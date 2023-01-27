Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson & Others Pay Tribute To Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant On Third Anniversary Of Death

Read full article on original website
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
"It bothered me then, and it bothers me now" — Why Carmelo Anthony is a "user" according to George Karl
George Karl wasn't used to the plethora of Carmelo Anthony's off-court antics.
A Blockbuster 4-Team Trade Idea That Sends Chris Paul To The Los Angeles Lakers
Many teams in the NBA have some tough decisions to make with the trade deadline approaching. Some, like the Phoenix Suns, have an aging star they have to decide whether they want to back or cash in on. Other teams like the Lakers are open to moving on from someone like Russell Westbrook if they can get a truly influential player in return.
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
Kyrie Irving's Fantastic Answer To Question About LeBron James
Kyrie Irving was asked about LeBron James after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
The 20 Highest-Paid NBA Players Of All Time
These are the players who earned the most money in NBA history.
BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Makes Extraordinary NBA History
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has moved into the top ten on an all-time NBA list.
Anna Horford Tweeted And Deleted "The Oscar Goes To LeBron James" Because Of His Reaction And Some Lakers Fans Sent Her Unacceptable Threats
Al Horford's sister Anna posted a tweet making fun of LeBron James' reaction to the missed call against the Celtics, and got horrific threats from some fans.
Gilbert Arenas Explains The Bizarre Reason Ben Simmons Has No Jumpshot
Former NBA star reveals the problem with Ben Simmons' broken jumper.
Bill Simmons Reacts To The Controversial No-Foul Call Against LeBron James
NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes the under-fire referees who officiated the Lakers vs. Celtics game were right in their controversial no-foul call against LeBron James. In what was one humdinger of a game, LA led 105-102 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Jaylen Brown tied the score. The Lakers had the last shot and James plowed his way to the rim for a game-winner but missed it as Jayson Tatum's came in contact with him, only for the referees to not blow the whistle.
“I Was Wrong About Darvin Ham…”: Lakers Fans Pissed After Loss To Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Lakers fans were furious at Darvin Ham after the coach failed to guide the team to beat the Brooklyn Nets while short-handed.
Ja Morant's friend escorted off court after verbal altercation with Indiana Pacers
Tempers flared between the Memphis Grizzlies' win over Indiana Pacers during the third quarter Sunday, and it resulted in a fan being escorted from courtside. During the third quarter at FedExForum, Ja Morant and Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard started talking trash to each other, and players from both teams got involved. At one point, Pacers forward James Johnson started yelling at Davonte Pack, Morant's friend who was sitting courtside. ...
Shareef O'Neal Explains To Kevin Durant Why His Father Shaquille O'Neal Disses Players Like Rui Hachimura
Shaquille O'Neal and Kevin Durant starred in another controversial moment on Saturday when the former player-turned-analyst and the Brooklyn Nets superstar exchange a couple of jabs on social media, with Shaq ultimately roasting KD for his questions. It all started when Shaq revealed he didn't know Rui Hachimura, the newest...
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Kelsey Plum’s hilarious reaction to Candace Parker bombshell
When Kelsey Plum went to take a nap, the Las Vegas Aces were still searching for the last piece of their starting lineup. When she woke up hours later, the vacancy was filled by one of the greatest basketball players the sport has ever seen. Candace Parker announced on Instagram...
Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet
Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
Jeanie Buss Says The Lakers Are Built Around Anthony Davis, Shares Her Views About Their Play-In Chances
Jeanie Buss opened up on Anthony Davis being the main star for the Los Angeles Lakers and spoke about what they need to do to make the play-in tournament.
LeBron James And Jayson Tatum Roast Each Other On Instagram Over Controversial Missed Call
LeBron James and Jayson Tatum had a hilarious exchange over the huge no-call in the game between the Lakers and Celtics.
“Unacceptable..we got cheated” - Anthony Davis blasts NBA referees for missing the game-winning foul call on LeBron James
Anthony Davis sounds off on NBA refs not calling a clear foul on, last second drive made by, LeBron James after going down against Celtics in OT.
