Jahez Says Alamat International Intends To Transfer Portion Of Its Shares In Jahez
Jan 30 (Reuters) - JAHEZ INTERNATIONAL COMPANY FOR INFORMATION SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY:. * ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER STATING INTENTION OF ONE OF MAIN SHAREHOLDERS ALAMAT INTERNATIONAL. * JAHEZ INTENTION TO TRANSFER A PORTION OF ITS SHARES IN JAHEZ TO ITS CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS PRORATE WITH THEIR OWNERSHIP OF ALAMAT COMPANY. * TRANSFER...
PanGenomic Health Announces Intention To Dual List On The UK Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market
* PANGENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO DUAL LIST ON THE UK AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE GROWTH MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Conoil Plc Posts Qtrly PBT 3.35 Bln Naira
* CONOIL PLC - QTRLY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 3.35 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.44 BILLION NAIRA. * CONOIL PLC - QTRLY REVENUE OF 41.13 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 25.72 BILLION NAIRA Further company coverage:.
G Medical Innovations Holdings Files For Firm Commitment Offering Of Up To 3.33 Mln Ordinary Shares
* G MEDICAL INNOVATIONS HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR FIRM COMMITMENT OFFERING OF UP TO 3.33 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES - SEC FILING Further company coverage:.
Phillips 66 reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
Kalkine Media looks at 3 US social media stocks. How are they faring?. * Phillips 66 reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of fifteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $4.35 per share. * Revenue rose 21.9% to $40.91 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $39.12 billion. * Phillips 66's reported EPS for the quarter was $3.97. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days ten analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Phillips 66 shares had risen by 2.2% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $1.88 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Phillips 66 is $123.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 10 "strong buy" or "buy," 8 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 31 at 02:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 4.35 4.00 Missed Sep. 30 2022 5.04 6.46 Beat Jun. 30 2022 5.97 6.77 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.28 1.32 Beat.
May & Baker Nigeria Reports Qtrly Group PBT From Cont Ops 414.4 Mln Naira
* MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC- QTRLY GRP PBT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 414.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 162.7 MILLION NAIRA. * MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 3.98 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.84 BILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Hong Seng Consolidated Enters Into Shares Sale Agreement With Innov8tif Consortium
* ENTERED INTO A SHARES SALE AGREEMENT WITH INNOV8TIF CONSORTIUM SDN BHD. * DEAL FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 717,570 SHARES IN INNOV8TIF HOLDINGS FROM INNOV8TIF CONSORTIUM FOR 30.9 MILLION RGT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Jatcorp Ltd Says Prepared For Exploration Of Opportunities In Asia Pacific In FY23
* PREPARED FOR EXPLORATION OF OTHER MARKET OPPORTUNITIES IN ASIA PACIFIC REGION IN FY2023. * SEEING ITS SALES RECOVERED IN CHINA, EXPECTS IMPROVED MARKET PERFORMANCE OF ITS BRANDS IN CHINA IN H2 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Southgobi Resources Says On Jan 20 Received Written Notice From Hong Kong Stock Exchange
* ON JAN 20 CO RECEIVED WRITTEN NOTICE FROM HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE. * NOTICE OF EXCHANGE ON DECISION THAT MAJORITY OF TRADING IN COMPANY'S SHARES HAS MIGRATED TO HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE'S MARKETS. * CO IS CONTINUOUSLY ASSESSING LEGAL, FINANCIAL, AND OPERATIONAL IMPACT OF MIGRATION TO COMPANY.
Bahrain central bank follows Fed to lift interest rates by 25 bps
DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Bahrain lifted its key interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, following the Federal Reserve's hike of the same size. The one-week deposit facility rate increased to 5.5% from 5.25% and the overnight deposit rate was raised to 5.25% from 5%, a central bank statement said.
FedEx to cut officer and director team as part larger staff reduction
LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp on Wednesday said it would cut its officer and director team by 10% as part of a broad cost-reduction effort that has reduced staffing at the delivery giant by 12,000 workers since June. Shares in FedEx rose 2.3% to %198.40 on the...
Canada's CPPI invests $205 million in Indian co IndoSpace's new fund
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian warehouse and parks developer IndoSpace on Monday said the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) will invest $205 million in the company's new real estate fund. The investment from Canada's biggest pension fund is part of IndoSpace's new fund targeting $600 million in equity commitments.
Qatar's central bank keeps rates unchanged after Fed's 25 bps hike
Qatar's central bank said on Wednesday it was keeping its interest rates unchanged after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hike of 25 basis points. The Central Bank of Qatar kept its deposit, lending and repo rates at 5%, 5.5% and 5.25%, respectively. CBQ typically follows the Fed's moves as the Qatari riyal is pegged to the dollar. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai)
LIVE MARKETS-Fed hikes 25 bps, U.S. stocks gyrate, await Powell presser
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. FED HIKES 25 BPS, U.S. STOCKS GYRATE, AWAIT POWELL PRESSER (1420 EST/1920 GMT) The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage...
LIVE MARKETS-More comprehensive 2022 Q2 jobs data raise hard landing risk
DJI edges down, S&P 500 declines, Nasdaq slides ~1.5%. Dollar edges up; gold slips; crude, bitcoin decline. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MORE COMPREHENSIVE 2022 Q2 JOBS DATA RAISE HARD LANDING RISK...
Humana profit beats estimates as investment income exceeds expectations
(Recasts lead, adds analysts' comments) Feb 1 (Reuters) - Humana Inc on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit as the health insurer's investment income jumped, even as the company reported higher-than-expected medical costs. Humana's fourth-quarter benefit expense ratio, or the percentage of payout on claims compared to its...
Novartis AG expected to post earnings of $1.43 a share - Earnings Preview
* Novartis AG is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Basel Basel-stadt-based company is expected to report a 0.9% decrease in revenue to $13.108 billion from $13.23 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Novartis AG is for earnings of $1.43 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Novartis AG is $104, above its last closing price of $89.49. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.55 1.58 Beat 1.9 Jun. 30 2022 1.51 1.50 1.56 Beat 4 Mar. 31 2022 1.49 1.44 1.46 Beat 1.5 Dec. 31 2021 1.40 1.41 1.40 Missed -0.4 Sep. 1.65 1.65 1.71 Beat 3.5 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.55 1.53 1.66 Beat 8.3 Mar. 31 2021 1.60 1.59 1.52 Missed -4.2 Dec. 31 2020 1.34 1.36 1.34 Missed -1.3 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 11:03 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Spotify Technology SA <SPOT.K>: Losses of €-1.40 announced for fourth quarter
31 January 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in euros. The loss announced by Spotify Technology SA in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of €-1.40 per share, €1.19 lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -21 cents. Losses of €-1.27 per share were anticipated by the twenty three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from €-1.98 to -81 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of €-1.27 per share. The company reported revenue of €3.17 billion, which is higher than the estimated €3.16 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Eighteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week four analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and two analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to €3.17 billion from €2.69 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.84 -0.99 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.63 -0.85 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 0.21 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.42 -0.21 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 31 at 02:31 p.m.
GSK plc expected to post earnings of 50cents a share - Earnings Preview
* GSK plc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Brentford Middlesex-based company is expected to report a 22.0% decrease in revenue to $10.01 billion from $12.84 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.
kalkinemedia.com
Lotte Chemical Titan Says Qtrly Loss Attributable 317.2 Mln RGT
* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 317.2 MILLION RGT VERSUS PROFIT 168.9 MILLION RGT. * OUTLOOK OF CO EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING IN NEAR FUTURE IN VIEW OF VOLATILE EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
