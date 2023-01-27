ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

4

republicans love to cry
4d ago

They're double of California, and prices have been comparable for over a decade. for all the talk of "don't California my texas." state leaders are doing a great job of turning the state into California.

3
texasstandard.org

Could taxed marijuana sales lower Texans’ property taxes?

Driving from Lubbock, it takes a little more than an hour to cross the state line into New Mexico. Since the state began recreational marijuana sales last year, it’s become a popular destination for certain travelers. “It seems like every week or weekend we hear about someone making a...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Disability advocates bring their wish list to the Capitol

Texans with disabilities are looking to the Legislature for new laws and funding they believe would improve their lives. Issues range from better pay for attendant care to reduced use of physical restraint of disabled students in the classroom. And like so many others at the Capitol, disability advocates have their eyes on the state’s $33 billion budget surplus.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners

TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
HOUSTON, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Bill Filed In Texas To Prevent Hostile Nations From Owning Texas Land

A bill has been filed in the Texas Legislature that seeks to prevent companies, government entities, and citizens of hostile nations against America from owning land in Texas. The nations listed are China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea. The bill was filed by Texas Senator Lois Kolkhorst who contends that the acquisition of Texas land by the Chinese government is a national security issue.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

How to know the difference between a local power outage and rolling blackouts

Many Texans could see freezing temperatures and ice this week. The National Weather Service has forecast freezing rain, sleet or ice on roads in much of Central, North and West Texas from Monday through Wednesday morning. Other parts of the state, including the Panhandle and Coastal Plains, are expected to see freezing or below-freezing temperatures. El Paso may also see a winter storm beginning Wednesday, according to forecasts. Each severe weather crisis might bring panic of losing power, recalling the February 2021 grid failure that killed hundreds and left millions without electricity and water for days. So far, the state's...
TEXAS STATE
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Internet in Texas to improve after state wins funding from US govt

Texas was awarded millions of dollars in funding from the U.S. government to improve internet access across the state. The state will receive $363 million in federal grants to increase access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet to more than 150,000 homes and businesses, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. "Almost 2.8...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Casinos Gambling Big on Texas

As the 88th session of the Texas Legislature is off to the races, an army of lobbyists and mountains of money are placing their bets that the state will open the door to gambling. The Las Vegas Sands currently has 69 registered lobbyists, according to a report by the Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas Kindness in action!

Today Tuesday, at 2:30 PM a truck driver heading westbound on I-20 to Fort-worth witnessed the kindness. Credit: Kenneth Muganga.
TEXAS STATE



