ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

The Important Message in Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t”

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

Cody Johnson’s first country No. 1 was not among the boot-stomping bangers that usually sky-scrape the charts. The 2021 smash hit, “‘Til You Can’t,” instead became a success because of a message far more important than having beers with the boys or a competition over whose truck is more lifted.

“‘Til You Can’t” holds a universal message, one that the contemporary country cowboy is urging listeners to start living by.

A Message for All

“Get off your butt and go get life,” Johnson said of the meaning of “‘Til You Can’t” in conversation with Audacy. “Life’s not going to come to you. … Nobody owes you anything in this life. If you want something you gotta go get it.”

Penned by Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers, the song struck a chord with the artist when he first heard it.

If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance / If you got a dream, chase it, ’cause a dream won’t chase you back, the song’s chorus plays as a message to go after life before it’s too late, to make the most of every opportunity and every relationship while there’s still time. If you’re gonna love somebody, hold ’em as long and as strong and as close as you can / Till you can’t.

For Johnson, the lyrics took on an even deeper meaning during the summer of 2021. A private jet he was on with his wife almost went down, a moment that caused the lyrics of ‘”Till You Can’t” to become gospel truth.

“I really sat there for about 30 minutes as the plane was going down, with my wife, like, ‘This is it. I love you,'” he shared of the near-death experience in an interview with Taste of Country.

“I’m thinking about things I regret,” he recalled. “I’m thinking about things I could’ve done. Why did I tell my little girls I was too busy to get on the floor and play? Why didn’t I make that phone call and apologize to that person? Why didn’t I tell that person, ‘Hey, it’s OK to be Christian and not be perfect?’ All those opportunities that I didn’t seize, and even my wife—why don’t I do these things?”

Check out the conversation below.

“The longer I sing it, my perspective on my own life changes every time I sing it,” Johnson told Billboard. “You hear lyrics like fixing up the car with your grandpa, and everyone who hears it thinks, ‘Well, grandpa may die.’ Well, our time is limited, too.”

In the song, he urges listeners to take that phone call from your momma and just talk away / ‘Cause you’ll never know how bad you wanna till you can’t someday / Don’t wait on tomorrow ’cause tomorrow may not show / Say your sorries, your I-love-yous, ’cause man you never know.

“I think about all the division that we’ve had politically and with race and different things in our country,” he continued telling the outlet. “If you spend your time spreading hate, your time is going to be up, and that’s all you did with your time here.”

Photo by Jay Trevino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KM58L_0kTphLZD00

Comments / 1

Related
American Songwriter

Sophie B. Hawkins is “Better Off Without You”

Sophie B. Hawkins is back with a new single, a renewed power, and a message: She’s “Better Off Without You.”. The smokey-voiced “Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover” songstress is bringing all the anti-Valentine’s Day vibes with her moody, but triumphant new song. With bitingly confident lyrics like, I’m better off without you / I’m really doing fine / My whole life was about you / and now I’m finding mine, the singer has taken back her power and is re-homing her misplaced love within on “Better Off Without You.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Taylor Swift completely eclipses John Mayer’s tour announcement by teasing new ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, and Swifties are onto her

Taylor Swift said it herself: she is a mastermind. Her latest Machiavellian plan, fans believe, concerns the release of the teaser for the much-anticipated third music video from her 2022 album Midnights for the song “Lavender Haze,” which just happened to fall on the same day her ex-boyfriend and Swiftie public enemy #1 John Mayer decided to announce he’s going on tour.
soultracks.com

First Listen: Bradd Marquis recalls Sam Cooke on "Blowin' In The Wind"

(January 31, 2023) We've been following singer extraordinaire Bradd Marquis for a few years now on SoulTracks. He is a modern performer who has a keen sense of soul music history. And that sense of the past has led him to create his popular national tour that pays tribute to the late, great Sam Cooke. The Music of Sam Cooke - A Change Is Gonna Come Tour has been a hit all over the US, and continues on with a 2023 leg.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Kelly Clarkson Covers Hailey Whitters’ Feel-Good ‘Everything She Ain’t’ [Watch]

Global superstar Kelly Clarkson put her spin on Hailey Whitters’ bouncy “Everything She Ain’t” on the Jan. 26 installment of her namesake talk show's Kellyoke segment. Donning a flowy floral dress fitting for the Whitters aesthetic, Clarkson opened the track with the first verse, before transitioning to the singalong chorus, bridge and chorus once again.
American Songwriter

Top 10 Al Green Songs

For more than 60 years, Al Green has mastered the soul serenade. His music – all-consuming tunes of love and love lost – plays with a beautiful balance between smooth sensuality and exciting carnality. Green’s songs are timeless, enduring works, and with an ear-grabbing falsetto and heart-capturing lyrics, he has the ability to ensnare all who listen.
Country Thang Daily

Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?

In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
TEXAS STATE
American Songwriter

Meet the Writer Behind ‘The Office’ Theme Song

Artist and musician Jay Ferguson, the writer behind The Office theme song, had a storied musical career long before he set the tone for one of America’s most beloved shows. Ferguson was a rock star before he was a composer. A native of Los Angeles, his early interest in music inspired him to pick up a banjo, joining forces with his brother, fiddler Tom Ferguson, to form the band The Oat Hill Stump Straddlers when they were just teens. This set the stage for his later career in various bands, including Spirit, a rock band formed by drummer Ed Cassidy, his stepson Randy California, Mark Andes, and John Locke, with Ferguson signing on last and ultimately becoming the lead vocalist.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Post Malone

Post Malone – armed with an unusual voice and unique style – went from rap obscurity to one of the genre’s biggest stars in what seemed like an instant. With the release of his 2016 debut, Stoney, he was catapulted to the top of the charts and soon everyone knew the name Post Malone. But how did he get such a stage name?
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson’s Thoughts On Country Music Back In The ’70s: “We Don’t Want A Bunch Of High Rollers And Rip-Off Artists”

One of the things I love the most about Willie Nelson is that he calls it like he sees it. And he always has… Willie left RCA Records in for Atlantic, and then Columbia Records, in the early 1970s, when he became a trailblazer of the country outlaw movement, along with his friend Waylon Jennings. His first release with Columbia in 1975 after he left Nashville and moved back to Austin was what is widely considered one of, if not […] The post Willie Nelson’s Thoughts On Country Music Back In The ’70s: “We Don’t Want A Bunch Of High Rollers And Rip-Off Artists” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Us Weekly

Luke Bryan Clarifies ‘Absurd’ Comments About Dustin Lynch: ‘I Apologize to Anybody Who Doesn’t Understand My Humor and Sarcasm’

Not his kinda night. Luke Bryan clarified recent comments he made about fellow country singer Dustin Lynch after fan backlash. While introducing the “Thinking ‘Bout You” artist, 37, at his Crash My Playa festival on Sunday, January 22, the American Idol judge, 46, gave a questionable welcome to his friend. "No one has drank more […]
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Watch Lauren Alaina's Stunning Acoustic Cover Of Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'

Lauren Alaina posted her stunning rendition of Miley Cyrus’ latest smash-hit single on her social media channels on Monday (January 30). The “Road Less Traveled” artist danced as she delivered an acoustic cover of “Flowers,” which she sang while warming up backstage at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy