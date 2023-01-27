Read full article on original website
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
ysnlive.com
URSULINE’S TRIUMPH OVER COWBOYS GETS GUNTHER TO THE TOP
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Terrance Pankey and Jaden Payne combined for twenty-five points to move Keith Gunther into first place as Ursuline’s all-time winningest head coach. The win is number 278 in coach Gunther’s incredible career. Ursuline (15-1) dominated the first half holding a double digit lead for...
ysnlive.com
EAGLES GO BACK TO BACK
HANOVERTON OH- United has been on a rampage in the EOAC all season long. Most teams haven’t been able to get close, but no teams have been able to get on top. On Monday night the Eagles hosted Columbiana and had an opportunity to win their second consecutive EOAC championship. The team that not too long ago had 5 consecutive league championships in the old ITCL now started a new streak with a 49-40 win over Columbiana to get back to back titles.
ysnlive.com
MAPLEWOOD CRASHES THE BADGER PARTY
KINSMAN, OHIO- The Maplewood Rockets came into town on senior night to take on the Badger Braves. In a game that meant so much for the Braves and their NAC championship run, it was a game that was back and forth the entire way. The Braves were led by Duncan...
ysnlive.com
SAUERWEIN SETS THE TONE FOR SOUTH RANGE
CANFIELD OH- In a game where the offensive start was slow, it was South Range point guard Devin Sauerwein that set the tone and scored the first 4 points of the game for the Raiders on steals, and transition layups. The offense relaxed after that slow start in a 43-30 win. The Raiders used a balanced offense to get the job done. 4 players scored at least 8 points for the Raiders. The Raiders defense was lock down as usual. They held Lakeview to 4 points in the third quarter to firmly take control of the game.
ysnlive.com
BADGER LOOKS AHEAD TO NAC CHAMPIONSHIP
KINSMAN, OHIO- The Badger Braves took on the Mathews Mustangs on Senior Night. It was a valuable team effort for both sides tonight as well as a back and forth game. The Mustangs were led by Brooke Bauer, who dropped 14 points for the Mustangs. Ava Clayton also chipped in 11 more points for the Mustangs as they led the Braves 24-19 at the Half. The Braves made some adjustments during halftime and went to work as soon as the second half started. Hannah Betts and Katie Grexa combined for 28 points and Bree Huscroft dropped another 12, including 4 three pointers, 3 of which came in the 3rd quarter alone.
ysnlive.com
CARDINALS SWEEP SEASON SERIES WITH SPARTANS
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals met the Boardman Spartans for the final time in the regular season on Saturday night. Canfield took the first battle in Boardman by a final of 54-44. The Cardinals held the Spartans scoreless in the first quarter, and kept the defensive pressure up all game to sweep the season series with the Spartans.
ysnlive.com
EDGEWOOD GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH RANDY VENCILL
ASHTABULA OH- Edgewood is in the middle of a big program turnaround. They have forged together as a unit to grab 14 wins on the season to this point. The Warriors have featured senior Kaci Kanicki for four years now, and she has literally been the best player to come through Edgewood’s program. The new all time leading scorer has fathered some help however and the balance on the offensive side of the ball has paid dividends. Head coach Randy Vencill has done a great job with the team this season.
ysnlive.com
DOUBTING ABBY IS A MAZUR PROBLEM
ATWATER OH- Rolling over to our friends in Atwater, Ohio The Waterloo Vikings girls basketball team is having another great season! One of those reasons is because Portage County sharpshooter Abby Mazur! The Waterloo senior has shown her abilities as a great basketball player and an even better person!. Learning...
ysnlive.com
MULLEN BECOMES SPRINGFIELD ALL TIME LEADING SCORER
ROOTSTOWN OH- Springfield wants to sharpen their teeth before the start of the Division 4 district tournament. They have the first overall seed, but they understand they need to do whatever it takes to prepare themselves for a deep run. On Saturday they took a major road trip to Rootstown. The Rovers are a top ranked team in the region in Division 3. According to RPI, it was a matchup of two top 50 teams in the state. Springfield came in ranked 10th, while Rootstown was sporting the 40th ranked spot. The Tigers got exactly what they wanted, a tough competitive game that tested their endurance down the stretch. The Tigers stole a road victory 37-32.
ysnlive.com
COWBOYS ROPE IN THE RAIDERS
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Back in action for the first time since last Friday, the Chaney Cowboys (9-6) saw three players reach double digits in their 61-52 victory over the visiting South Range Raiders (9-8). Six different Cowboys would score in the opening quarter of play to jumpstart Chaney to...
ysnlive.com
IRISH MAKE STATEMENT AGAINST MASSILLON
Coach this time of year is looking for their “signature win” in the season, and on Friday night Ursuline not only found their groove, but may have found that signature win headed down the stretch on the Irish’s season in a 67-46 victory. Vinny Flauto led the...
Legendary Cleveland baseball fan John Adams has died
The Cleveland Guardians confirmed in a post on Twitter that beloved drummer and super fan John Adams has died at 71.
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. You can get your wings with breading (called "clothed" on the menu) or without (called "naked" on the menu). Whatever kind of wings you get, they come with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Rush Inn offers a selection of tasty dry rubs: Cajun, ranch, taco, and lemon pepper. The restaurant also offers a great selection of sauces: buffalo style (available in mild, medium, or hot), Rush Inn hot, teriyaki, sweet heat teriyaki, garlic parmesan (a hot version is also available), honey BBQ, honey mustard, mango jalapeno, and more.
27 First News
Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp transitioned from her earthly labor on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Boardman, Ohio. Twana affectionately called “Tee Rich” and “Tee Bone” was born December 15, 1977 in Youngstown, a daughter of James E. ” Preacher” Richardson, Sr. and Racheryl Clark.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Cleveland, Ohio
Planning on spending some time in Cleveland? Set on the shores of Lake Erie, the second largest city in Ohio is a great base for exploring some of the Buckeye State’s top attractions and travel destinations. From beautiful state parks to quaint lakeside towns, there are so many incredible places to explore on day trips from Cleveland, Ohio.
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best wings in the area. Their jumbo wings have plenty of meat on them. You can get them plain or tossed in a variety of sauces. Sauce options include mild, medium, hot, inferno, gameday, ranch, Cajun ranch, teriyaki, honey mustard, mango habanero, smoky BBQ, BBQ, buffalo jerk, Jamaican jerk, sweet sriracha, butter garlic, parmesan garlic, and hot garlic. They also offer delicious dry rubs like Jamaican jerk, Erin's six pepper, and brown sugar bourbon. In addition to traditional wings, Dante's offers boneless wings.
27 First News
Chassidy “Chunk” Broadstone, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chassidy “Chunk” Broadstone of Warren passed unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a house fire on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was 16 years old. Chassidy was born in Warren on March 23, 2006, the daughter of Rose Richards and Roger Broadstone. She was...
cleveland19.com
Round of ammo found in restroom at Minerva High School, police say
MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - One 9mm round of ammo was found in a restroom at Minerva High School, police say. There is no further information at this time. The 19 News team has reached out to the school’s superintendent for more information. This is a developing story. Return to...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man faces charges for shooting at Lakewood bar
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man is now charged with a shooting at a Lakewood bar over the weekend. Lakewood Police Captain Frank Eschweiler said Christopher Stokes shot the victim at Corky’s Place in the 13000 block of Detroit Ave. around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 22. The victim...
