ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
petpress.net

Explained: Why Do Dogs Bark At Strangers?

Why do dogs bark at strangers? It’s a natural instinct for most dogs to be protective of their home and owners. Barking is an early warning sign that something might not be quite right and can alert owners of any potential dangers. Dogs also bark at men in excitement...
Shelley Wenger

What Are the Best Dogs for Kids?

When you decide that it is the right time to bring home a new puppy or dog for your family, it can be an overwhelming time, especially when you start looking at all the breeds that are out there! You also need to think about whether you want to start with a puppy or get a dog that is older. You may be able to find a dog that is already potty-trained and ready to join your family.
thewildest.com

9 Stress Toys For Dogs That are Cheaper Than Therapy

Have you ever been walking around your house, minding your human business, when your dog lets out a huge, dramatic AF sigh? Seriously, these dogs are exasperating — as if they have to go to a job and pay bills and remember dentist appointments!. But before you spend 20...
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
DogTime

Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy