Dallas Police have identified the victim who died as 24-year-old Shermonda Lewis. The investigation is ongoing. On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO