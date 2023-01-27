Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Tampa Bay Bucs Interviewing Champion For Coaching JobOnlyHomersTampa, FL
One Pint at a Time Explores Diversity in Craft BeerModern GlobeTampa, FL
Leading cannabis dispensary opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Related
hernandosun.com
Brooksville Council approves changes in impact fees
The Brooksville City Council unanimously approved a schedule of impact fees to be charged to those developing projects in the city. The vote took place during the second reading of the ordinance at the regular meeting of the panel on Jan. 9. The ordinance raises impact fees on single-family homes while slightly lowering impact fees on commercial, retail, and industrial uses.
stpetecatalyst.com
Proposed plan adds express toll lanes to I-275
Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a $7 billion investment plan to expedite transit projects across the state, including funding one in Pinellas County. If passed by the legislature, the full proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s infrastructure, according to the governor’s Monday announcement.
Wait, what's a special use permit? Understanding development terms in Lakeland, Florida
Become a development terminology expert faster than you can say “Special use permit for a mixed-use zone.”
businessobserverfl.com
Structural framework completed at new 300-unit Sarasota complex
The Gainesville-based developer behind a 300-unit apartment complex in Sarasota has completed the structural portion of the project and expects to begin leasing in May. The Collier Cos. held a topping off ceremony at the complex, called Sorrento, last week to mark the completion of the framework of the project, which included setting the final roof trusses.
stpetecatalyst.com
Advisory firm opens office in Water Street
Centri Business Consulting LLC, one of the industry's fastest-growing accounting and advisory firms, has opened a Tampa office along the waterfront at Sparkman Wharf, according to a Tuesday press release. The Tampa office will be led by Managing Director Thomas Arseneau and will serve clients in a range of industries including technology, life sciences, digital assets, cannabis and real estate. The firm selected Tampa due to its "strong young educated workforce" and that it is part of the Florida High Tech Corridor.
St. Pete mayor expected to announce pick for Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After years of talks, the future of the Historic Gas Plant District, where Tropicana Field sits, could appear clearer on Monday. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is expected to announce his pick among four proposals during the state of the city address. 10 Tampa Bay...
Bay News 9
Giving much needed help to Pinellas County residents
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Today’s everyday hero is making sure that residents in Pinellas County get the help and care they need. And it’s something that happens more than a million times a year at the St. Petersburg Free Clinic. What You Need To Know. In fact,...
Tampa city council candidate accrued over $60,000 in unpaid taxes over past decade
Mike Suarez said he got bad advice from a financial advisor, who he has now parted ways with.
Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey gets new life from small local businesses
Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey gets new life from small local businesses, including "Markets in the Mall," which bring 60 vendors and 5,000 people.
usf.edu
Affordable housing for the Tropicana Field redevelopment plans hinges on government incentives
On Monday, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch will make a decision about the redevelopment the Tampa Bay Rays stadium and the area around it, known as the Historic Gas Plant district. In June, Welch scrapped former mayor Rick Kriseman's preferred plan and requested a new wave of proposals, requiring developers...
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
Only 1 name on Tampa mayor ballot in March
There will only be one name printed on the ballot for the next Tampa mayor election in March — Jane Castor.
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer
Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
Winter Haven among 13 Florida cities designated as Trail Town
Winter Haven's trail system includes many shops, restaurants, theaters and other amenities. MLK Park is part of the City of Winter Haven’s trail network, which spans more than 14 miles.
stpetecatalyst.com
Metropolitan Ministries moves into St. Petersburg
Officials with Metropolitan Ministries are establishing a presence in South St. Pete to help transform communities in two zip codes with high childhood poverty rates by addressing the root causes. For over 50 years, the nonprofit has provided a myriad of services for at-risk and homeless families from its expansive...
amisun.com
Tree house closer to demolition
MANATEE COUNTY – Holmes Beach city leaders have won a judgment in their favor in the long-debated case of a two-story beachfront tree house constructed at the Angelinos Sea Lodge. Now, Mayor Judy Titsworth says the city can seek an order to have the structure removed. The written order...
businessobserverfl.com
New restaurant concept to open soon in Sarasota
There’s a lot that goes into creating a new restaurant. That’s exactly what the Art Ovation Hotel Autograph Collection in downtown Sarasota has been busy with as it prepares to open Tzeva, a 74-seat eatery, Feb. 8. The Mediterranean restaurant infused with Israeli influence will be open for...
businessobserverfl.com
Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa
With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
fox13news.com
Anna Maria Island residents do not like state leader's idea of merging cities to make way for a parking garage
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - A Florida leader suggested merging all cities on Anna Maria Island, but both residents and leaders made it very clear that they oppose it. One by one Tuesday evening, Anna Maria Island residents passionately spoke in a standing-room-only Holmes Beach City Commission meeting. "We’re all kind...
businessobserverfl.com
Calling all contractors: Submissions for Top 50 issue are being accepted
The Business Observer is once again putting out a call for action for the Top 50 Contractors in the paper’s coverage area, which extends from Tampa to Naples and includes Polk County. Companies are ranked by gross annual revenue. The company to beat this year is perennial leader Manhattan...
Comments / 4