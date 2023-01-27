Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Assign Koppanen and McLaughlin to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 30, that the team has assigned forwards Joona Koppanen and Marc McLaughlin to Providence. Koppanen has played in five NHL games for the Bruins this season, recording his first NHL point on January 22 against the San Jose Sharks. The Tampere, Finland native was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
STATEMENT: Rocky Wirtz on Passing of Bobby Hull
Chairman Rocky Wirtz on the loss of former Chicago Blackhawk, Bobby Hull. Please see the below statement from Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz on today's announcement on the passing of Bobby Hull. "Bobby Hull will always be remembered as one of the greatest Blackhawks players of all time. He was a...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Jets
BLUES The St. Louis Blues continued their recent struggles on Saturday, falling 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche in their second of a three-game road trip before the All-Star break. Down 3-0 halfway through the game, the Blues stayed resilient and took control in the third period - though came up just short of a full comeback.
NHL
The Must List: Arber Xhekaj
We recently caught up with Arber Xhekaj to learn more about his musical tastes, his hobbies, and other musts on his list. Chef's in Buffalo. My junior coach Jay McKee played in Buffalo, so that was his favorite spot. They're famous for their meat sauce, and their chicken parm is my favorite thing on the menu. They give you really good portions. He took our junior team there one time, and I stop by every time I'm in Buffalo ever since. I took the boys there too, and they seemed to really like it. It's a good spot.
Yardbarker
Top 10 Calgary Flames moments from the first 50 games of 2022-23
The first 50 games of this season have been an emotional roller coaster for Calgary Flames fans. But we are here to celebrate the best moments from an up and down start to the season. Let’s take a look back on the top 10 moments from the first 50 games of the 2022-23 season.
Bobby Hull Dies: First NHL Player To Score More Than 50 Goals In One Season Was 84
Bobby Hull, the NHL Hall of Famer who was the first to score more than 50 goals in a single season and is considered among the league’s all-time best left-wingers, died Monday, the NHL Alumni Association said. He was 84. The Chicago Blackhawks — the Original Six team for which he played 15 seasons from 1957-72 — cited Hull’s “historic impact” on the club, tweeting, “The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories for our fans, whom he adored. Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby’s shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership.” Related...
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat in trade with Canucks
It’s no secret the New York Islanders need more scoring if they hope to return to the playoffs. Bo knows a thing or two about that. The Islanders on Monday acquired center Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in the first blockbuster of NHL trade deadline season. The Islanders...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers get a whole week to enjoy this one. Sending the Panthers into the All-Star break on a high note, Sam Reinhart connected on a one-timer just 17 seconds into overtime to lock in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
NHL
Jets score 4 in 3rd, rally past Blues to end 3-game skid
WINNIPEG -- Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each scored twice in the third period for the Winnipeg Jets, who rallied for a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre on Monday. "Josh played fantastic tonight," Scheifele said. "He always does, and he got rewarded. A few...
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 30.01.23
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. The Flames have assigned Duehr, Pelletier, and Gilbert to the AHL. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. January 29, 2023. The Flames have assigned forwards Walker Duehr and...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 31
* Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each found the back of the net twice to help the Jets earn their first multi-goal, third period comeback win of the season in their final contest before the All-Star break. * With 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend just days away, #NHLStats previews the...
NHL
'It Makes Us a Better Team:' Inside the Rise of Cody Glass
On Oct. 27, Bridgestone Arena was buzzing. The Nashville Predators had just snapped a five-game losing streak with a 6-2 statement win over the St. Louis Blues, which also happened to be their first win on home ice in 2022-23. But as Preds Head Coach John Hynes walked into his...
NHL
Preds Girls Classic Returns to Ford Ice Centers the Weekend of Feb. 3-5
Second Annual Girls Hockey Tournament Open to the Public at Ford Ice Center Antioch and Bellevue. Nashville, Tenn. (January 31, 2023) - The Nashville Predators will host their second annual Preds Girls Classic hockey tournament at both Ford Ice facilities the weekend of Feb. 3-5. The tournament, which consists of 32 all-girls 12UA - 19UAA teams from around the country, is funded by NHL's Industry Growth Fund. Games will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and run through 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
NHL
Stephenson of Golden Knights to replace Beniers at All-Star Weekend
Forward added in place of injured Kraken rookie center. Chandler Stephenson was added Monday to the Pacific Division roster for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. The Vegas Golden Knights center will replace Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers, who is unable to participate because of an injury. Stephenson, who will...
NHL
OTT@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Tuesday morning ahead of their matchup against the Senators. 32 - Rem Pitlick 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 77 - Kirby Dach 68 - Mike Hoffman. 28 - Christian Dvorak 56 - Jesse...
NHL
LA Kings @ Carolina Hurricanes: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes:. Where: PNC Arena (RaleIgh, NC) Lightning: 31 - 15 - 1 (63 pts) Kings: 28 - 17 - 6 (62 pts) The Kings' penalty killing units have found consistent success in the New Year, allowing only four power-play goals in 35 shorthanded situations for a penalty killing percentage (PK%) of 88.6%, tied for the second-highest in the league since Jan. 1. The team has not given up a power play goal in their last 12 shorthanded situations in the span of four games, all of which on the road, dating back to Jan. 22 in Chicago. Overall, the team's road PK% has a succession rate of 93.8% since the new year placing second in the league.
NHL
By The Numbers: Thompson and Stephenson's Play Earns Them All-Star Nod
The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) will have three representatives on the Pacific Division roster for the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Logan Thompson was the first of the Golden Knights...
NHL
Caps Finish Trip in Columbus
The Caps conclude what has been a rather unremarkable January on Tuesday night in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. Washington entered the month on the heels of its best month of the season - a dominant December in which they rolled up an 11-2-2 record - but it has followed up with a decidedly ordinary 5-7-1 mark in the month of January.
NHL
Oceans Unknown: Steven Lorentz
The Oceans Unknown series gives fans an opportunity to get to know their favorite Sharks off the ice. Since the Sharks were in North Carolina as part of their five-game road trip, we thought it was only right to have Steven Lorentz give us a tour of his old stomping grounds.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Thompson day to day for Sabres with upper-body injury
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Tage Thompson is day to day with an upper-body injury. The forward, who leads the Sabres with 34 goals, 34 assists and 68 points, did not practice Monday. He watched the end of practice from the bench in street clothes.
