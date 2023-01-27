Read full article on original website
WRAL
18-wheeler jackknifes, vehicle crash closes busy Durham intersection
DURHAM, N.C. — An 18-wheeler is stalled after a crash at a busy Durham intersection on Tuesday afternoon. The tractor-trailer appears to be stuck in the mud with its load crossing the entire road on East Geer Street near East Club Boulevard. Police told WRAL a vehicle crash took...
WRAL
Man charged in Falls of Neuse McDonalds shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News learned Tuesday the man who shot into a Falls of Neuse Road McDonalds has been charged. According to the arrest warrant, Mandrell Antonio Johnson, 21, was charged with five felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Mandrell shot inside the...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Durham shooting
Durham police say they got a call about a shooting on Sudbury Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Moore County sheriff IDs woman airlifted with gunshot wound after ‘domestic’ shooting
Moore County authorities say a shooting that resulted in a woman being airlifted to a hospital is being investigated as a domestic incident.
WRAL
Police cruiser t-boned on US-70 near Clayton Monday evening.
An police cruiser in Clayton was t-boned in front of a Wal-Mart parking lot Monday evening. According to authorities, the crash involved two drivers, one of which was in an unmarked Clayton police officer's cruiser, on US-70 Business heading toward Clayton around 5:50 p.m. The accident closed eastbound lanes and...
cbs17
Crash closes part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials. Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route...
Raeford man arrested after exposing himself to 10-year-old girl
SANFORD, N.C. — On Monday just before 9 p.m. officers with the Sanford Police Department were called to a Dollar General after a man inside the store exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl. The incident happened at the Dollar General located at 2237 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Sanford. The...
WRAL
Deadly home invasion in Spring Lake leaves 1 man dead
SPRING LAKE, N.C. — On Monday after 10 p.m., officers with the Spring Lake Police Department responded to a home invasion on S. Fourth Street. Officers concluded that the suspect(s) entered the house and shot a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.
WRAL
Family of 19-year-old shot, killed in Franklin County want justice
Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office say Hamilton Woods Jr. was murdered in Youngsville early Sunday morning, and they're sharing new details about the minutes leading up to the shooting. Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office say Hamilton Woods Jr. was murdered in Youngsville early Sunday morning, and...
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
WRAL
Man shoots girlfriend then turns gun on himself
PINEBLUFF, N.C. — Moore County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday. The sheriff's office said a man shot his girlfriend, then called 911. After 4 p.m., deputies went to the home at 280 Whippoorwill Lane, where the reported shooting happened. When deputies arrived, they heard more...
cbs17
PHOTOS: 3 wanted in Durham purse snatching at store, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said it is looking for three people involved in a purse snatching from earlier this month. In a news release Monday, Durham police released three photos of the suspects. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a business in the 1500...
WRAL
Durham shooting stats show 2023 off to violent start
DURHAM, N.C. — On the first day of January, five people were shot outside a Subway on North Miami Boulevard. Now. on the final day of the month, four people were shot on Sudbury Road. Two of them did not survive. Shootings have been increasingly common since the beginning...
13-year-old shot while walking along road in Rocky Mount; bullets damaged nearby apartment, police say
A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking along a road in Rocky Mount Saturday night, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.
WRAL
Vigil held for woman who died in Durham park shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A vigil was held for a woman who died in a park shooting Sunday. Durham Police Department responded to a call regarding a shooting near a Durham park on Knox Street Friday, where they found the woman. The woman was taken to a local hospital with...
WRAL
Woman fighting for her life, boyfriend dies after Moore Co. shooting
The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home.
WRAL
Sheriff: Body found in Lee County home
SANFORD, N.C. — Lee County authorities found a body Thursday in Lee County. According to Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes, sheriff’s deputies found human remains in the Osgood community. On Friday, crime scene tape surrounded a home along Farrell Road. "It is scary because it's a lot of...
1 person seriously injured after being hit by car in Fayetteville
Skibo Road in Fayetteville is back open after a pedestrian was struck by a car overnight.
WRAL
Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two arrested, charged with murder of 19-year-old
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
cbs17
9 vehicles stolen in 8 days: Wilson police warning of vehicle thefts, leaving cars running and unattended
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning the public about multiple vehicle thefts. The most recent thefts happened Friday morning, when two vehicles were stolen after their drivers left them running, unlocked and unattended, according to the police department. Officers reported that nine vehicles were stolen in just...
