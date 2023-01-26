Read full article on original website
Big 12 Conference Teases 2023 Schedule Release
TCU's full schedule apparently slipped out prematurely and, if accurate, would include an interesting matchup with Oklahoma.
gojacks.com
JACKS CLAIM TOUGH WIN IN KANSAS CITY
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The South Dakota State men's basketball team made just enough plays late as the Jackrabbits defeated Kansas City, 67-66, at the Swinney Center on Monday. The host Roos battled back from a seven-point halftime deficit and took their first lead of the contest on a RayQuawndis Mitchell 3-pointer with 11 minutes, 52 seconds remaining, and went up 49-47. It began a see-saw matchup over the final 11 minutes of play.
gojacks.com
JACKRABBITS CLOSE TRIP WITH LOSS AT BAYLOR
WACO, Texas — The South Dakota State women's equestrian team wrapped up a three-match road swing through the state of Texas on Saturday with a 17-3 defeat at the hands of eighth-ranked Baylor. The Jackrabbits dropped to 1-6 overall in head-to-head competition, while Baylor improved to 4-4. The Bears...
gojacks.com
FOURTH-QUARTER SURGE LIFTS JACKRABBITS
BROOKINGS - South Dakota State pulled away from Western Illinois in the fourth quarter to win 81-58 Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena. The Jacks remain unbeaten in Summit League action at 11-0 and move to 18-5 overall. After going back-and-forth in the first three quarters, SDSU outscored the Leathernecks 32-15...
gojacks.com
BERGE, DONNELLY WIN TITLES AT FLANAGAN OPEN
DUBUQUE, Iowa — South Dakota State wrestlers Bennett Berge and Cody Donnelly each claimed individual titles Saturday during competition at the Pat "Flash" Flanagan Open hosted by Loras College. Berge, a freshman from Mantorville, Minnesota, breezed through the 184-pound bracket, winning all three of his matches by fall. After...
fox4news.com
Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas for public intoxication
DALLAS - Two-time national championship winning quarterback for the University of Georgia, Stetson Bennett, was arrested for public intoxication in Dallas early Sunday morning. Police said he was arrested just after 6 a.m., after officers were called to the 1600 block of Tribeca Way for a man who was reportedly...
dmagazine.com
The North Texas Rancher Making Sustainability Profitable
Meredith Ellis grew up on her family’s sprawling ranch north of Denton, but she traveled extensively in her teens and 20s. At one point, she planned on becoming an FBI agent and leading an exciting urban life. Instead, she studied landscape architecture at the University of New Mexico. The experience taught her that pristine landscapes were undervalued, and she began to see her family’s land as an opportunity to impact the next generation.
These are Apparently the Top 20 Worst Places to Live in Texas
Texas is a vast and wonderful state. From Dallas, TX south to San Antonio, and from East to West there are so many great places to settle down and raise a family. But like Bon Jovi said every rose has its thorn, and here are Texas' top 20 of 'em.
Dallas Observer
Dallas' Biggest Restaurant Openings and Closings in January
January has been a busy month on the Dallas restaurant and bar scene. The biggest news for Midwestern hot dog fans is that Portillo's is now officially opened in The Colony. Will Dallas embrace this hot dog institution from Chicagoland? Lines consistently wrapped around the building indicate a resounding yes. Watch out Corn Dog City.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Denton, TX
The city of Denton serves as the administrative center for Texas' Denton County. It is a suburb of Dallas and Fort Worth in the northern section of the metro area, and it is well-known for its thriving arts and music scene and educational opportunities. At its heart stands the impressive...
9 of the best spots for food on a Texas road trip from Houston to Dallas
These delicious detours will get your motor running.
KELOLAND TV
DeBoer’s new HGTV show spotlights Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota couple who spent years working on MTV’s Teen Mom is now bringing the spotlight back to their home state in a new way. “I would describe my design style as very South Dakota glam,” Chelsea DeBoer said on her new show Down Home Fab.
WFAA
DFW ice latest: Timeline and what to expect as freezing rain is expected in North Texas
Freezing rain and icy conditions are expected in North Texas this week. Here's what to expect and when.
Get zapped in Dallas: What is a forever bracelet?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting zapped sounds alarming right? Well, no worries, nobody’s getting hurt. We checked out a new jewelry concept that takes away the worry of losing your jewelry. Forever bracelets have been circulating on social media for some time now and a Texan decided to make...
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
Fort Worth rehab center adolescent program shut down by state
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has suspended and forced the closure of a Fort Worth rehab center's program for adolescents after determining it created an immediate threat to the health and safety of children in its care. A letter on the suspension from...
Favorite Texas jeweler launches new Yellow Rose collection at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
There's big beads-and-bangles news coming from a tiny house set up on the west side of the Metroplex - at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.Popular Texas jeweler Kendra Scott has launched a new ranch-inspired capsule collection called (what else?) Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott that'll be sold across the rodeo circuit in major Texas cities this year. But before it saddles up and rides into Houston, Austin, or San Antonio, the collection has lassoed its big reveal in Cowtown.Visitors to the FWSSR will find the Kendra Scott tiny house pop-up shop on the Go Texas Plaza at the...
dmagazine.com
This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining
It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
