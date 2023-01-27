Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
At UN’s headquarters, a tangible Holocaust display, with which to empathize
It’s a book with an unresolved ending. Yad Vashem and the Israeli Mission to the United Nations unveiled an exhibition on Thursday at U.N. headquarters in New York City. The installation, called The Book of Names, includes 4.8 million alphabetically-arranged names of Holocaust victims, who are known to Yad Vashem. When available, it includes birthdates, hometowns and place and circumstances of death.
Cleveland Jewish News
A picture book about a heroine of Holocaust memory and 2 fantasy novels top year’s Sydney Taylor Jewish children’s book awards
(JTA) — An illustrated book about an inspiring Holocaust survivor and two works of fantasy featuring dybbuks and Jewish demons have won this year’s top prizes in Jewish children’s literature. The Sydney Taylor Book Awards are awarded annually to outstanding works of Jewish literature for children, as...
Cleveland Jewish News
British clergyman accused of antisemitism is barred from Church of England through 2030
(JTA) — Stephen Sizer, a retired British vicar who once claimed Jews and Israel were behind 9/11, was banned from the Anglican ministry for 12 years on Monday. Over the course of more than two decades as priest and academic in southern England, Sizer made a name for himself as an outspoken opponent of Christian Zionism, completing a Ph.D thesis and writing several books on the topic.
Cleveland Jewish News
Germany returns 16th-century sculpture to heirs of Jewish owner
BERLIN (JTA) — A federal German cultural organization has returned a 16th-century sculpture to the heirs of its pre-war Jewish owner who faced Nazi persecution. The Berlin-based Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, or SPK (for Stiftung Preussischer Kulturbesitz), announced today that the “Maria Lactans” statuette depicting Mary nursing an infant Jesus would be given back to the family of German Jewish banker and entrepreneur Jakob Goldschmidt, who fled Nazi Germany soon after Hitler came to power.
Cleveland Jewish News
Everyone knows about Herzl. Is it time for Max Nordau, the intermarried father of Zionism, to get his due?
(JTA) — In the weeks since Israel’s latest government was sworn in, questions relating to assimilation, defining Jewish identity and what it means to be a Zionist have been central to the public and political discourse, which in some ways is perhaps more heated and divisive than it has ever been.
Cleveland Jewish News
DNA test reveals some Jewish ancestry, but from who?
I’m not Jewish. But do I know that for certain? I’ve been giving that a lot of thought since I received some unexpected results from recent DNA testing. The first question in my mind was, and still is: Where did that 22% “Jewish Peoples of Europe” in my DNA come from?
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli docuseries with never-before-heard confessions from Adolf Eichmann comes to Amazon Prime Video
(JTA) — Americans subscribed to Amazon Prime Video can now listen to never-before-heard recordings of Adolf Eichmann confessing to his crimes, in his own voice. “The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes” is a three-part documentary series that combines interviews from Holocaust survivors, key witnesses at the Eichmann trial, historians, and experts on the Holocaust with reenactments of the historical events. The series, which first aired on Israel’s Kan public broadcaster last year, tells the story of Adolf Eichmann’s role in orchestrating the Final Solution during the Holocaust.
Comments / 0