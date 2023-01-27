ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Robesonian

UNCP senior’s personal battle inspires a career in healthcare

PEMBROKE — Anthonia Oladeji dreamed of becoming a child and adolescent psychiatrist. But after being diagnosed with an endocrine disorder when she was 17, Oladeji discovered a new career path. Frequent trips to the doctor piqued her curiosity about pharmacy. “It prompted me to want to learn more about...
PEMBROKE, NC
The Robesonian

UNCP professors Rivera, Robinson recognized with distinguished service award

PEMBROKE —Mabel Rivera and Gretchen Robinson, both professors at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, are being recognized for their years of service beyond the classroom as advocates for individuals with disabilities across the state. Rivera is the recipient of the 2023-2024 Distinguished Service Award from the North...
PEMBROKE, NC
The Robesonian

Correction

LUMBERTON — An article on the Vision Zero meeting published in the Jan. 28 issue of The Robesonian should have read that Burna Mattocks
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Candlelight vigil honors 3 killed in Robeson County shooting

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — The Red Springs community gathered Saturday for a candlelight vigil to honor the three people killed in a quadruple shooting. The community brought balloons and donations to split among the victims’ families. People wore purple for Sierra Wherry, blue for James Buearguard, red for Donald Williams, black for the community […]
RED SPRINGS, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Harnett County, NC

Harnett County is located in the state of North Carolina. This county's seat is Lillington, while its largest city is Dunn. Harnett County is also a part of the Fayetteville Metropolitan Statistical Area. The population in this county reached 133,568 as per the 2020 census. Harnett County was established in...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WECT

School bus involved in traffic incident in Bladen Co.

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A school bus was involved in an incident around 7:30 a.m. along Soup Haire Road in Bladen County on Jan. 30. According to a representative with Bladen County Schools, nine Bladen Early College High School students were on board the bus when it was struck. The representative told WECT that the bus was hit when another vehicle backed into it.

