FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Tampa Bay Bucs Interviewing Champion For Coaching JobOnlyHomersTampa, FL
One Pint at a Time Explores Diversity in Craft BeerModern GlobeTampa, FL
Leading cannabis dispensary opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLutz, FL
hotelnewsresource.com
Mint House at Metro St. Petersburg to Open Residential Hospitality Property in St. Petersburg, Florida in Spring 2023
Mint House announced today the impending opening of Mint House at Metro St. Petersburg in St. Petersburg, Florida in Spring 2023. The newly constructed residential hospitality property – fully operated by Mint House – will offer 100 apartment-style hospitality units in the thriving EDGE district downtown. The transaction marks the third Florida location for the hospitality brand (which is currently operating two locations in Miami) and the first on the gulf coast.
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside the Moxy Hotel, linking Central and the Trop
City officials huddled in a caged elevator hoisting them up to one of the floors inside the Moxy Hotel by Marriott that’s under construction at 1234-1246 Central Ave., across from Tropicana Field. The 163-key hotel has officially topped out – marking the successful completion of the structural phase of...
stpetecatalyst.com
Advisory firm opens office in Water Street
Centri Business Consulting LLC, one of the industry's fastest-growing accounting and advisory firms, has opened a Tampa office along the waterfront at Sparkman Wharf, according to a Tuesday press release. The Tampa office will be led by Managing Director Thomas Arseneau and will serve clients in a range of industries including technology, life sciences, digital assets, cannabis and real estate. The firm selected Tampa due to its "strong young educated workforce" and that it is part of the Florida High Tech Corridor.
thatssotampa.com
The largest taco festival in Tampa Bay takes over Al Lopez Park
Get $15 off VIP Tickets while supplies last, exclusively through That’s So Tampa and I Love the Burg!. The best foodie event of the year is Tampa Taco Fest, and the savory celebration is officially back on February 25 from 10am-6pm. It also achieves the fantastic superlative as the largest taco celebration in the Tampa Bay region.
stpetecatalyst.com
Proposed plan adds express toll lanes to I-275
Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a $7 billion investment plan to expedite transit projects across the state, including funding one in Pinellas County. If passed by the legislature, the full proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s infrastructure, according to the governor’s Monday announcement.
stpetecatalyst.com
At the table: Homelessness in St. Pete
Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experience to help us align and work better – together.
Retired St. Pete man starts own tour company
Bob Marcus has worked a lot of unique jobs during his time in Tampa Bay, but he didn't find his true calling until he retired and started Bay Area Info Tours.
businessobserverfl.com
NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit
Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
Tampa International Airport adds new nonstop routes to popular destinations
If you're looking for new travel destinations without the worry of a layover, Tampa International Airport has added two new nonstop routes.
tampabeacon.com
Put a good use to those Gasparilla beads
TAMPA — The city of Tampa’s Department of Solid Waste & Environmental Program Management will start the Bead Reuse Program for the 2023 event season. Starting Monday, Jan. 30, through May, Gasparilla revelers are encouraged to take unwanted beads to any of the following collection sites during their normal operating hours:
stpetecatalyst.com
Rays, city officials work towards marriage after ‘engagement’
Following Mayor Ken Welch’s selection of the Tampa Bay Rays to lead the redevelopment of Tropicana Field and the historic Gas Plant District, he compared the partnership to an engagement. Welch told reporters at his press conference Monday that the city and the team are now moving towards a...
stpetecatalyst.com
Rays to lead redevelopment of Tropicana Field/Gas Plant site
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has selected the Tampa Bay Rays and Hines team to redevelop the 86-acre Tropicana Field/Gas Plant site – which will be the most impactful catalytic project to occur in the city. Welch made the announcement Monday in front of City Hall to a sea...
FDOT to host public meeting for new malfunction junction improvement project
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation reported that there are more than a thousand crashes near the Interstate 275 and Interstate 4 interchange every year. Their goal now is to decrease those numbers by 50 percent. The biggest issues are along southbound I-275 to eastbound I-4. FDOT's...
stpetecatalyst.com
Deadline nears on grants for artists
The Creative Pinellas 2023 Professional Artist Grant application enrollment closes Feb. 13. The $5,000 grants are awarded on an annual basis to local artists who demonstrate outstanding talent and artistic skill who have a history of increasingly successful work on the local, national, or international stage, according to Creative Pinellas. The last Professional Artist Grant workshop is Feb. 6th at 12 p.m.
marrymetampabay.com
Romantic White and Gold Downtown Tampa Wedding | JW Marriott Water Street
Marie and Rob's downtown Tampa wedding featured an elegant evening that began with a traditional Catholic ceremony followed by dinner and dancing in a candlelit hotel ballroom along the waterfront Tampa skyline. “The main design inspiration for our wedding was to make a large ballroom feel intimate, unique, and inclusive....
stpetecatalyst.com
USFSP student helps rescue manatee
January 30, 2023 - Kierstyn Benjamin, a junior marine biology student at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg, recently helped rescue a small, distressed manatee in Bayboro Harbor. Benjamin was doing homework in the library last week when she noticed it floating alone in the adjacent harbor. Upon further inspection, she realized something was wrong and called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Wildlife Hotline. FWC officials rescued and transported the manatee to Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park.
Raising Cane’s: Popular chicken finger chain opening first Tampa Bay location
The franchise hired more than 130 crewmembers for multiple positions at its new location.
businessobserverfl.com
Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa
With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer
Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
Man struck, killed while riding electric bicycle in St. Petersburg
A man has died after he was struck by a car while riding an electric bicycle on Monday.
