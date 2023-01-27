ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

hernandosun.com

Brooksville Council approves changes in impact fees

The Brooksville City Council unanimously approved a schedule of impact fees to be charged to those developing projects in the city. The vote took place during the second reading of the ordinance at the regular meeting of the panel on Jan. 9. The ordinance raises impact fees on single-family homes while slightly lowering impact fees on commercial, retail, and industrial uses.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Proposed plan adds express toll lanes to I-275

Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a $7 billion investment plan to expedite transit projects across the state, including funding one in Pinellas County. If passed by the legislature, the full proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s infrastructure, according to the governor’s Monday announcement.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Structural framework completed at new 300-unit Sarasota complex

The Gainesville-based developer behind a 300-unit apartment complex in Sarasota has completed the structural portion of the project and expects to begin leasing in May. The Collier Cos. held a topping off ceremony at the complex, called Sorrento, last week to mark the completion of the framework of the project, which included setting the final roof trusses.
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Advisory firm opens office in Water Street

Centri Business Consulting LLC, one of the industry's fastest-growing accounting and advisory firms, has opened a Tampa office along the waterfront at Sparkman Wharf, according to a Tuesday press release. The Tampa office will be led by Managing Director Thomas Arseneau and will serve clients in a range of industries including technology, life sciences, digital assets, cannabis and real estate. The firm selected Tampa due to its "strong young educated workforce" and that it is part of the Florida High Tech Corridor.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Giving much needed help to Pinellas County residents

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Today’s everyday hero is making sure that residents in Pinellas County get the help and care they need. And it’s something that happens more than a million times a year at the St. Petersburg Free Clinic. What You Need To Know. In fact,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer

Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
NAPLES, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Metropolitan Ministries moves into St. Petersburg

Officials with Metropolitan Ministries are establishing a presence in South St. Pete to help transform communities in two zip codes with high childhood poverty rates by addressing the root causes. For over 50 years, the nonprofit has provided a myriad of services for at-risk and homeless families from its expansive...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
amisun.com

Tree house closer to demolition

MANATEE COUNTY – Holmes Beach city leaders have won a judgment in their favor in the long-debated case of a two-story beachfront tree house constructed at the Angelinos Sea Lodge. Now, Mayor Judy Titsworth says the city can seek an order to have the structure removed. The written order...
HOLMES BEACH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New restaurant concept to open soon in Sarasota

There’s a lot that goes into creating a new restaurant. That’s exactly what the Art Ovation Hotel Autograph Collection in downtown Sarasota has been busy with as it prepares to open Tzeva, a 74-seat eatery, Feb. 8. The Mediterranean restaurant infused with Israeli influence will be open for...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa

With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
TAMPA, FL

