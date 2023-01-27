ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Work crews brace for Oklahoma power outages

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company and other contracted electric crews are preparing for any potential power outages across southern Oklahoma on Tuesday. Teams are stationed at the Durant Sports Complex and the Ada Fairgrounds. On Monday night, the crews were focused on trucking in...
DURANT, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Slick roads cause traffic hazards in Tulsa area, eastern Oklahoma

Roads are slick in eastern Oklahoma as a winter weather advisory is in effect for Green Country. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said as of 5:30 a.m., road crews are reporting freezing drizzle and slick spots impacting highways in eastern Oklahoma, especially in Tulsa and along Interstate 44.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

PHOTOS: Oklahoma Highway Patrol removes stolen truck from Oklahoma river

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen pick-up truck from a river on Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2011 black Ford F150 was recovered from about five feet of water 150 feet north of the south bank of the North Canadian River at the State Highway 102 bridge.
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

TIMELINE: Snow, ice moving into Oklahoma next week

Winter weather is set to move into Oklahoma at the beginning of next week. Sleet, freezing rain, snow, and rain can be expected, with a risk for ice. Sabrina has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Oklahoma prepares for next round of winter weather

Oklahoma is preparing for another round of winter weather. The sleet and snowfall have moved out of central Oklahoma but another round of winter weather looms. Damon has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full story. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Roads Remain Icy As Winter Weather Continues

Highways and interstates are mostly dry, but getting there is still problematic. Icy neighborhood roads and city streets. Be careful this morning. The second wave of winter precipitation moves in today. This wave will be lighter and more brief, but still will cause additional slick travel. Expecting freezing rain and...
News On 6

Sub-Freezing Temps For Monday With Precipitation Coming Soon

Arctic air is here! Brutally cold today and tomorrow. Wind chills to start the day are near zero. Highs this afternoon will only be in the 20s, but wind chills will max out around 10 degrees. Only a slight chance for patchy ice this afternoon. Freezing rain/sleet will continue to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Winter Weather is BACK

Cloudy, cold and windy today. Afternoon temps will be stuck in the 20’s with wind chills in the teens. Lows tonight will be in the teens and 20’s with wind chills in the single-digits. Drip those faucets tonight. We will see a chance of sleet, snow and ice...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy