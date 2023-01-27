ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

KRDO

Stolen vehicle out of Denver found in Pueblo, one man in custody

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man after he was found driving a stolen vehicle. On Jan. 28 at 12:35 p.m., officers recognized a black Kia Soul in the 1400 block of E. Routt Ave. that was reported stolen out of Denver. According to the PPD,...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Police standoff in Security-Widefield area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Monday morning just before 4, El Paso County Deputies and Fountain Police were dispatched to a reported armed robbery. Officers responded to a standoff with a barricaded armed suspect in the 6400 block of Highway 85 in Fountain. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Colorado gas prices to stay high through the Fall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs residents are paying an average of $3.84 per gallon, and that price isn't expected to decline anytime soon. Max Marsiglio plays for the Pueblo Bulls Hockey Club. He drives to Pueblo nearly every day for games and practices, requiring him to fill up at least twice a week.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo law enforcement awarded for volunteer work to support Special Olympics

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement offices with both the police department and sheriff's office in Pueblo are being recognized for their charitable work with the Special Olympics. Over the weekend, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office was awarded the State Director's Agency Award for their volunteer work and role...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Pueblo Police attempting to identify armed robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of committing multiple armed robberies over the past two weeks. The man pictured above is described by the PPD only as 5'9 to 6' tall and he possibly wears glasses. No...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Keep your pets safe in cold weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The bone-chilling temperatures to start this week call for not only you to bundle up, but your pets as well. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pets too. Animals can get hypothermia or frostbite just like people.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

