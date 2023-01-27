Many Texans could see freezing temperatures and ice this week. The National Weather Service has forecast freezing rain, sleet or ice on roads in much of Central, North and West Texas from Monday through Wednesday morning. Other parts of the state, including the Panhandle and Coastal Plains, are expected to see freezing or below-freezing temperatures. El Paso may also see a winter storm beginning Wednesday, according to forecasts. Each severe weather crisis might bring panic of losing power, recalling the February 2021 grid failure that killed hundreds and left millions without electricity and water for days. So far, the state's...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO