ysnlive.com
BROOKFIELD OFFENSE GOES INTO OVERDRIVE
BROOKFIELD, OHIO- The Labrae Vikings traveled to Brookfield tonight to take on the Warriors. The Warriors had the hot hand and stuck with it as Donovan Pawloski and Matteo Fortuna combined for 48 points. Isaiah Jones also had a productive night with a double-double, dropping 10 points and coming down with 10 rebounds.
ysnlive.com
CALL THEM THE TITLE TIGERS
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield had one goal this season that was first on their list before any of the rest. Win the MVAC. That’s what was starring at them on Monday night as they welcomed in Western Reserve. The task was simple, win and get a trophy. The Tigers had their eyes on that prize all night and pushed past a scrappy Blue Devil team to win 34-19 and claim a MVAC conference crown on the Scarlet side.
ysnlive.com
SPARTANS CLAMP DOWN DEFENSIVELY TO BEAT VIKINGS
BOARDMAN, OH- The Boardman Spartans hosted a division 1 opponent on Monday night in the North Canton Hoover Vikings. The Spartans had one of the best defensive games of the year to pick up an 18 point victory. Boardman came out strong after losing three consecutive games. The Spartans held...
ysnlive.com
URSULINE’S TRIUMPH OVER COWBOYS GETS GUNTHER TO THE TOP
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Terrance Pankey and Jaden Payne combined for twenty-five points to move Keith Gunther into first place as Ursuline’s all-time winningest head coach. The win is number 278 in coach Gunther’s incredible career. Ursuline (15-1) dominated the first half holding a double digit lead for...
ysnlive.com
RAIDERS BREATHE EASY
CANFIELD OH- South Range had been cutting it close over the last few weeks. It seems like every game came down to last second heroics. On Tuesday however while hosting Lakeview it was done third quarter heroics that let the Raiders pull away from the Bulldogs and breathe east down the stretch. The Raiders outscored Lakeview 14-7 in the third frame to take an 11 point 35-24 lead into the 4th. They’d go on to win 51-33.
ysnlive.com
EAGLES GO BACK TO BACK
HANOVERTON OH- United has been on a rampage in the EOAC all season long. Most teams haven’t been able to get close, but no teams have been able to get on top. On Monday night the Eagles hosted Columbiana and had an opportunity to win their second consecutive EOAC championship. The team that not too long ago had 5 consecutive league championships in the old ITCL now started a new streak with a 49-40 win over Columbiana to get back to back titles.
ysnlive.com
BADGER LOOKS AHEAD TO NAC CHAMPIONSHIP
KINSMAN, OHIO- The Badger Braves took on the Mathews Mustangs on Senior Night. It was a valuable team effort for both sides tonight as well as a back and forth game. The Mustangs were led by Brooke Bauer, who dropped 14 points for the Mustangs. Ava Clayton also chipped in 11 more points for the Mustangs as they led the Braves 24-19 at the Half. The Braves made some adjustments during halftime and went to work as soon as the second half started. Hannah Betts and Katie Grexa combined for 28 points and Bree Huscroft dropped another 12, including 4 three pointers, 3 of which came in the 3rd quarter alone.
ysnlive.com
DOUBTING ABBY IS A MAZUR PROBLEM
ATWATER OH- Rolling over to our friends in Atwater, Ohio The Waterloo Vikings girls basketball team is having another great season! One of those reasons is because Portage County sharpshooter Abby Mazur! The Waterloo senior has shown her abilities as a great basketball player and an even better person!. Learning...
ysnlive.com
CARDINALS SWEEP SEASON SERIES WITH SPARTANS
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals met the Boardman Spartans for the final time in the regular season on Saturday night. Canfield took the first battle in Boardman by a final of 54-44. The Cardinals held the Spartans scoreless in the first quarter, and kept the defensive pressure up all game to sweep the season series with the Spartans.
ysnlive.com
SAUERWEIN SETS THE TONE FOR SOUTH RANGE
CANFIELD OH- In a game where the offensive start was slow, it was South Range point guard Devin Sauerwein that set the tone and scored the first 4 points of the game for the Raiders on steals, and transition layups. The offense relaxed after that slow start in a 43-30 win. The Raiders used a balanced offense to get the job done. 4 players scored at least 8 points for the Raiders. The Raiders defense was lock down as usual. They held Lakeview to 4 points in the third quarter to firmly take control of the game.
ysnlive.com
IRISH MAKE STATEMENT AGAINST MASSILLON
Coach this time of year is looking for their “signature win” in the season, and on Friday night Ursuline not only found their groove, but may have found that signature win headed down the stretch on the Irish’s season in a 67-46 victory. Vinny Flauto led the...
ysnlive.com
COWBOYS ROPE IN THE RAIDERS
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Back in action for the first time since last Friday, the Chaney Cowboys (9-6) saw three players reach double digits in their 61-52 victory over the visiting South Range Raiders (9-8). Six different Cowboys would score in the opening quarter of play to jumpstart Chaney to...
ysnlive.com
BADGER FINDS A WAY IN NON CONFERENCE PLAY
NILES OH- Saturday afternoon was a big game for the Lady Braves of Badger and former Ursuline Irish basketball star and now coach Lavell Turnage they got their 15th straight win against the Lady Niles McKinley Red Dragons, winning 62-47. The game had a few lineup changes as Gabriella Miller...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your morning?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're searching for a delicious breakfast, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Fans of corned beef hash should check out the Red Eye hash, which is made with house-made corned beef and has a bit of a kick due to the addition of green chilis, hot sauce, and pepper jack cheese. Other customer recommendations include the wake up call omelet (which is filled with potatoes, chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, and green chilis), the E.O. Boughnut (which is a deep-fried biscuit that's topped with sugar and jam), and classic eggs benedict (you can add crabmeat to it, and a vegetarian option with tomato and spinach is also available). Each breakfast is served with a side of jam from Cooper's Mill, an Ohio-based company.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. You can get your wings with breading (called "clothed" on the menu) or without (called "naked" on the menu). Whatever kind of wings you get, they come with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Rush Inn offers a selection of tasty dry rubs: Cajun, ranch, taco, and lemon pepper. The restaurant also offers a great selection of sauces: buffalo style (available in mild, medium, or hot), Rush Inn hot, teriyaki, sweet heat teriyaki, garlic parmesan (a hot version is also available), honey BBQ, honey mustard, mango jalapeno, and more.
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Cleveland boy missing since January 7
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andrew Jenkins, 16, has been missing for nearly a month, according to Cleveland police. Andrew has not been seen since January 7, police said, and was last seen on Joan Avenue in Cleveland. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a...
How to score free burritos on Groundhog Day
While it may not be clear if Punxsutawney Phil has ever tasted a burrito, Moe's Southwest Grill is giving away free burritos to those who purchase a burrito in his honor on Feb. 2.
cleveland19.com
Car crashes into bus carrying Baldwin Wallace swim team
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baldwin Wallace University’s swim teams underwent a pre-meet scare after a car crashed into their coach bus during a high-speed chase with Fairview Park police on Saturday. The crash occurred on I-480 East at around 11 a.m. while heading to a swim meet at Notre...
cleveland.com
Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
