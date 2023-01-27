Read full article on original website
Opelousas District Attorney says 15 years for students making school threats
In Opelousas, District Attorney Chad Pitre is prepared to give students serious jail time if school threats continue.
St. Martin Sheriff’s Office looking to boost efficiency of crime scene response with mobile unit
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office aims to make crime response more efficient with the addition of a mobile crime scene unit, a transportation van turned crime scene analysis hub that helps investigators save time getting equipment to parish crime scenes. Investigating and processing crime scenes involves many tools.
Lawtell Elementary evacuated due to a bomb threat
Children at Lawtell Elementary School were evacuated this morning due to a bomb threat, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft
Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft. Louisiana – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested for a series of alleged charter guide and criminal violations, including issuing worthless checks, credit card fraud, and two counts of felony theft, after alleged illegal activities were discovered due to complaints from customers.
Four Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana After Undercover Drug Operations
Four Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana After Undercover Drug Operations. Union Parish, Louisiana – Four suspects from Louisiana have been arrested on various drug charges after recent undercover drug operations in Union Parish. Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates and the Narcotics Division of the Union Parish Sheriff’s...
Man sentenced for speeding drunk through red light, killing St. Paul driver
At just 25, Isiah Desmond Valle-Kirk had already come a long way to get where he was in life, according to his family. He was devoted to his family and to his job — and had the drive to accomplish more. But his “dreams came to an end within...
SLPSO: Opelousas man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting man in leg
According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting complaint on Jan. 28 where one victim was shot.
Prosecutor's office names man shot by police in Wyoming
The prosecutor's office has released the name of the man shot Monday morning by Wyoming police officers. Joe Louis Frasure is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains on life-support, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office reported Tuesday morning. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, who investigated the shooting, said...
Probe continues in death of Freehold man killed in Route 9 police chase crash
The state Attorney General’s Office is continuing its investigation into a Nov. 9 crash that claimed the life of a Freehold man when a stolen vehicle being chased by police crashed into his vehicle on southbound Route 9 in Old Bridge.Arturo Tlapa Luna died at the scene, while his wife, father and two daughters, who were also in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana Child Is Found Safe
UPDATE: Louisiana State Police say this child has been found safe. Louisiana State Police have issued an alert for a missing boy. This endangered child advisory has been issued on behalf of the Covington Police Department for 8-year-old, Jett Gremillion. The 8-year-old non verbal boy was last seen in Covington...
19-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Attempted Carjacking by Federal Grand Jury, He Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted
19-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Attempted Carjacking by Federal Grand Jury, He Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been indicted and charged with attempted carjacking and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans...
Deputies in Louisiana Arrested a Felon During a Traffic Stop After Firearm was Located and a K-9 Alerted to Drugs
Deputies in Louisiana Arrested a Felon During a Traffic Stop After Firearm was Located and a K-9 Alerted to Drugs. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – Deputies in Louisiana made an arrest of a felon allegedly in possession of a firearm, marijuana, and fentanyl after a K-9 alerted them during a traffic stop on I-10 West.
St. Landry Parish looking for escaped inmate from courthouse
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents of Raymond Latrelle Howard, an escaped inmate.
Murder case moves forward against St. Joseph man
Jan. 31—A St. Joseph teen facing a second-degree murder charge in a man's 2022 death appeared in court Tuesday morning. Nicholas Minear Jr., 19, was at the Buchanan County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing. He is charged in the death of Larry McClain, 55, on Jan. 1, 2022, at 1101 Randolph St.
Louisiana fishing boat captain accused of fraud, arrested
A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested after allegedly issuing worthless checks, and taking payment for trips and not following through, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Opelousas, Louisiana Inmate Being Sought after Escaping from Court
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Officials from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office are heading up the search today for an inmate who was able to escape the custody of law enforcement officials at St. Landry Parish Courthouse. St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department Spokesman Eddie Thibodeaux says the man escaped...
19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges
19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Townsend Grant, age 19, was charged on January 26, 2023, in a three-count indictment by a federal grand jury for possession of a machinegun, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U. S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it
A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz. Officials say an anonymous caller told police...
Louisiana DOTD Reports Death of Highway Worker After Crash
A log truck traveling south on the highway struck two Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development highway maintenance vehicles, killing one employee.
