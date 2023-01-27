Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
Friends In Deed Opens Bad Weather Supplies Program
First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Friends In Deed heads into their 35th year of providing winter support to individuals experiencing homelessness during inclement weather in the cold months. The organization conducts their Bad Weather Supplies program to register clients in the system for...
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
laguestlist.com
Cult Gaia Throws Epic Party to Celebrate the Opening of their First LA Flagship Store
LA native brand, Cult Gaia has opened their first LA flagship on Melrose Ave. On January 26th, Founder and Creative Director of Cult Gaia, Jasmin Larian Hekmat hosted Olivia Perez, Sami Miro, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, and more to celebrate the opening of “THE TEMPLE” on 8440 Melrose Avenue. Cult Gaia shut down the block to throw a party like no other to celebrate this pivotal moment for the brand. Throughout the night guests walked through the store where cocktails by Whispering Angel were being served and music from Mills and Relo kept the celebration vibes high. Guests danced the night away and walked away with a gift bag full of goodies. THE TEMPLE is an experiential retail space that is made to be a Cult Gaia sanctuary in the heart of the brand’s hometown with a clean, neutral palette allowing the product to stand out like artwork.
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
KTLA.com
Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, January 28th, 2023
It’s SATURDAY! May I ask, WHAT ARE YOU DOING? Well, here are several suggestions!. Take a look at my Saturday report on KTLA 5 Weekend News and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast. Enjoy! Please stay...
NBC Los Angeles
No Valentine's Day Plans Yet? Here Are 10 Affordable Places to Check Out
As Feb.14 approaches, stress levels can get higher. The thought of having to decide on a place, food, outfits and everything else can be overwhelming. To alleviate the stress of where or what to do this Valentine’s Day, here are 10 cute and affordable places to attend with your partner or with friends.
Two New Eating Establishments Coming to LA’s Natural History Museum
The minds behind Post & Beam and South LA Cafe will bring two new concepts to the museum in 2023 and 2024
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
San Fernando Valley community can shop for Japanese food at new Mitsuwa location in Northridge
The San Fernando Valley can experience a little taste of Japan at Mitsuwa Marketplace in Northridge.
Eater
Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic
Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
tourcounsel.com
Jumpman LA | Shoe store in Los Angeles, California
If you are a fan of the sports brand Jordan (owned by Nike) in Los Angeles you will find its largest store in the world. Former basketball player Michael Jordan founded his own brand together with the sports brand Nike, which is identified with Jordan's silhouette at the time of scoring. In 2018, in the heart of LA, he opened this great store that has all the products you can imagine from the brand.
Local, sustainable fashion brand 3 Women will close storefront this month
Crystal Early and Natalie Mumford have spent the past five years building community in the East Village Arts District through their shop, 3 Women. Now, it's coming to an end. The post Local, sustainable fashion brand 3 Women will close storefront this month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
A conversation with Long Beach animal shelter manager Staycee Dains
Managing a public animal shelter is a stinker of a job. But if your heart’s in it, Staycee Dains will tell you, it can be rewarding as well. The post A conversation with Long Beach animal shelter manager Staycee Dains appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mediafeed.org
Why this Instagram famous home sold for nearly double the purchase price
A charming two-bedroom home in Long Beach, Calif. has now reached the end of a three-year revamp and is ready to embark on new adventures alongside its newest residents. The Blanco Bungalow, an Instagram-famous Spanish bungalow that oozes style and comfort — thanks to the relentless work of its former designer owner, Laura Genevieve — has recently sold for $1,010,000.
Protesters gather in Hollywood and downtown LA, demanding justice for Tyre Nichols
Demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood to protest the beating death of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers.
Caught on video: Group wrangles large shark back into ocean in Hermosa Beach
One of the ocean's top predators - a shark - was spotted on shore in Hermosa Beach and it was caught on camera.
theregistrysocal.com
149-Unit Apartment Building Planned for South Central Los Angeles
New apartments are being planned for South Central Los Angeles, according to a recently submitted application. That application showed plans for a 149-unit apartment building located at 1915 to 1935 S. Los Angeles Street. Plans for the project come from Los Angeles-based Norman Family LP and includes a 177,645 square...
What makes Mount Baldy so dangerous?
After two fatalities and the disappearance of a British actor, we ask what makes Mount Baldy so dangerous, and look into why there are so many rescues on the mountain
pasadenanow.com
Man Headed For Pasadena Reported Missing
A 23-year-old man who authorities say has been diagnosed with a learning disability and may have been en route to Pasadena was reported missing Saturday after last being seen in Temple City. Jacob Allen Costantino was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on the 9300 block of Daines Drive, said...
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
