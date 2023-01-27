ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Avalon Group buys Downtown Honolulu building; to convert part of it into housing

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii development company has purchased a downtown Honolulu office building with plans to turn part of it into residential units. Avalon Group said Monday that its newly-acquired 378,000-square-foot Davies Pacific Center office building along Bishop Street will be converted to a mixed-use development with up to 120,000-square-feet of office and retail uses and the balance will be converted into up to 400 workforce and market-rate residential units.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Fighting public corruption is a top priority for local FBI agents

Fighting public corruption continues to be a high priority for the FBI. Its Honolulu office and other federal partners have helped ferret out corruption among Hawaiʻi officials from former Senate President J. Kalani English to former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha. A former Kauaʻi County Councilmember is also in...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian Culture Celebrate Khan Skewer 1 Year Anniversary

HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian culture came together at the 1 year anniversary celebration of Khan Skewer Restaurant in Moiliili. Lions danced to usher in continued good blessings and included a traditional Chinese ceremony. Owner Fiona Yang carved a roast pig as a symbol of good luck for the new year. An Hawaiian Kahu also blessed the restaurant with ti leaves and salt water.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai

Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School. Updated: 2...
HONOLULU, HI
Washington Examiner

Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
HONOLULU, HI
americanmilitarynews.com

13 men allegedly preying on kids on Oahu arrested

Thirteen men, between the ages of 22 and 61, were arrested on Oahu over the weekend as part of the ongoing Operation Keiki Shield effort, through which a federal, state and county law enforcement task force aims to track down adults who prey on children. During a news conference Wednesday...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again

If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
HILO, HI
BoardingArea

Hotel Review: Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa

“Avoid Waikiki” was the advice I’d gotten. But with few other hotel options on Oahu where I could easily, my hand was forced. After perusing a number of options, I booked the Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa for the majority of a recent trip to Hawaii with my two sons. In this review I tackle how I booked it, my general impressions, and how the various resort amenities, activities, and dining all stack up.
HONOLULU, HI

