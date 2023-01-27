Read full article on original website
Hockey Legend Bobby Hull Passes Away At 84
Hall of Famer and hockey legend, Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84. "The Golden Jet" was a 12-time All-Star and two-time Hart Trophy winner. Bobby has ties to the Northland as his son, Brett Hull, played for the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs in college. Like his dad, Brett went on to have a storied NHL career. Can you name a better father-and-son combo that played in the league?
Tribute For Drummer Zach Ross At Duluth’s Sacred Heart Music
In August of 2022, Zachary Ross, drummer for the Superior WI based band, Crescent Moon, lost his life at only 28 years old in a car accident. Known for having a passion for music and being an absolute slayer on the drums, Zach was a solid backbone to the Crescent Moon band who played many gigs through the years in the Twin Ports.
McDonald’s Testing New Strawless Lid In Duluth + Superior Area
The next time you visit a McDonald's in the Twin Ports area you'll notice something different with the lid on your beverage. Gone is the lid we've grown accustomed to, with a hole to insert your straw. In select markets across the United States, McDonald's is experimenting with a strawless...
Duluth Business Woman Has Unique Gift Ideas For Valentine’s Day
This Valentine's Day you now have the opportunity to shop local and get a really cool unique gift for that special someone on Valentine's Day. Laural Schultze, is the owner of Lauralloons in Duluth, which we used for our latest Big Gender Reveal with Jeanne and Ian right here on MIX 108. Somehow she was able to get what seemed like at least 100 small blue balloons inside a giant black balloon that our couple's daughter popped to reveal she is going to have a baby brother!
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
Breanna Ellison Named Duluth’s New Community Relations Officer
The City of Duluth has named a new Community Relations Officer. Breanna Ellison will step into the liaison role effective the middle of February, working to bridge the gap between city services and the greater community at large. The name might be familiar to many in the Twin Ports. Ellison...
Fundraiser Started For Duluth Family Who Lost Home + Family Dog In Weekend Fire
Tragedy struck a Duluth family last weekend when a fire engulfed their two-story home during the early morning hours on Sunday, January 29. According to our media partners at WDIO-TV, the Duluth Fire Department responded to the fire at 6:43 am. At that time there were two family members, of a family of three, and several pets inside the house.
Ordinance Change Would Provide 12 Additional Off-Leash Dog Areas In Superior
Dog lovers rejoice! Your asks have been heard and are being considered. An ordinance change has been proposed that would provide additional off-leash dog recreation areas throughout the City of Superior. The new exercise areas for dogs (and their owners) would come by utilizing already existing sites; the change would be that owners wouldn't have to have their pet on a leash while utilizing them.
