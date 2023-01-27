ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

18-wheeler jackknifes, vehicle crash closes busy Durham intersection

DURHAM, N.C. — An 18-wheeler is stalled after a crash at a busy Durham intersection on Tuesday afternoon. The tractor-trailer appears to be stuck in the mud with its load crossing the entire road on East Geer Street near East Club Boulevard. Police told WRAL a vehicle crash took...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man charged in Falls of Neuse McDonalds shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News learned Tuesday the man who shot into a Falls of Neuse Road McDonalds has been charged. According to the arrest warrant, Mandrell Antonio Johnson, 21, was charged with five felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Mandrell shot inside the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Police cruiser t-boned on US-70 near Clayton Monday evening.

An police cruiser in Clayton was t-boned in front of a Wal-Mart parking lot Monday evening. According to authorities, the crash involved two drivers, one of which was in an unmarked Clayton police officer's cruiser, on US-70 Business heading toward Clayton around 5:50 p.m. The accident closed eastbound lanes and...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Crash closes part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials. Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Deadly home invasion in Spring Lake leaves 1 man dead

SPRING LAKE, N.C. — On Monday after 10 p.m., officers with the Spring Lake Police Department responded to a home invasion on S. Fourth Street. Officers concluded that the suspect(s) entered the house and shot a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.
SPRING LAKE, NC
WRAL

Family of 19-year-old shot, killed in Franklin County want justice

Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office say Hamilton Woods Jr. was murdered in Youngsville early Sunday morning, and they're sharing new details about the minutes leading up to the shooting. Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office say Hamilton Woods Jr. was murdered in Youngsville early Sunday morning, and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man shoots girlfriend then turns gun on himself

PINEBLUFF, N.C. — Moore County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday. The sheriff's office said a man shot his girlfriend, then called 911. After 4 p.m., deputies went to the home at 280 Whippoorwill Lane, where the reported shooting happened. When deputies arrived, they heard more...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

PHOTOS: 3 wanted in Durham purse snatching at store, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said it is looking for three people involved in a purse snatching from earlier this month. In a news release Monday, Durham police released three photos of the suspects. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a business in the 1500...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham shooting stats show 2023 off to violent start

DURHAM, N.C. — On the first day of January, five people were shot outside a Subway on North Miami Boulevard. Now. on the final day of the month, four people were shot on Sudbury Road. Two of them did not survive. Shootings have been increasingly common since the beginning...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Vigil held for woman who died in Durham park shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — A vigil was held for a woman who died in a park shooting Sunday. Durham Police Department responded to a call regarding a shooting near a Durham park on Knox Street Friday, where they found the woman. The woman was taken to a local hospital with...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Woman fighting for her life, boyfriend dies after Moore Co. shooting

The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Sheriff: Body found in Lee County home

SANFORD, N.C. — Lee County authorities found a body Thursday in Lee County. According to Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes, sheriff’s deputies found human remains in the Osgood community. On Friday, crime scene tape surrounded a home along Farrell Road. "It is scary because it's a lot of...
LEE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two arrested, charged with murder of 19-year-old

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC

