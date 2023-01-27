Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
Ex-Police Chief hears decision on defamation case
Monday afternoon, Jan. 30, a jury ruled that former State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers [SHOPO] President Tenari Maafala was not defamed by the former police chief with comments she made about him in an interview.
Honolulu Homeowners Are Shocked At New Property Tax Bills. Here’s Something That Could Help
When Andria Tupola first heard of a policy designed to prevent property taxes from spiking sharply when property assessments rise, she filed the idea in her head as an interesting concept not related to her job at the time. Then, Tupola was a Hawaii state representative trying to learn more...
KITV.com
Avalon Group buys Downtown Honolulu building; to convert part of it into housing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii development company has purchased a downtown Honolulu office building with plans to turn part of it into residential units. Avalon Group said Monday that its newly-acquired 378,000-square-foot Davies Pacific Center office building along Bishop Street will be converted to a mixed-use development with up to 120,000-square-feet of office and retail uses and the balance will be converted into up to 400 workforce and market-rate residential units.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former police chief prevails in defamation suit brought by ex-SHOPO president
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury on Monday sided with former Police Chief Susan Ballard in a defamation suit. The suit was brought by Tenari Maafala, who stepped down as president of the police union in 2018. Maafala had argued that Ballard damaged his reputation with statements she made to Honolulu...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Fighting public corruption is a top priority for local FBI agents
Fighting public corruption continues to be a high priority for the FBI. Its Honolulu office and other federal partners have helped ferret out corruption among Hawaiʻi officials from former Senate President J. Kalani English to former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha. A former Kauaʻi County Councilmember is also in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Under pilot, some repeat law-breakers in Chinatown are being given a choice: Jail or treatment
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jail or treatment. It’s a choice now given to some homeless addicts who are repeatedly caught breaking the law. Under a pilot project, treatment is approved by the court before a judge ever rules on the case. The idea is to get homeless drug addicts into...
KITV.com
Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian Culture Celebrate Khan Skewer 1 Year Anniversary
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian culture came together at the 1 year anniversary celebration of Khan Skewer Restaurant in Moiliili. Lions danced to usher in continued good blessings and included a traditional Chinese ceremony. Owner Fiona Yang carved a roast pig as a symbol of good luck for the new year. An Hawaiian Kahu also blessed the restaurant with ti leaves and salt water.
Moiliili residential high-rise to replace walk-up apartments
The Honolulu City Council signed off on the construction of a residential high-rise in Moiliili. The developers said more than half of the units will be affordable housing units, but not everyone in the community is on board yet.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards
Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef at Kauai's Lydgate Park, won't likely be determined for some time. Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Luke says she's dedicated...
Mayor Roth says the search for Dana Ireland’s killer continues
Will Dana Ireland's killer ever be caught? Now that the man originally convicted in her murder has been set free, the prosecutor's office said it is reassessing the evidence.
hawaiinewsnow.com
NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai
Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School. Updated: 2...
Washington Examiner
Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu
HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
LIST: Best croissant shops in Honolulu to check out
Yelp ranks the best spots to grab a croissant within a region and came out with their list of best spots for Honolulu.
americanmilitarynews.com
13 men allegedly preying on kids on Oahu arrested
Thirteen men, between the ages of 22 and 61, were arrested on Oahu over the weekend as part of the ongoing Operation Keiki Shield effort, through which a federal, state and county law enforcement task force aims to track down adults who prey on children. During a news conference Wednesday...
Chinatown businesses still impacted by theft amid City clean-up efforts
Honolulu’s Chinatown is an important hub for merchants, but some business owners said theft and other illegal activities are still an issue despite efforts from the City to clean up the area. City officials said the improvement of Chinatown remains a priority.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents call for greater wildlife protections amid NOAA probe into tour boat’s activities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal officials are investigating a tour boat that came close to endangered spinner dolphins off West Oahu — in a situation residents say is indicative of a bigger problem. It happened off Makua Beach on Jan. 9, according to NOAA. Officials said the area is a...
Thousands already cited for expired safety checks
"Unlike the registration, there's no penalty unless they get caught," said Alan Nakamura, owner of Kaimuki Auto Repair
bigislandnow.com
East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again
If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
Hotel Review: Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa
“Avoid Waikiki” was the advice I’d gotten. But with few other hotel options on Oahu where I could easily, my hand was forced. After perusing a number of options, I booked the Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa for the majority of a recent trip to Hawaii with my two sons. In this review I tackle how I booked it, my general impressions, and how the various resort amenities, activities, and dining all stack up.
KITV.com
Khan Skewer Restaurant in Honolulu Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary With Lions Dancing!
LIONS DANCED TO USHER IN CONTINUED GOOD BLESSINGS AND INCLUDED A TRADITIONAL CHINESE CEREMONY. OWNER FIONA YANG CARVED A ROAST PIG AS A SYMBOL OF GOOD LUCK FOR THE NEW YEAR. A HAWAIIAN KAHU ALSO BLESSED THE RESTAURANT WITH TI LEAVES AND SALT WATER.
Comments / 2