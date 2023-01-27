Read full article on original website
The Robesonian
UNCP senior’s personal battle inspires a career in healthcare
PEMBROKE — Anthonia Oladeji dreamed of becoming a child and adolescent psychiatrist. But after being diagnosed with an endocrine disorder when she was 17, Oladeji discovered a new career path. Frequent trips to the doctor piqued her curiosity about pharmacy. “It prompted me to want to learn more about...
The Robesonian
UNCP professors Rivera, Robinson recognized with distinguished service award
PEMBROKE —Mabel Rivera and Gretchen Robinson, both professors at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, are being recognized for their years of service beyond the classroom as advocates for individuals with disabilities across the state. Rivera is the recipient of the 2023-2024 Distinguished Service Award from the North...
The Robesonian
Endowment in honor of the late Christopher Walker established at RCC
LUMBERTON — “To know him, was to love him,” said Kim Spivey, Christopher Walker’s mom, during a private ceremony to honor her son on Monday at Robeson Community College. “If you did know him, I’m sure that he left a positive imprint.”. Christopher Walker was...
Alumni to headline UNCP Distinguished Speaker Series
PEMBROKE — The upcoming guests for the 2022-2023 Distinguished Speaker Series at The University of North Carolina Pembroke features a tr
Robesonian occupied 35 years ago to protest corruption
This story is a collaboration between the Border Belt Independent and The Assembly. Eddie Hatcher insisted he had proof of corrupti
borderbelt.org
He occupied an NC newspaper 35 years ago to protest corruption. Now he has more to say
This story is a collaboration between the Border Belt Independent and The Assembly. Eddie Hatcher insisted he had proof of corruption in the sheriff’s office he wanted to bring to light. Timothy Jacobs had passion and a willingness to die. Together, Hatcher, then 30, and Jacobs, 19, crafted a...
Action needed to prevent future violence
To the Editor: As the new president elect of the Robeson County chapter of the NAACP, I feel it’s my civic duty to attempt to
WECT
Columbus, Bladen Co. communities chosen by state for recreation program
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - White Lake in Bladen County and Sandyfield in Columbus County are among 34 communities chosen by the state to take part in the Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) program. Per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the communities will work with local stakeholders...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Attorney Mike McIntyre Formally Presented with the NC State Bar’s Highest Honor
RALEIGH, NC—In February 2021, the North Carolina State Bar awarded attorney Mike McIntyre with its highest honor for demonstrating exemplary service to the legal profession, the John B. McMillian Distinguished Service Award. A formal presentation of the award was delayed because of the pandemic. Just recently, on December 9,...
Old Robesonian press moves out as part of upgrade
LUMBERTON — The Robesonian’s aging printing press was all but gone Tuesday as the company’s pressroom team began making room
An honor for the fallen
At a farm in central Sampson County, troopers are perched atop meticulously manicured Percheron horses, a casket draped in the American flag i
Correction
LUMBERTON — An article on the Vision Zero meeting published in the Jan. 28 issue of The Robesonian should have read that Burna Mattocks
Deese to be Red Springs AD
RED SPRINGS — When looking to replace outgoing athletic director Glenn Patterson Sr., Red Springs High School Principal Jamal Campbell w
Candlelight vigil honors 3 killed in Robeson County shooting
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — The Red Springs community gathered Saturday for a candlelight vigil to honor the three people killed in a quadruple shooting. The community brought balloons and donations to split among the victims’ families. People wore purple for Sierra Wherry, blue for James Buearguard, red for Donald Williams, black for the community […]
Small Holidays: Groundhog Day Burrows South
LUMBERTON —Whether the groundhog weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow or not, the human forecasters at the National
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Harnett County, NC
Harnett County is located in the state of North Carolina. This county's seat is Lillington, while its largest city is Dunn. Harnett County is also a part of the Fayetteville Metropolitan Statistical Area. The population in this county reached 133,568 as per the 2020 census. Harnett County was established in...
New horror film 'Devil's Stomping Ground' based on a Chatham County legend
If you're looking for something a little spooky to do this Valentine's Day, you might want to check out the new film "The Devil's Stomping Ground."
wpde.com
Deputies in Scotland, Marlboro Co. working together in special operation
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Marlboro and Scotland Counties are working a special operation Tuesday on State Street Extension just outside of Bennettsville, according to officers on the scene. Officials said Scotland County officers had a warrant to arrest a person in connection with a crime in...
UNCP roundup: Braves men make history with rout of King
PEMBROKE — The 8th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team shot 60% or better from the field for the second time in four days, a
WECT
School bus involved in traffic incident in Bladen Co.
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A school bus was involved in an incident around 7:30 a.m. along Soup Haire Road in Bladen County on Jan. 30. According to a representative with Bladen County Schools, nine Bladen Early College High School students were on board the bus when it was struck. The representative told WECT that the bus was hit when another vehicle backed into it.
