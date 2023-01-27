Tensions high in court as mother pleads not guilty to murdering her 1-year-old son

Read full article on original website
Monique Felton
3d ago
she could play with the court and make them think she mentally ill but I believe this girl was aware of what she done to her children. there's no excuse she had someone to give them kids to. smdh. Justice for the little baby she took away 😇rip young angel and justice for her second one she try to out.sad story
waynetimes.com
Walworth father beats 15 year-old, charged with Assault Second
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (1/26) at 6 p.m. of a Town of Walworth man after investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Sunday (1/22) around 11:00 am. Frank A Charella, age 37, of Boynton Road in the Town of Walworth reportedly...
WHEC TV-10
Parolee pleads guilty to shooting involving a 51-year-old grandmother
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Rochester parolee pleaded guilty to firing shots into a home and hitting a 51-year-old grandmother inside. Willie Gibson Jr. pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and assault. Back in April of last year, Gibson Jr. fired multiple bullets into a home on Lime Street after getting into an argument with someone who lived there.
Man pleads guilty after shooting into Rochester house, hitting grandmother
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who shot into a home on Lime Street in Rochester last April pleaded guilty to weapons and assault charges Tuesday. Prosecutors say Willie Gibson Jr. got into an argument with someone in the home on April 3 before shooting at the house multiple times. One of those bullets hit […]
13 WHAM
Third victim dies after stabbing inside Henrietta home
Henrietta, N.Y. — A third person who was stabbed inside a home in Henrietta earlier this month has died, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Masuda Banahi, 43, of Virginia, was stabbed Jan. 11 inside a home on Kathy Drive. She later died from her injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Third victim dies in Kathy Drive stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person has died following a stabbing on Kathy Drive in Henrietta. Rajab A. Banahi was arrested and accused of murdering of his parents, Ali M. Banahi and Mastoora Banahi, on January 11. Court documents claim he caused blunt force trauma and stabbed each of them multiple times with a […]
iheart.com
Rochester Man Indicted in Fatal Stabbing
A Monroe County grand jury has handed up an indictment in a fatal stabbing on the city's west side last fall. 46-year-old LaJason Lovett is charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Cory Dubois. Police say Lovett stabbed Dubois multiple times outside an Angle Street home last September.
Man admits to fatal Cheektowaga parking lot stabbing
The Erie County District Attorney's office says the incident happened this past June.
RPD: Man and woman stabbed after argument in Rochester
Police determined both victims were involved in a conflict that turned physical, resulting in the stab wounds.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester mom pleads not guilty to murdering 1-year-old son
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The mother accused of brutalizing her two children – one of whom died – pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning. Bryasia Love, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault. During her arraignment Friday, someone in the courtroom shouted, “Baby killer.”
RPD: Suspect drives car through Comedy at the Carlson, Record Archive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two prominent businesses were damaged overnight Monday, police confirmed. They did not specify whether the incidents are related, or whether the suspect is the same in both cases. According to a Tuesday morning tweet from East Avenue’s Record Archive, a suspect attempted to drive their car through the glass front doors […]
Rochester man comes home to apartment fire, man eating his food, wearing his clothes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is in custody after he allegedly set an apartment on fire, donned the clothes of the homeowner, and began eating his food, officials with the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) said Tuesday. According to the RFD, the second floor tenant of a Saratoga Avenue apartment complex came home Monday […]
WHEC TV-10
Two people found stabbed on west side of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found two people stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in two different locations on the west side of the city. Police say they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg on Milton Street. This is near school sixteen Just before they arrived, police say a man with stab wounds in the area of West Avenue and Grover Street waved down officers.
WHEC TV-10
House that caught fire and killed 78-year-old tenant had 62 code violations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The house on Hancock Street that caught fire last week, killing one of the tenants, had 62 code violations by the city. On Monday, Rochester police released the name of the woman killed. Police say the body of 78-year-old Christine Cannon was found early Friday morning, on the third floor of the multi-unit home. They have not been able to identify cannon’s relatives or next of kin and are asking for help. Anyone with information is asked to call the medical examiner’s office at 753-5905.
Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A former employee at a business in Cheektowaga has pleaded guilty to stealing $66,298 from their employer. 28-year-old Marshawn Smith of Cheektowaga admitted to stealing cash from their employer on seventeen separate occasions between April 20, 2022 and August 18, 2022. “The defendant, while working as a manager of a store in the Town of Cheektowaga, was responsible for making nightly cash deposits,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “The defendant stole a total of $66,298.00 from the deposit banking bags over the course of four months. The theft was discovered after an internal audit detected The post Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer appeared first on Shore News Network.
Store manager accused of stealing more than $66K from Cheektowaga employer
A Cheektowaga woman has admitted to stealing more than $66,000 from her employer. Marshawn Smith, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a felony charge. The Erie County District Attorney's office says Smith admitted to stealing cash from her employer several times over four...
rochesterfirst.com
4 Rochester teens crash stolen car while trying to steal second car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four teenagers under the age of 16 were detained after crashing a stolen Hyundai in Rochester Saturday evening, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) confirmed. Just before 6 p.m. officers responded to the area of South Union Street near Chapman Avenue, for a vehicle...
Rochester police investigate stabbing on Myrtle Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a stabbing on Myrtle Street in Rochester. According to Rochester police, officers were called to a home on Myrtle Street around 6:30 p.m. They found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong […]
13 WHAM
Doors smashed by truck, ATM stolen at Comedy @ the Carlson;Record Archive also broken into
Rochester, N.Y. — Someone left an important item behind Tuesday morning after apparently breaking into a popular comedy club in the North Winton Village. Comedy @ the Carlson co-founder Mark Ippolito told 13WHAM that the club's alarm went off around 3:45 a.m. after someone backed a truck into the front doors, broke in and stole an ATM — and left an iPhone behind.
wdkx.com
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Is Working On Getting More Anti-Theft Locks
The Monroe County sheriff’s office is trying to help people that own Kias and Hyundais By providing free Steering wheel locks. As of Monday January 30th, the Monroe County sheriff’s office ran out of those steering wheel locks they’re working on getting more. Close to 400 Kias...
RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing father
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify the charge against Detric Marshall and that a second man, Napolan Marshall, is facing an assault charge related to the case. We apologize for the error. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street. […]
