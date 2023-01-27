Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestletalk.com
Video: What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After WWE Royal Rumble?
Here’s what happened after WWE Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air, following the devastating Bloodline segment. In the main event of the January 28 show, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. While the Bloodline were beating Owens down after the bout, Sami...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Makes Bold Statement On Twitter After Bloodline Betrayal At Royal Rumble
WWE star is clearly done with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, as he showed off a photo on Twitter of exactly how he feels!. Sami Zayn has broken his Twitter silence after the shocking conclusion to the Royal Rumble featuring the major storyline angle between him, the Bloodline and Kevin Owens.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
wrestletalk.com
PHOTO: Popular AEW Star Spotted Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
A photo leaked online has revealed a popular AEW star spotted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes made his in-ring return, entering at #30 and winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket for the main event of WrestleMania 39 at WWE Royal Rumble. Following his...
wrestletalk.com
‘Major Interest’ In Popular Free Agent, Fans Suspect AEW Or WWE
An update has emerged on the status of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, following his departure from NJPW. Ibushi officially became a free agent at midnight on February 1 in Japan. Almost immediately after his NJPW contract expired (3:01pm ET on January 31 in the UK), Ibushi was announced for several GCW shows during WrestleMania week in March.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. At last year’s Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. Dango then once against appeared for IMPACT on...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Gives Verdict On ‘Perfect’ Royal Rumble Appearance
A former WWE name has recently given their opinion on the “perfect” use of a WWE star in the Royal Rumble. Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the legendary former promoter, manager and booker said:. “Number 12 was Brock Lesnar and here we go. And I figured...
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown & NXT Stars Backstage At January 30 WWE Raw
SmackDown and NXT stars have been seen backstage at the January 30 edition of WWE Raw. Tonight’s Raw will feature the fallout from WWE Royal Rumble and set the stage for the buildup for the Elimination Chamber event as well. Per PWInsider, WWE NXT star Damon Kemp is at...
wrestletalk.com
Idiocy Impressed Tony Khan Into Giving AEW Name A Job
An AEW name has revealed how they got a role in the company and what brought them to the attention of Tony Khan. RJ City is the host of the AEW YouTube show Hey! (EW) and recently revealed how he ended up in the company. Speaking to Stephanie Chase, City...
wrestletalk.com
SPOILER: WWE Star Set For Return On Tonight’s January 30 Raw
Not only will tonight’s WWE Raw (January 30) feature the return of Cody Rhodes, according to one report sharing the spoilers, there will be another big return as well!. According to a new report from Fightful Select, there will be another star returning on tonight’s edition of the long running Monday night program.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Teases UFC Announcement
A top WWE star has teased a UFC announcement on social media. At WWE Royal Rumble, Logan Paul made his return to WWE for the first time since Crown Jewel last November. Entering at #29 in the Men’s Rumble, Paul lasted until the final three before being eliminated by the eventual winner Cody Rhodes.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Explains Why He Missed Raw 30
WWE NXT commentator Booker T has explained why he wasn’t at the 30th anniversary special episode of WWE Raw. A number of familiar faces made appearances on the January 23 show, including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and D-Generation X. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Reveals How The Draft Works
A former WWE name has revealed how the Draft works in the company. The WWE Draft is always a night that delivers surprises and memorable moments. The last draft took place in 2021 with Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair moving to Raw, while Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair and The New Day jumped to SmackDown.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Names Royal Rumble MVP
A WWE Hall of Famer has named the person they consider to have been the most valuable player of the 2023 Royal Rumble. Speaking on Grilling JR, AEW commentator Jim Ross addressed the role of the Number 1 entrant GUNTHER in the Royal Rumble:. “He’s a freak. Had a hell...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Praises WWE Name Who Could Have Broken Under Pressure
An AEW star has praised the contribution of a WWE name to the company despite the pressures they had to endure in their role. The ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe was a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette and the conversation turned to long-served WWE commentator Michael Cole.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Week-Long Celebration For A Legendary Faction
WWE has announced a week-long celebration for a legendary faction. In February 2003, Triple H and Ric Flair introduced a brand new stable that would represent the past, present and future of the business. This group would become known as Evolution with Triple H and Ric Flair serving as mentors...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Name Praises Recent ‘More Valuable’ WWE Return
An AEW name has revealed his thoughts about a former AEW star who returned to WWE after a brief period in Tony Khan’s company. Speaking on the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone spoke about William Regal’s time in AEW, saying:. “Regal is one of the more valuable...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Champion Thanks Fans For Their Return
A former two-time WWE Women’s Champion has thanked the WWE Universe for their support that led to her Royal Rumble return. Michelle McCool was signed to WWE in late 2004, remaining with the company until departure in 2011. She would reappear for the WWE Raw 25 Years Special and...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Champion Enters The Title Reign Record Books
PW Insider Elite (subscription required) confirms that, as of January 31, Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for 235 days. This reign sees him enter the top 10 longest reigns, eclipsing Pat Patterson reign as Intercontinental Champion and that of Cody Rhodes. Patterson was the inaugural Intercontinental Champion, holding the...
Comments / 0