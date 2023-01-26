Meredith Ellis grew up on her family’s sprawling ranch north of Denton, but she traveled extensively in her teens and 20s. At one point, she planned on becoming an FBI agent and leading an exciting urban life. Instead, she studied landscape architecture at the University of New Mexico. The experience taught her that pristine landscapes were undervalued, and she began to see her family’s land as an opportunity to impact the next generation.

DENTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO