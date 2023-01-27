ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Dallas Observer

This is a Big Week for Dallas Housing

The city of Dallas economic development and transportation and infrastructure committees are set to meet on Tuesday, in part, to discuss plans for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center (winter weather permitting). Then at City Hall on Wednesday, City Council members are scheduled to talk about the 2024 Capital Bond Program and proposed changes to Dallas’ housing policy.
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

Two Mesquite Residents Jailed for AK Shoot-Out

January 28, 2023 – Around 8pm a report of two vehicles traveling at high speed, and shots fired was received by Law Enforcement. The vehicles were reported to be a pickup truck and a Dodge Charger or Challenger. Officers responded and located the Dodge. The traffic stop occured on...
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

Multiple boats destroyed in fire at Lake Ray Hubbard

ROCKWALL, Texas — Multiple boats were destroyed in a fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday evening, according to officials. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to calls around 5:33 p.m. about a fire at the Chandler's Landing marina on Harborview Drive in Rockwall. Officials reported that at least three...
ROCKWALL, TX
texasmetronews.com

First Lady Andrea Charmaine King

Andrea Charmaine King was born January 26, 1972, to Ernest Eugene Mason Sr. & Wilma Louis Mason in Dallas, TX. She was a graduate of W. T. White High School Class of 1989 and studied at Pima Community College in Tuscan Arizona then El Centro College in Dallas, TX. She completed her education at Southern New Hampshire University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Physician Bringing Price Transparency to North Texas

The nameplate on Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri’s desk has a simple message for anyone sitting down to talk: “Everyday I’m Hustlin’.” The Rick Ross line epitomizes his role as an entrepreneur in the North Texas healthcare market, as his business pushes the boundaries for how we think about paying for healthcare. Kikkeri is an anesthesiologist on the front lines of price transparency in DFW, providing easily shoppable, bundled, and simple prices for dozens of outpatient surgeries.
MESQUITE, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Teachers Rebuke School Board

Several teachers spoke out against the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) during the public comment section of the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, claiming that safety issues in the classroom are contributing to poor teacher retention. DISD instructor Elizabeth Farris told the trustees that “denigration and disrespect” toward...
ketk.com

Freezing rain likely in portions of East Texas

A shallow, cold air mass is settling in across the area. As rain falls in spots over the next several days, some of that will be in the form of freezing rain through Wednesday morning. Overview. We currently have a Winter Storm Warning for freezing rain in effect until 12...
RAINS COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

DFW Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Free Chicken Nuggets

Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app. “We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5800 Bonnie View Rd

Dallas Police have identified the victim who died as 24-year-old Shermonda Lewis. The investigation is ongoing. On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there

DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

7-Eleven Closes in Face of Crime, Vagrancy

The 7-Eleven at 2008 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas stands boarded up with graffiti drawn on the side of the building, sticking out conspicuously on a street with heavy foot traffic. But while the reasons for its closure are not clear at this time, The Dallas Morning News reported that...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Daycare Sued for Mistreatment

A local mother is seeking $1 million in damages from an Irving daycare due to the alleged negligence and mistreatment of her toddler. Nataly Radwan filed a lawsuit in Dallas County on Friday accusing the Little Dumplings Daycare of disciplining her son inappropriately, according to a news release from The Button Law Firm.
IRVING, TX

