Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dallas Observer
This is a Big Week for Dallas Housing
The city of Dallas economic development and transportation and infrastructure committees are set to meet on Tuesday, in part, to discuss plans for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center (winter weather permitting). Then at City Hall on Wednesday, City Council members are scheduled to talk about the 2024 Capital Bond Program and proposed changes to Dallas’ housing policy.
Wow! Video Shows Boats on Fire in Rockwall, Texas at Chandler’s Landing Marina
To most people owning a boat would be a dream come true, to be able to get on the water whenever you want would be amazing. But the video that was taken yesterday at Chandler’s Landing Marina in Rockwall, Texas was anything except a dream come true. The video...
Groups protest proposal to block some foreign citizens from buying property in Texas
People gathered in downtown Dallas on Sunday to protest two bills filed in the Texas State Senate. The measures, if passed, would block citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas.
Two Mesquite Residents Jailed for AK Shoot-Out
January 28, 2023 – Around 8pm a report of two vehicles traveling at high speed, and shots fired was received by Law Enforcement. The vehicles were reported to be a pickup truck and a Dodge Charger or Challenger. Officers responded and located the Dodge. The traffic stop occured on...
Multiple boats destroyed in fire at Lake Ray Hubbard
ROCKWALL, Texas — Multiple boats were destroyed in a fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday evening, according to officials. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to calls around 5:33 p.m. about a fire at the Chandler's Landing marina on Harborview Drive in Rockwall. Officials reported that at least three...
texasmetronews.com
First Lady Andrea Charmaine King
Andrea Charmaine King was born January 26, 1972, to Ernest Eugene Mason Sr. & Wilma Louis Mason in Dallas, TX. She was a graduate of W. T. White High School Class of 1989 and studied at Pima Community College in Tuscan Arizona then El Centro College in Dallas, TX. She completed her education at Southern New Hampshire University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
KWTX
‘We were ripped off’: Central Texans accuse AWOL contractor of shattering their retirement dreams
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - No arrest warrants have been issued yet but the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is investigating a local contractor after numerous complaints about shoddy work, unfulfilled contracts, empty promises, and excuses about why the projects weren’t moving forward, even after services and materials were paid for.
dmagazine.com
The Physician Bringing Price Transparency to North Texas
The nameplate on Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri’s desk has a simple message for anyone sitting down to talk: “Everyday I’m Hustlin’.” The Rick Ross line epitomizes his role as an entrepreneur in the North Texas healthcare market, as his business pushes the boundaries for how we think about paying for healthcare. Kikkeri is an anesthesiologist on the front lines of price transparency in DFW, providing easily shoppable, bundled, and simple prices for dozens of outpatient surgeries.
Mabank woman arrested at Henderson County laundromat on felony drug charge
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested in Henderson County early Monday morning for an outstanding arrest warrant and felony drug charge. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy went to Solar Laundry to follow up on a theft case around 1 a.m. when he found Gina Larkie, 42 of Mabank, who had […]
fortworthreport.org
Solution to expensive eggs? Tarrant County small farmers say support them more
The egg shelves have looked different every week at Ann’s Health Food Center in Arlington. One week, it would be all organic eggs. Some weeks, there would be several egg brands. Then, sometimes the shelves would be empty. “When our only choice is to offer a higher price egg...
dallasexpress.com
DISD Teachers Rebuke School Board
Several teachers spoke out against the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) during the public comment section of the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, claiming that safety issues in the classroom are contributing to poor teacher retention. DISD instructor Elizabeth Farris told the trustees that “denigration and disrespect” toward...
ketk.com
Freezing rain likely in portions of East Texas
A shallow, cold air mass is settling in across the area. As rain falls in spots over the next several days, some of that will be in the form of freezing rain through Wednesday morning. Overview. We currently have a Winter Storm Warning for freezing rain in effect until 12...
DFW Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Free Chicken Nuggets
Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app. “We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5800 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas Police have identified the victim who died as 24-year-old Shermonda Lewis. The investigation is ongoing. On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.
How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there
DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner Assistance
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner Assistance. Residents in Dallas, Texas may be able to claim homeowner assistance to help them buy a home. On Tuesday, Dallas expanded the homeowner assistance program that is aimed to help low and moderate-income homebuyers.
dallasexpress.com
7-Eleven Closes in Face of Crime, Vagrancy
The 7-Eleven at 2008 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas stands boarded up with graffiti drawn on the side of the building, sticking out conspicuously on a street with heavy foot traffic. But while the reasons for its closure are not clear at this time, The Dallas Morning News reported that...
dallasexpress.com
Local Daycare Sued for Mistreatment
A local mother is seeking $1 million in damages from an Irving daycare due to the alleged negligence and mistreatment of her toddler. Nataly Radwan filed a lawsuit in Dallas County on Friday accusing the Little Dumplings Daycare of disciplining her son inappropriately, according to a news release from The Button Law Firm.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Driver dies after going 'airborne' off icy Arlington overpass, witnesses say
ARLINGTON, Texas - The severe weather and dangerous driving conditions across North Texas is being blamed for the death of a man in Arlington Monday night. Arlington police were called to I-20 near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp to investigate a rollover crash. Witnesses told police a black 1997...
Woman wounded inside her West Dallas home
A woman is in the hospital after being wounded in a West Dallas shooting this morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. someone opened fire on the woman’s home on Navaro Street near Fort Worth Avenue and I-30.
Comments / 0