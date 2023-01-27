Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Ready San Antonio: Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's Grand Opening!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Should Pets Be Banned In H-E-B Stores? H-E-B Staff Say YesAsh JurbergTexas State
Work Out for Free! San Antonio Parks and Rec Offers a Wide Range of Exercise Classes At No CostAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The five best craft breweries in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Finishes Near Last In National Coffee Rankings. Did They Get This Wrong?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Makes Bold Statement On Twitter After Bloodline Betrayal At Royal Rumble
WWE star is clearly done with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, as he showed off a photo on Twitter of exactly how he feels!. Sami Zayn has broken his Twitter silence after the shocking conclusion to the Royal Rumble featuring the major storyline angle between him, the Bloodline and Kevin Owens.
wrestletalk.com
Video: What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After WWE Royal Rumble?
Here’s what happened after WWE Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air, following the devastating Bloodline segment. In the main event of the January 28 show, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. While the Bloodline were beating Owens down after the bout, Sami...
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
wrestletalk.com
PHOTO: Popular AEW Star Spotted Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
A photo leaked online has revealed a popular AEW star spotted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes made his in-ring return, entering at #30 and winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket for the main event of WrestleMania 39 at WWE Royal Rumble. Following his...
wrestletalk.com
Jey Uso Teases Leaving The Bloodline & Another Match With Roman Reigns
Jey Uso has teased leaving The Bloodline and having another match with Roman Reigns. At WWE Royal Rumble, The Bloodline imploded before the fans’ eyes when Sami Zayn hit Roman Reigns with a steel chair after Roman attempted to berate Sami into hitting Kevin Owens with the chair. Zayn...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. At last year’s Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. Dango then once against appeared for IMPACT on...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
wrestletalk.com
Top Star Dislocates Knee In WWE Royal Rumble Match
WWE Raw star Rhea Ripley has confirmed that she dislocated her knee during the 2023 Royal Rumble match. The Judgment Day member had an impressive showing in the bout, starting as entrant #1, and winning the entire Rumble. Ripley last eliminated Liv Morgan, who had started the match in the...
wrestletalk.com
Where Was The Rock During WWE Royal Rumble?
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has revealed what he was doing when the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event took place. Amid uncertainty surrounding The Rock’s status for WrestleMania 39, there was a lot of speculation that the Hollywood star would make his return at the January 28 show.
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason Rey Mysterio Missed WWE Royal Rumble
The real reason why Rey Mysterio didn’t compete in the 2023 Royal Rumble match has now been revealed. During the Rumble, Rey Mysterio’s entrance music played for him to enter the bout as entrant #17. Mysterio never entered the arena, leaving fans scratching their heads over the whereabouts...
wrestletalk.com
Predicting The Card For WWE WrestleMania 39
With the Royal Rumble now behind us, we are officially on the road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. There have already been a lot of twists and turns and we’ve only just pulled onto the road; as we now know not to expect The Rock or Steve Austin to be in action on the show.
wrestletalk.com
Huge News On Stone Cold Steve Austin Plans For WrestleMania 39
A huge update has emerged on the status of Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood (WrestleMania 39) event in April. Recent reports had indicated that WWE had made offers to Austin for him to wrestle on the show after his outing last year against Kevin Owens was considered a big success.
wrestletalk.com
Idiocy Impressed Tony Khan Into Giving AEW Name A Job
An AEW name has revealed how they got a role in the company and what brought them to the attention of Tony Khan. RJ City is the host of the AEW YouTube show Hey! (EW) and recently revealed how he ended up in the company. Speaking to Stephanie Chase, City...
wrestletalk.com
Kofi Kingston Addresses WWE Royal Rumble Botch
SmackDown star Kofi Kingston has addressed his botched elimination escape spot at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Over the years Kingston has found some pretty innovative ways to avoid elimination in the Rumble. Unfortunately for the New Day member, his plan to stay alive in this year’s match didn’t work out...
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon Wasn’t Interested In Big Ronda Rousey Match?
A former WWE name has claimed that Vince McMahon wasn’t interested in a proposed big Ronda Rousey match despite internal interest. Debuting in November 2014, the Four Horsewomen would be Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley of then WWE NXT fame. On the other side of the...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Names Royal Rumble MVP
A WWE Hall of Famer has named the person they consider to have been the most valuable player of the 2023 Royal Rumble. Speaking on Grilling JR, AEW commentator Jim Ross addressed the role of the Number 1 entrant GUNTHER in the Royal Rumble:. “He’s a freak. Had a hell...
wrestletalk.com
Rhea Ripley To Make WrestleMania Decision On January 30 WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley is set to make her WrestleMania 39 decision on the January 30 edition of WWE Raw. At WWE Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley made history by starting the match at #1 and setting the record for the longest time in the Women’s Rumble to win the entire thing.
wrestletalk.com
Cody Rhodes To Open January 30 Post-Royal Rumble WWE Raw
Cody Rhodes is set to open the January 30 post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Raw. At WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes made his in-ring return at #30 to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match after a torn pectoral injury kept him out of action for seven months. Now with...
Comments / 0