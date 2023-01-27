ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Las Vegas casinos get to bet after hand is over

When you wager in a casino along the Las Vegas Strip, you have to place your bet before the roulette wheel is spun, the dice are thrown or the slot machine arm is pulled. The casinos themselves, though, play by different rules. They get to make bets after the outcome is determined. How else to explain the huge amount of “campaign” contributions that Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo received from casino operators following his narrow win in November for governor over Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak?
As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
Athena Gold Increases Excelsior Springs Project Size in Nevada

VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Athena Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AHNR)(CSE:ATHA) ('Athena' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the addition of 1,000 acres (405 Hectares) to its property at Excelsior Springs by staking 51 new BLM claims bringing its total land package to 200 BLM lode claims covering over 4,000 acres (1,619 Hectares).
Nevada Treasurer’s Office hosts Unclaimed Property Day Feb. 1

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Do you have an unclaimed financial asset with no activity after a period of time, usually three years?. As luck would have it, you may be able to claim it as the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is urging residents to do Feb. 1. Unclaimed...
Nevada Fishing License

Fishing in Nevada is a popular pastime for both residents and visitors alike. To legally fish in the state, individuals must obtain a valid fishing license. There are several different types of fishing licenses available in Nevada, including annual licenses, short-term licenses, and combination licenses that include hunting privileges. Prices vary depending on the type of license and the individual's residency status.
Fishing in Nevada Options

Fishing in Nevada offers a wide variety of options for anglers of all skill levels. From high mountain lakes to the vast deserts, Nevada's diverse landscape provides an abundance of opportunities to catch a variety of fish species.
Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday

HENDERSON, Nev. — Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley and the surrounding area on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland. While the famous Las Vegas strip didn't see any snow, the nearby city of Henderson (elevation 2,500 feet) and Red Rock Canyon (elevation 3,500 feet) received dustings, the National Weather Service said.
RAW: NV: RARE SNOWFALL IN LAS VEGAS AREA

Rare snow blankets parts of Las Vegas valley. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Center offering legal information on eviction, civil matters sees high volume of clients

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Attorneys with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada liken the Civil Law Self-Help Center to a legal emergency room.  People find themselves at the center when they become overwhelmed by an often confusing, cumbersome legal system and need help finding a resolution.  That’s exactly what Rudy and Liza, who are married, needed when they […] The post Center offering legal information on eviction, civil matters sees high volume of clients appeared first on Nevada Current.
Food Bank of Northern Nevada survey reveals who they serve on a regular basis

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announced the release of a year-long effort to gain valuable insight into what families are facing on a daily basis in respect to hunger and food insecurity. The Feeding Our Community Survey was conducted in partnership with the Nevada Center for Surveys, Evaluation, and Statistics at the University of Nevada Reno.
