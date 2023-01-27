Read full article on original website
Furious Navy chiefs order investigation after 'Trident nuclear submarine workers glued broken bolts'
Defence chiefs have launched an urgent investigation after bolt heads were found to have been glued back together inside the nuclear reactor chamber on board HMS Vanguard.
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
Paul Burrell shares fears he may not live to Christmas as he announces ‘life-changing’ cancer diagnosis
Paul Burrell has shared that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, opening up about the “life-changing” news on ITV’s Lorraine this morning, 30 January.The former butler to Princess Diana became emotional as he recalled wrapping Christmas presents in December and wondering whether he would be able to do the same this year.“I was really lucky they caught it early,” Mr Burrell told Lorraine Kelly“I don’t think men are particularly good about going to the doctors - they need nudging.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Paul Pelosi attack suspect makes chilling confession in call to TV stationUprooted London bollards reveal hidden wartime secret‘Robot dog’ can tackle sand dunes at three metres per second in tech first
Vistara: Italian woman 'punched and spat' on India flight
The crew of an Indian airline tied an Italian woman to her seat during a flight after she allegedly punched one member of staff and spat on another. The woman, who was travelling on a Vistara flight from Abu Dhabi, was arrested in Mumbai on Monday and later released on police bail.
Nicola Bulley: Partner describes perpetual hell over missing mum
A woman who vanished while walking her dog has "two little girls that need their mummy home", her partner has said as a major search continues. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking on a footpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road, in St Michael's on Wyre, at about 09:15 GMT on Friday.
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
Secretive Saudi executions leave families in the dark
Executions of prisoners have been carried out in Saudi Arabia with no advance warning to their families, relatives have told the BBC. The country's execution rate has almost doubled since 2015 - according to a new human rights report - the year when King Salman and his son Mohammed bin Salman took charge.
Over-50s at work: 'You feel your usefulness has passed'
Michael O'Reilly from Bexhill wants a job, but says he can't find one because companies don't want people his age. "It's horrible," he says. "You feel your usefulness has passed." His experience is not unusual. New research from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) suggests firms are much less open to...
Teacher's strikes: 'I love my job but something needs to change'
Thousands of teachers in England and Wales are set to go on strike on Wednesday, meaning some schools may have to be closed. Shalina Patel, who is a history teacher at Claremont High School in Harrow, north-west London, documented her day at school to show why she feels the need to strike.
Liam Taylor: Knife-crime murder that ripped a family apart
"They wake up every morning and they breathe. They breathe but they're not surviving - they're not really living." This is how Julie Taylor describes the devastating effect of her grandson's murder. Three years on from the senseless killing, Mrs Taylor talks because the rest of the family is still...
Teacher accused of Edinburgh abuse charged with indecent assault
A former teacher accused by BBC presenter Nicky Campbell and others of abuse at schools in Edinburgh has appeared in court in South Africa. The 83-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with committing an indecent act with a minor, and indecent assault at a boys primary school in Cape Town in 1988.
Police appeal to woman after foetus left outside Barnet hospital
The Metropolitan Police is urging a woman to come forward after a foetus was found in a box outside a hospital in north London. Officers were called at about 09:00 GMT on Monday when the box containing a 16-week-old foetus was discovered. Police said a man in his 30s, wearing...
Dangerous driving: Mum hopes to change law after daughter's death
A mother whose daughter was killed by a speeding driver is campaigning to change the law to prevent other families from suffering the same pain. Courtney Ellis, 14, died after being hit by a car in St Helens, Merseyside in September 2021. Courtney's mother Angela Burke wants to prevent those...
Tewkesbury starling murmuration captured on camera
People have been gathering in a rural town to watch thousands of starlings take flight. The starlings, taking part in what is known as a murmuration, were filmed on the edge of Tewkesbury above a garden centre close to the M5 motorway. The Gloucestershire town has become a hotspot for...
