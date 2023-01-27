COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The bone-chilling temperatures to start this week call for not only you to bundle up, but your pets as well. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pets too. Animals can get hypothermia or frostbite just like people.

