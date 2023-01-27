Read full article on original website
Illinois ranked as one of the 10 Best States for Singles
Valentine's Day is two weeks away and if you are struggling to find that "love of your life" you might want to consider a move to the Land of Lincoln. Illinois was named one of the 10 best states in the US for singles, here are the details... WalletHub has...
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
Exquisite Illinois Home Has Epic Garage for Car Enthusiast
This 7-acre estate has everything you would want including a garage for the car addict in your family. Listed for $1,750,000 this Marine Illinois home (just outside of St. Louis) is a dream home for someone looking for space. The home sits on 7 acres and has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms plus a pool house. However, the best part about this home is not the size of the pool but the size of the garage. The custom garage is located in the pool house which features a living room, a small kitchen, and bathrooms. The garage features also an inground lift, paint booth, wash station, air compressor & more!
Maren Morris To Headline Illinois State Fair for 2023
The first major country artist has been announced for the Illinois State Fair. Maren Morris will hit the Grandstand Stage this year at the Illinois State Fair on Saturday, August 19. The announcement was just made on the Illinois State Fair Facebook Page. No information on when tickets will be...
Experts Claim the Best Illinois Cheeseburger Has an Egg On It
Where is the best cheeseburger in Illinois? That is debatable. However, there are online experts that the best you're gonna get in the Land of Lincoln has an egg on it. I'll attempt to explain why. This isn't my opinion, by the way. I'm relying on the online reviews left...
See the Missouri Small Town Named a ‘Must Visit’ for Some Reason
Please don't take this wrong if you happen to be from and/or love the Missouri small town that was just named a "must visit" by a national site. I'm just a little surprised by the choice of this one over others. Thrillist is a pretty major national site so I...
Does This Missouri Trail Cam Show a Wolf or Coyote? One is Wrong
I will admit that I'm not really asking a question because I know the answer already. Or, at least I think I do. The internet is still arguing over whether a Missouri trail cam shows a wolf or a coyote. You can watch the video and come to your own conclusion.
The ‘Creepiest Hike in Missouri’ is Allegedly Near a Ghost Town
I must state from the beginning I don't completely agree with the "creepiness" description of this Missouri trail. It's been declared the "creepiest hike in Missouri" that allegedly takes hikers by the remnants of a ghost town - allegedly. Only In Your State just did an interesting feature on the...
Why One Man Built a Memorial to the Trail of Tears in Missouri
Have you ever had an event in your life so affect you that it changed the trajectory of your journey and sent you off into a new adventure? That happened to a Missouri man who had one singular moment affect him so deeply, he built a memorial to the Trail of Tears in Missouri.
America’s ‘Doomsday Plane’ is Flying Over Illinois Right Now
The United States 'Doomsday Plane' is flying over the Midwest including Illinois for the first time in weeks and that's actually good news. To be clear, I don't have some classified government clearance to be alerted when the United States E-4B Nightwatch (aka "the Doomsday Plane") is in our airspace over Missouri and Illinois. It's public knowledge that's readily available on Flight Aware Radar. Here's the position that was reported as of this writing around 10:30am Central Time on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Got Tacos? Illinois Taco Trail Will Have You Savoring Every Bite
Now, this is a trail I can get behind. A website claims they have found the best road trail leading to some of the best Mexican restaurants in Illinois, but they left off a few restaurants in the Tri-States. tacos is the one food that I think everyone loves, and...
There’s Only 1 Place You’re Guaranteed to See Wolves in Missouri
There are many in Missouri that claim to have seen wolves. It does happen although many times it's a case of mistaken identity with coyotes. However, there is one place (and only one) in Missouri where you are guaranteed to see these fascinating animals. Over the years, there have been...
Watch a Midwestern Squirrel Get Really Buzzed on Fermented Pears
Let me tell you a tale that's a teachable moment about leaving aging fruit in your yard. A Midwestern lady was surprised to see a little squirrel had discovered her pears. One problem though. The pears had fermented and the young squirrel was about to go on a very long joy ride that was all captured by a camera on her feeder.
Most Romantic Missouri Getaway Lets You Pretend You’re on Titanic
Be warned that you will now hear that song "My heart will go on" in the back of your head once you read this. It's the most romantic weekend getaway you can take in Missouri (allegedly) that lets you pretend you're feeling all the love on the Titanic. I want...
Teeny Tiny Missouri Town Named Most Underrated and It’s Not Wrong
Overrated and underrated are absolutely subjective words. One person's trash is another's treasure and so on. However, the fact that a teeny tiny Missouri town was just declared the most underrated in the state isn't wrong in my opinion and I think I can prove it with science. World Atlas...
