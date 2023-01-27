Read full article on original website
Montana Meth Project launches Paint the State 2023
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Meth Project has officially launched their 2023 'Paint the State' campaign; a state wide art contest helping promote drug prevention. In the launch, Governor Greg Gianforte said no community in Montana is untouched by meth and while we've been talking about the dangers of fentanyl recently, Attorney General Austin Knudsen says meth is still king and the main reason for the increase in violent crime throughout the state in the last decade.
MT DES first Recovery Resources Symposium was a big hit
Montana Disaster and Emergency Services (MT DES), supported by FEMA, hosted its first Recovery Resources Symposium drawing over 350 in person and virtual attendees to the event held at Fort Harrison, Wednesday, January 25th. Attendees represented over 130 different agencies including local, tribal, state and federal partners. According to event...
Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources
Proponents of Senate Bill 208 line up to testify in favor of the measure at the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee on Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) Republican lawmakers in Montana want to preemptively stop any local governments from banning various energy sources amid a national...
Montana proposes a bill that would allow doctors to opt out of certain medical procedures
Rep. Amy Regier, R- Kalispell, opens on House Bill 303 on Jan. 30, 2023. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) A woman comes into an emergency room, and she has a placental abruption. Clinicians pull together a team to get a blood transfer, and things are chaotic in the ER, a scenario painted by Rep. Laura Smith. There’s still a fetal heartbeat, but in order to save the mom’s life, they have to remove tissue from the uterus.
Montana Legislature to hear bill increasing state's minimum wage
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana State Legislature will be hearing a bill Feb. 2 that would increase the state's minimum wage. If passed, House Bill 201 would increase the state's current minimum wage from $9.95 an hour to $11.39 an hour. It would remove a $4 minimum wage for certain...
Arctic cold, ice cause poor driving conditions in western Montana
Temperatures below zero, blowing snow and slippery ice caused dangerous roadways in western Montana over the weekend. Emergency teams and law enforcement responded to numerous crashes in the region Friday to Sunday, including one fatal wreck near Marion. Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, two cars collided head-on along Highway...
Iowa Education Reforms Point to What's Next
Last week, the Iowa legislature passed the Students First Act, which creates a universal Education Savings Account (ESA) program. The Students First Act will allow Iowa families to use their student’s portion of state education funding at the school of their choice. The Students First Act is the chief policy goal for Governor Reynolds, who has been working to advance parental choice in Iowa since she assumed office in 2017. This new bill, passed during just the third week of the legislative session, very quickly answered the question posed on the heels of November’s elections, what's on tap for school choice?
‘Underdog’ Sharon Hewitt, former engineer, hopes her path leads to governor’s office
Louisiana State Sen. Sharon Hewitt listens to testimony at a committee hearing on Aug. 20, 2020. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Sharon Hewitt said the impact she made with her local parent-teacher association in Slidell inspired her to enter politics in 2015, but she was far from just another mother active in her children’s school. In an interview with the Illuminator, Hewitt said her unique background makes her the best choice for Louisiana’s next governor.
Landowners can apply for FWP public access to public lands access until March 15
Landowners have until March 15 to submit applications to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks for enrollment in the Unlocking Public Lands (UPL) Program or the Public Access Land Agreement (PALA) Program. These programs are designed to provide recreational public access to state (Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation) or...
Poor road conditions have part of I-15 closed in Montana Sunday
DILLON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting I-15 from around Butte to the Montana/Idaho state line is closed. Blowing snow, reduced visibility and scattered snow and ice are being reported on the interstate. In Idaho, I-15 is closed from mile marker 196 to mile marker 167 in...
