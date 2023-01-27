Read full article on original website
Cushing woman accused of running roadblock on Highway 18
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman accused of running a roadblock on Highway 18, eluding a sheriff’s deputy, and driving on a suspended license has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 for arraignment on the three-count charge. Leslie Diane King, 56, was released on a...
Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Stillwater
Media release (Stillwater PD) (STILLWATER, OK) – On Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:29 p.m., the Stillwater Police Department (SPD) responded to the area of 400 S. Duncan in reference to a stabbing victim. SPD officers arrived on scene and immediately began to render lifesaving first aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived. The victim was later transported to Stillwater Medical Center and then flown to OU Medical Center. The victim was admitted in critical condition.
