Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic
Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
Website Dedicated To Helping Californians Move To Idaho Exists
It do be facts: Californians are packing up and relocating to beautiful Boise, Idaho. We as Idahoans completely understand the appeal. It's breathtakingly gorgeous, the people are kind, the food is second to none, and there's always something new to do. Some folks like having new neighbors move in, while...
Remember These Creatures Are Also Cold This Idaho Winter
Outdoor cats know how to find warm places in winter. We can still try and make them more comfortable. There are two neighborhood strays that visit me every morning when I arrive at work. I get them some breakfast and they appear happy and healthy. This week things changed. They were no-shows. The cold weather had them curled up in a shed behind the company storage barn.
Gross: Southern Idaho Air Stagnation Advisory Issued But What Does That Mean?
There’s a new weather advisory from the National Weather Service for Southern Idaho which will affect the outdoor air quality through Friday. Southern Idaho Will Experience Varying Levels Of Air Stagnation Through Friday. The Air Stagnation Advisory issued by the National Weather Service warns of air quality issues in...
We Were Wrong – Somehow COVID Did Not Kill Snow Days In Idaho
During the COVID Pandemic, the world was forced to make drastic changes to accommodate social distancing. Businesses implemented strict plans to keep employees and customers safe and healthy, even schools had to make a jump from in-person learning to distance learning. How Did COVID Not Kill The Snow Day In...
Idaho Wolf Population Down Hundreds in 2022 vs the Previous Year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The number of wolves in Idaho has fallen by 13 percent according to the latest estimates from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG). In the latest survey, biologists with the department estimated there were 1,337 wolves in the Gem State in 2022, down 206 animals, from the last estimate released in 2021 which estimated 1,543. In 2020 there were an estimated 1,556 and in 2019 an estimated 1,545 wolves.
Why All Idaho Companies and Businesses Need to Adopt This
When looking for a new job, one of the things many people are excited to find out is what types of benefits they will get. How many days of paid time off (PTO) will they get, and how many sick days, does it roll over, or is it use it or lose it? Many companies are similar in these categories, but depending on where you live, there should be an added benefit that isn't granted at this point. All Idaho companies and businesses may need to update their time off for employees, and adding this new stipulation, it could make for happier employees and a better work environment.
Why Proposed Idaho Wind Farms Would Soon Become Obsolete
Another wind turbine has come tumbling down—this time in Wisconsin. A local TV affiliate says it left quite a crater and nobody was hurt. What’s holding these things together? Bailing twine and chewing gum? Meanwhile, another community in upstate New York is rebelling against a proposed wind farm. This is after it appears that people involved with approval would see a personal benefit.
Doctor Says Many Idaho Children May Be Tuning Forks To Past Lives
Research into the possibility of past life existence has been going on for decades throughout the world. A very well-respected author and professor who specializes in the subject claims that Idaho children between the ages of two and five are magnets for this type of memory recollection. Dr. Jim B....
You Can Sound Off on Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Debacle
Everyone in the Magic Valley has an opinion on the Lava Ridge wind project. As well as two other massive proposals for wind farms in the valley. Or, at least every one I’ve talked to about the massive eyesores that could be on the way. We’ve got to stop...
People Refer To Potatoes As THIS And I’m Dying Laughing
When you live in Idaho, it comes with the territory that you're going to have to deal with a few lame potato jokes. Like it or not, people who aren't from Idaho still think its funny to make a random potato reference about our state. We get it. Idaho ships...
Magic Valley School Closures and Delays for Monday (1/30)
Here are the schools in the Magic Valley that have cancelled classes for Monday, January 30:. Keep checking back for possible more schools that may be added to the list. Idaho actually has 12 seasons, though only 4 of them are recognized by science.
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 26
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Dahna Carolina Cooper?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website archives active profiles of state children, juveniles, and adults. There are currently close to 40 cases on the website, which is also overseen by the Idaho State Police.
Look: Lagoon Posted an Exciting New Photo of the Epic Primordial Coaster
The Lagoon Amusement Park in Utah is currently closed for winter, but exciting things are still happening. New Photo of Epic Primordial Coaster at Lagoon in Utah. In November, Lagoon made the long-awaited announcement that the new roller coaster will be called Primordial, as had been speculated for years. They even released a video to hype the new ride. But even with all of that new info, we still don’t really know much about the ride. Many people still haven’t even seen the exterior of the ride and no one knows what is inside the man-made mountain or what the ride will actually be like.
Eagles Or Chiefs: Which Super Bowl 57 Team Is Idaho Pulling For?
The upcoming Super Bowl 57 is exciting for several reasons. For starters, it's the first time in the history of professional football that two African American quarterbacks will face off in the biggest sporting event in the United States. Since the Gem State has no professional team, who are Idahoans pulling for between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs?
