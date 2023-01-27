Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma families claim severe ongoing issues after purchasing mobile home
Families are claiming they’re having never ending problems with their mobile home after they bought it from a manufactured, modular and mobile home company in Oklahoma.
KTEN.com
Work crews brace for Oklahoma power outages
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company and other contracted electric crews are preparing for any potential power outages across southern Oklahoma on Tuesday. Teams are stationed at the Durant Sports Complex and the Ada Fairgrounds. On Monday night, the crews were focused on trucking in...
KTUL
Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
OG&E staging equipment ahead of winter storm
As Oklahomans are preparing for a blast of winter weather, officials with OG&E say their crews are also ready for the storm.
KFOR
Advisory, warning continues for portions of Oklahoma through Wednesday, closings
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As drivers get out and about this morning, they may find a few slick spots on the roadways. However, the roads have improved from Monday’s storm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the following counties:. McClain. Pottawatomie. Seminole. Stephens.
KFOR
Oklahoma woman claims scammed out of thousands of dollars by local construction company
A Moore woman claims she’s been scammed out of thousands of dollars by a local construction company. She told KFOR she hired someone last year to come and put new windows into her home, but the work hasn’t been done and hasn’t heard from the company in months.
KOKI FOX 23
Slick roads cause traffic hazards in Tulsa area, eastern Oklahoma
Roads are slick in eastern Oklahoma as a winter weather advisory is in effect for Green Country. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said as of 5:30 a.m., road crews are reporting freezing drizzle and slick spots impacting highways in eastern Oklahoma, especially in Tulsa and along Interstate 44.
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: Oklahoma Highway Patrol removes stolen truck from Oklahoma river
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen pick-up truck from a river on Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2011 black Ford F150 was recovered from about five feet of water 150 feet north of the south bank of the North Canadian River at the State Highway 102 bridge.
News On 6
Oklahoma's Own Storme Jones Shows Off Viewer Photos Of Winter Storm
News 9's Storme Jones is here to show off how our viewers captured the winter storm making it's way across Oklahoma. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
KOCO
TIMELINE: Snow, ice moving into Oklahoma next week
Winter weather is set to move into Oklahoma at the beginning of next week. Sleet, freezing rain, snow, and rain can be expected, with a risk for ice. Sabrina has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Oklahoma prepares for next round of winter weather
Oklahoma is preparing for another round of winter weather. The sleet and snowfall have moved out of central Oklahoma but another round of winter weather looms. Damon has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full story. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive...
State agencies reduce non-essential services due to winter storm
As sleet and freezing precipitation moves into central Oklahoma, several state agencies are reducing non-essential personnel.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
Authorities Say Wanted Woman Arrested, Accused Of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Killed Man
A woman who was wanted in connection to the death of a Pryor man has been arrested, authorities said. Katelyn Young has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Aaron Jenks. Jenks was found dead in his home after overdosing on fentanyl pills in 2021. Pryor Creek...
News On 6
Roads Remain Icy As Winter Weather Continues
Highways and interstates are mostly dry, but getting there is still problematic. Icy neighborhood roads and city streets. Be careful this morning. The second wave of winter precipitation moves in today. This wave will be lighter and more brief, but still will cause additional slick travel. Expecting freezing rain and...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant Offers Scary Ghost Stories & Delicious Home Cooking
There's a restaurant in Oklahoma that's as well known for its epic home cooking as its female ghost who haunts the premises. If you're looking for tasty eats and scary ghost stories then this is the place for you. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OKLAHOMA RESTAURANT. Kendall's...
News On 6
Sub-Freezing Temps For Monday With Precipitation Coming Soon
Arctic air is here! Brutally cold today and tomorrow. Wind chills to start the day are near zero. Highs this afternoon will only be in the 20s, but wind chills will max out around 10 degrees. Only a slight chance for patchy ice this afternoon. Freezing rain/sleet will continue to...
Even More Snow in the Extended Oklahoma February Forecast
As most of the state collectively sits around waiting on the ice and sleet to close the state down for a day or two, there's a small sense of worry over what nature has in store for us all. Extremely cold temperatures were predicted and are now here in full...
KFOR
Winter Weather is BACK
Cloudy, cold and windy today. Afternoon temps will be stuck in the 20’s with wind chills in the teens. Lows tonight will be in the teens and 20’s with wind chills in the single-digits. Drip those faucets tonight. We will see a chance of sleet, snow and ice...
Former boutique owner pleads guilty to bank fraud, money laundering
An Oklahoma woman has plead guilty to bank fraud and money laundering after obtaining a loan for her former boutique.
Comments / 0