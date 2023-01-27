ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

outlooknewspapers.com

Friends In Deed Opens Bad Weather Supplies Program

First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Friends In Deed heads into their 35th year of providing winter support to individuals experiencing homelessness during inclement weather in the cold months. The organization conducts their Bad Weather Supplies program to register clients in the system for...
PASADENA, CA
laguestlist.com

Cult Gaia Throws Epic Party to Celebrate the Opening of their First LA Flagship Store

LA native brand, Cult Gaia has opened their first LA flagship on Melrose Ave. On January 26th, Founder and Creative Director of Cult Gaia, Jasmin Larian Hekmat hosted Olivia Perez, Sami Miro, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, and more to celebrate the opening of “THE TEMPLE” on 8440 Melrose Avenue. Cult Gaia shut down the block to throw a party like no other to celebrate this pivotal moment for the brand. Throughout the night guests walked through the store where cocktails by Whispering Angel were being served and music from Mills and Relo kept the celebration vibes high. Guests danced the night away and walked away with a gift bag full of goodies. THE TEMPLE is an experiential retail space that is made to be a Cult Gaia sanctuary in the heart of the brand’s hometown with a clean, neutral palette allowing the product to stand out like artwork.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, January 28th, 2023

It’s SATURDAY! May I ask, WHAT ARE YOU DOING? Well, here are several suggestions!. Take a look at my Saturday report on KTLA 5 Weekend News and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast. Enjoy! Please stay...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic

Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
LONG BEACH, CA
tourcounsel.com

Jumpman LA | Shoe store in Los Angeles, California

If you are a fan of the sports brand Jordan (owned by Nike) in Los Angeles you will find its largest store in the world. Former basketball player Michael Jordan founded his own brand together with the sports brand Nike, which is identified with Jordan's silhouette at the time of scoring. In 2018, in the heart of LA, he opened this great store that has all the products you can imagine from the brand.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mediafeed.org

Why this Instagram famous home sold for nearly double the purchase price

A charming two-bedroom home in Long Beach, Calif. has now reached the end of a three-year revamp and is ready to embark on new adventures alongside its newest residents. The Blanco Bungalow, an Instagram-famous Spanish bungalow that oozes style and comfort — thanks to the relentless work of its former designer owner, Laura Genevieve — has recently sold for $1,010,000.
LONG BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

149-Unit Apartment Building Planned for South Central Los Angeles

New apartments are being planned for South Central Los Angeles, according to a recently submitted application. That application showed plans for a 149-unit apartment building located at 1915 to 1935 S. Los Angeles Street. Plans for the project come from Los Angeles-based Norman Family LP and includes a 177,645 square...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Man Headed For Pasadena Reported Missing

A 23-year-old man who authorities say has been diagnosed with a learning disability and may have been en route to Pasadena was reported missing Saturday after last being seen in Temple City. Jacob Allen Costantino was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on the 9300 block of Daines Drive, said...
PASADENA, CA

