officers who beat Tyre Nichols. The post OKC Police statement condemns beating death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Police: Family argument leads to deadly shooting in SW Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a deadly shooting.
KFOR
Family argument leads to deadly shooting
Police say an argument between family members led to a deadly shooting. Police say an argument between family members led to a deadly shooting. Fire crews battle apartment fire in freezing temps. Some residents are displaced after an apartment fire. Child injured after gunfight in Oklahoma City. A child was...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old
OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — The body of a child found in Oklahoma earlier this month was positively identified as 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who investigators said was beaten to death by a caregiver on Christmas. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced on social media Thursday that the...
Comments / 0