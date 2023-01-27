ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushing, OK

pdjnews.com

District Attorney sworn in as OBA President

Brian T. Hermanson, of Ponca City, took an oath Jan. 20 to serve as the 2023 Oklahoma Bar Association president. He was among nine attorneys sworn in to serve on the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors during a ceremony held in the Oklahoma Supreme Court Ceremonial Courtroom at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. “I have had the opportunity over the last 40-plus years to serve many OBA presidents…
PONCA CITY, OK
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers

David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation hosting ‘Rack Madness’ event

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is hosting a “Rack Madness” event Feb. 24 in Oklahoma City. The event welcomes anyone to bring in their antlers, horns or skulls for professional scoring by ODWC personnel. Registrants entering an item for scoring might end up winning an Oklahoma Lifetime Combination Hunting and Fishing License valued at $775, provided by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater man accused of attacking therapist

Joseph Lawrence Gulick, who reportedly fled the area after the alleged incident, was arrested the next day at 2:40 am in a wooded area near 1300 S. Hester Street where he was sleeping in a tent, according to an affidavit by Stillwater Police Officer Matthew White. A therapist had told...
STILLWATER, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Guthrie man critically injured on I-35 crash

A Guthrie man was airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Emergency personnel responded to the interstate at the Charter Oak bridge, which is two miles north of Waterloo Road. According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway...
GUTHRIE, OK
Pawhuska Journal

Osage County officer indicted by grand jury

A multicounty grand jury has indicted a sergeant with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office for offenses he is alleged to have committed prior to working for Osage County. An indictment shows that a grand jury charged Michael Shawn Bonin, 45, with two counts – one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of grand larceny. The indictment says Bonin broke into the ammunition storage facility at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office shooting range and took more than $1,000 of ammunition.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Police logs Jan. 26-28

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:45 a.m. police arrested Ashley Nist at 7th and Walnut for driving with out a license and no insurance. At 2:17 a.m. police took a report on a female that was attacked by a dog in the 300 block of north Formable.
PONCA CITY, OK
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
1600kush.com

Drumright pair jailed on meth trafficking charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man and woman, who are both ex-convicts, have been jailed on $100,000 each pending court appearances before a Payne County judge on charges of trafficking methamphetamine in Cushing. Michael Steven Hall, 66, and Patricia A. Gonzalis, 52, were arrested on Jan. 16 at 9:18...
CUSHING, OK

