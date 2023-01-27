Read full article on original website
KRDO
Stolen vehicle out of Denver found in Pueblo, one man in custody
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man after he was found driving a stolen vehicle. On Jan. 28 at 12:35 p.m., officers recognized a black Kia Soul in the 1400 block of E. Routt Ave. that was reported stolen out of Denver. According to the PPD,...
KRDO
Police standoff in Security-Widefield area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Monday morning just before 4, El Paso County Deputies and Fountain Police were dispatched to a reported armed robbery. Officers responded to a standoff with a barricaded armed suspect in the 6400 block of Highway 85 in Fountain. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived...
KRDO
Colorado Springs woman arrested after spitting on officers, grabbing their tasers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she reportedly swung at an officer and spit in his face. At 1:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of N. Chestnut St. on reports of a...
KRDO
Colorado gas prices to stay high through the Fall
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs residents are paying an average of $3.84 per gallon, and that price isn't expected to decline anytime soon. Max Marsiglio plays for the Pueblo Bulls Hockey Club. He drives to Pueblo nearly every day for games and practices, requiring him to fill up at least twice a week.
KRDO
Pueblo law enforcement awarded for volunteer work to support Special Olympics
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement offices with both the police department and sheriff's office in Pueblo are being recognized for their charitable work with the Special Olympics. Over the weekend, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office was awarded the State Director's Agency Award for their volunteer work and role...
KRDO
Pueblo Police attempting to identify armed robbery suspect
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of committing multiple armed robberies over the past two weeks. The man pictured above is described by the PPD only as 5'9 to 6' tall and he possibly wears glasses. No...
KRDO
Keep your pets safe in cold weather
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The bone-chilling temperatures to start this week call for not only you to bundle up, but your pets as well. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pets too. Animals can get hypothermia or frostbite just like people.
