Illinois State

Exquisite Illinois Home Has Epic Garage for Car Enthusiast

This 7-acre estate has everything you would want including a garage for the car addict in your family. Listed for $1,750,000 this Marine Illinois home (just outside of St. Louis) is a dream home for someone looking for space. The home sits on 7 acres and has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms plus a pool house. However, the best part about this home is not the size of the pool but the size of the garage. The custom garage is located in the pool house which features a living room, a small kitchen, and bathrooms. The garage features also an inground lift, paint booth, wash station, air compressor & more!
Maren Morris To Headline Illinois State Fair for 2023

The first major country artist has been announced for the Illinois State Fair. Maren Morris will hit the Grandstand Stage this year at the Illinois State Fair on Saturday, August 19. The announcement was just made on the Illinois State Fair Facebook Page. No information on when tickets will be...
America's 'Doomsday Plane' is Flying Over Illinois Right Now

The United States 'Doomsday Plane' is flying over the Midwest including Illinois for the first time in weeks and that's actually good news. To be clear, I don't have some classified government clearance to be alerted when the United States E-4B Nightwatch (aka "the Doomsday Plane") is in our airspace over Missouri and Illinois. It's public knowledge that's readily available on Flight Aware Radar. Here's the position that was reported as of this writing around 10:30am Central Time on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
