ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Raptors Trade Gets LeBron James More Help

The NBA’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Fans across the league will be eager to see what their team does, leading up to February 9th. Of course, there will be more eyes on some teams than others. Some teams will be widely expected to make significant upgrades. On the other hand, some may be helping them do the upgrading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Nia Long holds back tears over ‘devastating’ months following Ime Udoka split

Nia Long fought back tears as she reflected on the “devastating” months following her split from fiancé Ime Udoka. “I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment over the weekend. “And I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright. You’ll pick yourself back up and’ — oh my god. I’m about to cry. ‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving,'” she added as she fanned her face with her hands to stop herself from crying. The “Best Man” actress’ emotional revelation comes four months after the Boston Celtics announced that Udoka, 45,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers’ major Russell Westbrook ‘concern’ reignites fire of potential trade away from LA

You have to give Russell Westbrook a lot of credit for making a complete turnaround with the Los Angeles Lakers. From being a seemingly perpetual trade candidate, Russ established himself as one of the most important players on the team’s second unit. However, with the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, it seems that the Lakers are now going to revisit their plan for the former league MVP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls

A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
CHICAGO, IL
thedigitalfix.com

Michael Jordan refused to let Idris Elba play him in a biopic

We’re sure there’s a long line of actors who would love to play legendary sports star Michael Jordan in a movie about his life, but the NBA icon wasn’t playing ball when Idris Elba approached him about taking on the project. There have been plenty of documentaries about Jordan and his illustrious career, but no one has managed to get a biopic off the ground yet.
Yardbarker

This Is The Missing Piece Of The Cavs Offense

Fans who have watched the Cavs closely this season may have noticed that there seems to be something missing from their offense. Even when Cleveland is winning games there still seems to be an area that could be improved upon. This comes down to the lack of catch-and-shoot players that...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy