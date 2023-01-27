ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft

Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft. Louisiana – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested for a series of alleged charter guide and criminal violations, including issuing worthless checks, credit card fraud, and two counts of felony theft, after alleged illegal activities were discovered due to complaints from customers.
METAIRIE, LA
YAHOO!

Prosecutor's office names man shot by police in Wyoming

The prosecutor's office has released the name of the man shot Monday morning by Wyoming police officers. Joe Louis Frasure is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains on life-support, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office reported Tuesday morning. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, who investigated the shooting, said...
WYOMING STATE
YAHOO!

Probe continues in death of Freehold man killed in Route 9 police chase crash

The state Attorney General’s Office is continuing its investigation into a Nov. 9 crash that claimed the life of a Freehold man when a stolen vehicle being chased by police crashed into his vehicle on southbound Route 9 in Old Bridge.Arturo Tlapa Luna died at the scene, while his wife, father and two daughters, who were also in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Radio 710 KEEL

UPDATE: Missing Louisiana Child Is Found Safe

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police say this child has been found safe. Louisiana State Police have issued an alert for a missing boy. This endangered child advisory has been issued on behalf of the Covington Police Department for 8-year-old, Jett Gremillion. The 8-year-old non verbal boy was last seen in Covington...
COVINGTON, LA
YAHOO!

Murder case moves forward against St. Joseph man

Jan. 31—A St. Joseph teen facing a second-degree murder charge in a man's 2022 death appeared in court Tuesday morning. Nicholas Minear Jr., 19, was at the Buchanan County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing. He is charged in the death of Larry McClain, 55, on Jan. 1, 2022, at 1101 Randolph St.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Calcasieu Parish News

19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges

19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Townsend Grant, age 19, was charged on January 26, 2023, in a three-count indictment by a federal grand jury for possession of a machinegun, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U. S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
YAHOO!

Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it

A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz. Officials say an anonymous caller told police...
RINCON, GA

