Last week, the Iowa legislature passed the Students First Act, which creates a universal Education Savings Account (ESA) program. The Students First Act will allow Iowa families to use their student’s portion of state education funding at the school of their choice. The Students First Act is the chief policy goal for Governor Reynolds, who has been working to advance parental choice in Iowa since she assumed office in 2017. This new bill, passed during just the third week of the legislative session, very quickly answered the question posed on the heels of November’s elections, what's on tap for school choice?

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO