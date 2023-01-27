Media release (Stillwater PD) (STILLWATER, OK) – On Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:29 p.m., the Stillwater Police Department (SPD) responded to the area of 400 S. Duncan in reference to a stabbing victim. SPD officers arrived on scene and immediately began to render lifesaving first aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived. The victim was later transported to Stillwater Medical Center and then flown to OU Medical Center. The victim was admitted in critical condition.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO