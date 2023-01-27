Read full article on original website
Related
$1B in unclaimed property in Nevada, how to find out if any is owed to you
The state of Nevada is holding more than $1 billion in unclaimed property which is owed to people.
newtolasvegas.com
Las Vegas casinos get to bet after hand is over
When you wager in a casino along the Las Vegas Strip, you have to place your bet before the roulette wheel is spun, the dice are thrown or the slot machine arm is pulled. The casinos themselves, though, play by different rules. They get to make bets after the outcome is determined. How else to explain the huge amount of “campaign” contributions that Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo received from casino operators following his narrow win in November for governor over Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak?
8newsnow.com
‘Uncommon Overnighters,’ Here are the ‘7 Weirdest Wonders of Nevada’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Happy National Plan for Vacation Day! Travel Nevada has released the second annual Seven Weirdest Wonders of Nevada list just in time for travelers who are looking for destinations that could push them beyond their comfort zones in the Silver State. Post-pandemic travel has been...
news3lv.com
Nevada closes out 2022 with 22nd-straight month for $1 billion gaming win
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada closed out 2022 with its 22nd straight month of surpassing $1 billion in gaming win. Casinos in the state recorded a win revenue of more than $1.31 billion in December, according to new figures from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. That's an increase of...
Nevada says Tesla’s possible tax breaks stay secret, for now
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The details of any potential tax breaks for Tesla’s $3.6 billion expansion of its Nevada factory will remain secret until late February, under a nondisclosure agreement that state officials signed with the electric carmaker. The governor’s economic development office will release the tax-abatement request...
As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
buffalonynews.net
Athena Gold Increases Excelsior Springs Project Size in Nevada
VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Athena Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AHNR)(CSE:ATHA) ('Athena' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the addition of 1,000 acres (405 Hectares) to its property at Excelsior Springs by staking 51 new BLM claims bringing its total land package to 200 BLM lode claims covering over 4,000 acres (1,619 Hectares).
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Treasurer’s Office hosts Unclaimed Property Day Feb. 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Do you have an unclaimed financial asset with no activity after a period of time, usually three years?. As luck would have it, you may be able to claim it as the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is urging residents to do Feb. 1. Unclaimed...
2news.com
Nevada Gaming Control Board reports $1.3 billion in wins for the month of December
Nevada's nonrestricted gaming licenses reported a total "gaming win" of $1,314,478,876 for the month of December 2022. The Nevada Gaming Control Board says this amounts to a 14.30% increase compared to December 2021, when licenses reported a gaming win of $1,149,986,166. For the fiscal year (July 1, 2022 through December...
Nevada Fishing License
Fishing in Nevada is a popular pastime for both residents and visitors alike. To legally fish in the state, individuals must obtain a valid fishing license. There are several different types of fishing licenses available in Nevada, including annual licenses, short-term licenses, and combination licenses that include hunting privileges. Prices vary depending on the type of license and the individual's residency status.
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude
A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fishing in Nevada Options
Fishing in Nevada offers a wide variety of options for anglers of all skill levels. From high mountain lakes to the vast deserts, Nevada's diverse landscape provides an abundance of opportunities to catch a variety of fish species.
KSBW.com
Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday
HENDERSON, Nev. — Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley and the surrounding area on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland. While the famous Las Vegas strip didn't see any snow, the nearby city of Henderson (elevation 2,500 feet) and Red Rock Canyon (elevation 3,500 feet) received dustings, the National Weather Service said.
nevadacurrent.com
Some Nevada households paying a fifth of their income – or more – on child care, report says
The average household in Clark County spent nearly 20% of their income on rising costs of infant and toddler child care, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Labor. The Women’s Bureau within the department issued a report in January that based findings from the National Database...
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: NV: RARE SNOWFALL IN LAS VEGAS AREA
Rare snow blankets parts of Las Vegas valley. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
sierrawave.net
775 Offroad and Recovery Non-Profit Makes Positive Impact on Northern and Central Nevada Offroad Community
Reno, NV – 775 Offroad and Recovery, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting responsible offroading and providing recovery services to those in need, has made a significant impact on the offroad community in northern and central Nevada. The organization, which is run entirely by volunteers, has been instrumental in...
Center offering legal information on eviction, civil matters sees high volume of clients
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Attorneys with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada liken the Civil Law Self-Help Center to a legal emergency room. People find themselves at the center when they become overwhelmed by an often confusing, cumbersome legal system and need help finding a resolution. That’s exactly what Rudy and Liza, who are married, needed when they […] The post Center offering legal information on eviction, civil matters sees high volume of clients appeared first on Nevada Current.
news3lv.com
Home gas bills surge amid abnormally cold January, rising natural gas prices
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One utility bill this month is especially causing a sticker shock---your gas bill. There are two main reasons: rising natural gas prices and an abnormally cold January. Of the 30 days so far this month, only five have reached or exceeded normal highs. Though we...
Freshman Orientation: Assemblyman Gregory Koenig brings rural voice from Fallon
Koenig did not grow up with grand political goals. “It's not like ever since I was 5 years old I said ‘I want to be the governor!' Koenig said. "And it didn't evolve that way. It just was more organic.” The post Freshman Orientation: Assemblyman Gregory Koenig brings rural voice from Fallon appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada survey reveals who they serve on a regular basis
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announced the release of a year-long effort to gain valuable insight into what families are facing on a daily basis in respect to hunger and food insecurity. The Feeding Our Community Survey was conducted in partnership with the Nevada Center for Surveys, Evaluation, and Statistics at the University of Nevada Reno.
Comments / 0